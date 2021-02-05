તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કરિયરમાં બ્રેક ના લેશ:વર્કિંગ વુમન આ પાંચ કોર્સ કરીને ઝડપથી આગળ વધી શકે છે, પ્રમોશનમાં મદદ મળશે

2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

એકવાર નોકરી લાગી ગઈ, ઘર વસી ગયું, બાળકો આવી ગયા, પછી પરિવાર-બાળકોની ચિંતા રહે છે. મહિલા પોતાની જાતને ભૂલી જાય છે. તે ભૂલી જાય છે કે તે ઈચ્છે તો કરિયરને આગળ વધારી શકે છે. ટેક્સ એક્સપર્ટ તથા ફાયનાન્સિયલ પ્લાનર ગૌરી ચઢ્ઢાએ કહ્યું હતું કે મહિલાઓ પોતાની માનસિકતા બદલવી પડશે. પરિવારની સાથે પોતાની કરિયર પર પણ ફોકસ કરવું પડશે. અમે અહીંયા પાંચ કોર્સ અંગે જણાવીએ છીએ. આ કોર્સ કરવાથી તમે કરિયરમાં ઝડપથી આગળ વધી શકશો.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપતિએ પરિવારથી અલગ રહેવા જવાની ના પાડી તો પત્નીએ આત્મહત્યા કરી, પત્નીની લાશ જોઈ પતિએ પણ આત્મહત્યા કરી લીધી - વલસાડ - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો