પ્રેગ્નન્સીમાં પણ અભ્યાસ કરો:પ્રેગ્નન્ટ મહિલાઓ ઘરે ખાલી બેસી રહેવાને બદલે આ અભ્યાસ કરી શકો છો, સ્વાસ્થ્ય તથા નોકરીમાં મદદ મળશે

44 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રેગ્નન્સી દરમિયાન મહિલાઓને આરામ કરવાની સલાહ આપવામાં આવે છે. જોકે, કરિયર એક્સપર્ટ્સ માને છે કે આ સમયે મહિલાઓને પોતાના બાળક તથા પોતાના સ્વાસ્થ્યની ચિંતા હોય છે. સારી વાત એ છે કે આ ચિંતાઓ સાથે જોડાયેલા કેટલાંક કોર્સ છે, જે પ્રેગ્નન્સી દરમિયાન કરવાથી માત્ર મહિલાઓનું મન જ નહીં લાગે પરંતુ ડિલિવરી બાદ આ ફિલ્ડમાં કરિયર પણ બનાવી શકશે.

