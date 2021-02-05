તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હેડબેન્ડ:વેડિંગ ફંક્શનમાં ફ્લાવર બેન્ડ અને વર્કઆઉટ દરમિયાન સ્વેટ હેડબેન્ડ પહેરો

એક દિવસ પહેલા
હેડબેન્ડ મહિલાઓ માટે જરૂરી એક્સેસરીઝમાંની એક છે, કારણ કે એ તમારા વાળને સ્ટાઈલ કરવાના કામમાં આવે છે. હેડબેન્ડ માર્કેટમાં અનેક પ્રકારની આવે છે, જેમાં પ્લાસ્ટિક, કપડાં તથા ફૂલોની હોય છે. આજે જાણીએ હેડબેન્ડ કેટલા પ્રકારની હોય છે.

પ્લાસ્ટિક હેડબેન્ડ

પ્લાસ્ટિકના હેડબેન્ડ સામાન્ય રીતે બાળકો માટે બનાવવામાં આવે છે, પરંતુ હવે એ મોટેરામાં પણ લોકપ્રિય છે અને ફેશન એક્સેસરીઝ તરીકે યુઝ કરાય છે. માર્કેટમાં બહુ જ સસ્તા મળે છે.

સ્વેટ હેડબેન્ડ

સ્વેટ હેડબેન્ડ પાતળા તથા હળવા હોય છે અને એનો ઉપયોગ જિમમાં જતા સમયે કરવામાં આવે છે. આ બેન્ડ વર્કઆઉટ કરનાર લોકો માટે જરૂરી એક્સેસરીઝમાંની એક છે. આ હેડબેન્ડ સરળતાથી માર્કેટમાં મળી જાય છે.

સ્કાર્ફ હેડબેન્ડ

સ્કાર્ફ હેડબેન્ડ લાંબા સમયથી ચલણમાં છે. સ્કાર્ફનો ઉપયોગ આપણે આપણી પસંદનો હેડબેન્ડ બનાવવા માટે કરી શકીએ છીએ. તમે તમારા વાળને છુપાવવા માગો તોપણ એ મદદરૂપ થાય છે. આ સાથે જ નાના વાળ પર આ બેન્ડ બહુ જ સારી લાગે છે.

ફૂલોથી બનેલા હેન્ડબેડ

ફૂલોથી બનેલા હેડબેન્ડ યુવતીઓને ઘણી જ પસંદ હોય છે. આ બેન્ડ લગ્ન કે પાર્ટી માટે પર્ફેક્ટ છે. મોટે ભાગે ફૂલોની જ્વેલરી સાથે પહેરવામાં આવે છે. આ બેન્ડ સરળતાથી ઓનલાઈન મળે છે. માર્કેટમાં 400 રૂપિયાથી શરૂ થાય છે.

બંદાના હેડબેન્ડ

બંદાના હેડબેન્ડ મોટે ભાગે કલરફુલ હોય છે. સામાન્ય રીતે માથાના પાછળના ભાગે બાંધવામાં આવે છે. આ તમારા લુકને પૂરી રીતે બદલી નાખે છે. આ બેન્ડ ઓફલાઈન તથા ઓનલાઈન પણ મળે છે.

