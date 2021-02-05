તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Women's Day ; Money Management For Women ; Money Management ; It Is Important For Women To Have The Right Financial Planning, It Will Be Easier To Deal With The Ups And Downs In The Career.

વુમન્સ ડે સ્પેશિયલ:મહિલાઓ માટે ફાઇનાન્શિયલ પ્લાનિંગ જરૂરી છે, તેનાથી કરિયરમાં આવતા ઉતાર-ચઢાવથી તફલીફ નહિ પડે

35 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ભારતમાં પુરુષોની સરખામણીએ મહિલાઓ વધારે જીવિત રહે છે. આ કારણે તેમના રિટાયર્મેન્ટ પ્લાનિંગનો સમય પણ વધી જાય છે

આજે દરેક મહિલાઓ પુરુષની સમાવડી બની છે. જો કે, ઘણીવાર મહિલાઓ ફાઇનાન્સ મામલે પુરુષો કરતાં પાછળ રહી જાય છે. મહિલાઓએ પોતાના કરિયરની સાથે સેવિંગ્સ અને ઇન્વેસ્ટમેન્ટ પર પણ ધ્યાન રાખવું જોઈએ. આજે વુમન્સ ડે પર અમે જરૂરી વાતો જણાવી રહ્યા છીએ. આ વાતોનું ધ્યાન રાખીને વર્કિંગ વુમન્સ ફાઇનાન્શિયલ પ્લાનિંગ કરી શકે છે.

પુરુષો મામલે મહિલાઓનો પગાર ઓછો રહ્યો છે
પુરુષો અને મહિલાઓની સેલરી એકસરખી હોતી નથી અને આ જ લીધે તેમનું ફાઇનાન્શિયલ પ્લાનિંગ અલગ-અલગ હોવું જોઈએ. એક સ્ટડી પ્રમાણે, 2019માં પુરુષોને 100 રૂપિયા સેલરી મળે છે, તો મહિલાઓને 79 રૂપિયા મળે છે. એટલે કે 21% ઓછી. આથી ઓછી આવકને જોઈને મહિલાઓ માટે જરૂરી છે કે, તેઓ સારો ઇન્વેસ્ટમેન્ટ પોર્ટફોલિયો બનાવીને રૂપિયા કમાવવા અને ભેગા કરવાના શરૂ કરે. જેથી તેઓ ઓછા સમયમાં વધારે ફંડ ભેગું કરી શકે.

મહિલાઓના કરિયરમાં ચડતી-પડતી આવે છે
ઘણીવાર મહિલાઓના કરિયરનો ગ્રાફ હંમેશાં વધતો નથી. અલગ-અલગ કારણોને લીધે તેમને કરિયરમાંથી બ્રેક લેવો પડે છે. અમુક લગ્ન પછી નોકરી છોડી દે છે તો અમુક પ્રેગ્નન્સી પછી નોકરી કરતા નથી. તેનાથી કરિયર ગ્રોથ અને આવક એ બંને પર અસર થાય છે. આથી નિવૃત્તિ માટે રૂપિયા ભેગા કરવાનું જે લક્ષ્ય રાખ્યું હોય તેની પર પણ અસર થઇ શકે છે. આ અંતર ઓછું કરવા માટે ઈન્વેસ્ટ પ્લાનિંગ કરવું ઘણું જરૂરી છે.

ઇમર્જન્સી ફંડ ભેગું કરવું જરૂરી છે
નિવૃત્તિ માટે રૂપિયા ભેગા કર્યા ઉપરાંત ઇમર્જન્સી સ્થિતિ મારે પણ તમારે તૈયાર રહેવું જોઈએ. આ ઇમર્જન્સી ફંડ તમારા માટે ઓછામાં ઓછા 6 મહિનાના પગાર જેટલું હોવું જોઈએ. તેનાથી તમને કોરોનાટાઈમમાં પણ ખરાબ સમયનો સામનો કરવામાં તકલીફ નહિ પડે.

ખર્ચનો રેકોર્ડ રાખો
સેવિંગ કે ઈન્વેસ્ટ સાથે અન્ય એક વસ્તુ પણ જરૂરી છે કે તમારા ખર્ચનો રેકોર્ડ રાખો. કારણકે મહિલાઓના ખર્ચ પુરુષો કરતાં અલગ હોય છે. આથી તેમના પ્લાનિંગ પણ અલગ હોય છે. ખર્ચનો રેકોર્ડ રાખશો તો સેવિંગનો અંદાજો પણ આવી જશે અને તમે વધારે બચત કરી શકશો.

યોગ્ય રિટાયર્મેન્ટ પ્લાનિંગ જરૂરી
સેન્સ ઓફિસમાં સેમ્પલ રજિસ્ટ્રેશન સિસ્ટમ હેઠળ કરેલા સર્વે પ્રમાણે ભારતમાં પુરુષોની સરખામણીએ મહિલાઓ વધારે જીવિત રહે છે. આ કારણે તેમના રિટાયર્મેન્ટ પ્લાનિંગનો સમય પણ વધી જાય છે. પાર્ટનરના મૃત્યુ પછી જવાબદારીઓ વધી જાય છે. આવી સ્થિતિમાં તેમને સમજી વિચારીને પ્લાનિંગ કરવું જોઈએ.

હેલ્થ ઇન્શોયોરન્સ લેવું યોગ્ય રહેશે​​​​​​​
જો તમે સિંગલ મહિલા છો તો તમારા માટે લોન્ગ ટર્મ હેલ્થ ઇન્શ્યોરન્સ(કેર ઇન્શ્યોરન્સ) લેવું પણ એક સારો આઈડિયા છે. ઉંમર વધી જાય પછી તમને દેખભાળ માટે કોઈની જરૂર પડે છે. જો કે, આવા લોન્ચ ટર્મ્સ હેલ્થ ઇન્શ્યોરન્સ માટે પ્રીમિયમની કિંમત વધારે હોય છે પરંતુ તેને જેટલું જલ્દી લેશો તેટલું તેની કિંમત પણ ઓછી હશે.

રોકાણ કરવું જરૂરી
​​​​​​​તમારી પ્રથમ નોકરી શરૂ કરવાની સાથે જ રોકાણ માટે વિચારવું જોઈએ. ખર્ચ પછી તમે જેટલા રૂપિયા બચાવો છો તે પ્રમાણે યોગ્ય જગ્યાએ રોકાણ કરવું જોઈએ. આ સમયે શરૂ કરેલું રોકાણ તમારું ભવિષ્ય સારું બનાવી શકે છે. તમે પબ્લિક પ્રોવિડન્ટ ફંડ કે મ્યુચ્યુઅલ ફંડમાં સરળતાથી રોકાણ કરી શકો છો.

