ભાસ્કર નોલેજ:e-EPIC શું છે તેને તાજેતરમાં ચૂંટણી પંચ દ્વારા લાગુ કરવામાં આવ્યું, વાંચો આ અઠવાડિયાના ફુલ ફોર્મ અને તેનાથી સંબંધિત જરૂરી બાબતો

એક કલાક પહેલા
દૈનિક જીવનમાં આપણે ઘણા એવા શબ્દોથી પરિચિત થતા હોઈએ છીએ, જેનું શોર્ટ ફોર્મ તો આપણને ખબર હોય છે પરંતુ ફૂલ ફોર્મ નથી ખબર હોતી. તે ઉપરાંત સ્પર્ધાત્મક પરીક્ષાઓમાં પણ હંમેશાં ફુલ ફોર્મના પ્રશ્ન પૂછવામાં આવે છે. આ સિરીઝમાં 5 એવા ફુલ ફોર્મ આપવામાં આવ્યા છે, જે સામાન્ય લોકોની સાથે સ્પર્ધાત્મક પરીક્ષાની તૈયારી કરતા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ માટે પણ ઉપયોગી છે.

એડિશનલ નોલેજ- 25 જાન્યુઆરી, 2021ના રોજ રાષ્ટ્રીય મતદાતા દિવસ નિમિત્તે, ભારતીય ચૂંટણી પંચ (ECI)એ ડિજિટલ વોટર ID કાર્ડની સુવિધા શરૂ કરી. તેને ઇલેક્ટ્રોનિક ઈલેક્ટોરલ ફોટો આઈન્ડેટિડી કાર્ડ (e-EPIC) કહેવામાં આવે છે. આ ડિજિટલ વોટર ID કાર્ડ PF ફોર્મમાં ઉપલબ્ધ થશે. તે ઈ-આધારની જેવું છે, જેને માત્ર પ્રિન્ટ કરી શકાય છે. તેને એડિટ નથી કરી શકાતું. 1 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી ડિજિટલ વોટર ID કાર્ડ તમામ લોકો માટે ઉપલબ્ધ થઈ ગયું છે. 25 જાન્યુઆરી 1950ના રોજ રચાયેલ ચૂંટણી પંચના સ્થાપના દિવસ નિમિત્તે ડિજિટલ વોટર ID કાર્ડની શરૂઆત કરવામાં આવી.

એડિશનલ નોલેજ - અનલોફુલ એક્ટિવિટીઝ પ્રિવેન્શન એક્ટ (UAPA) એક્ટ વર્ષ 1967માં રજૂ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. દેશની સાર્વભૌમત્ત્વ અને એકતાને જોખમમાં મૂકેલી પ્રવૃત્તિઓ અટકાવવા આ કાયદો બનાવવામાં આવ્યો હતો. આ કાયદા હેઠળ, કોઈપણ વ્યક્તિ કે સંગઠન, જે દેશની સામે ભારતની અખંડિતતા અથવા સાર્વભૌમત્ત્વનું ઉલ્લંઘન કરવાનો પ્રયત્ન કરશે તેના પર કાર્યવાહી થઈ શકે છે. આ અંતર્ગત આરોપીને ઓછામાં ઓછી 7 વર્ષની સજા થઈ શકે છે. આ કાયદામાં વર્ષ 2004, 2008, 2012 અને 2019માં અત્યાર સુધી ચાર વખત સુધારા કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.

એડિશનલ નોલેજ - દેશમાં ઘણી એવી ફાઇનાન્શિયલ ઇનસ્ટિટ્યૂશન્સ છે જે બેંક ન હોવા છતાં પણ બેંકની જેમ કાર્ય કરે છે. આવી સંસ્થાઓને નોન-બેંકિંગ ફાઇનાન્શિયલ કંપનીઓ (NBFC) કહેવામાં આવે છે. NBFCમાં ફક્ત ફાઇનાન્શિયલ કંપનીઓ જ નહીં પણ વીમા, ચિટફંડ, ફંડ, મર્ચન્ટ બેંકિંગ, સ્ટોક બ્રોકિંગ અને ઇન્વેસ્ટમેન્ટ બિઝનેસ કરતી કંપનીઓનો પણ સમાવેશ થાય છે. જો કે, કૃષિ, ઔદ્યોગિક પ્રવૃત્તિઓ, સ્થાવર મિલકતનું નિર્માણ, ખરીદી અને વેચાણ કરતી કંપનીઓ આના દ્વારા આવરી લેવામાં આવતી નથી.

1960ના દાયકામાં NBFCમાં પૈસા જમા કરાવનાર ઘણા લોકોના પૈસા ડૂબી ગયા. તેથી ભારતીય રિઝર્વ બેંકે 1963થી NBFC પર નજર રાખવાનું અને તેના માટે નિયમ બનાવવાની શરૂઆત કરી. આ રીતે જો NBFC બેંક જેવી ગતિવિધિઓ કરે છે, તો તેનું નિયમન હવે ભારતીય રિઝર્વ બેંક કરે છે. જ્યારે વીમા ક્ષેત્રમાં કામ કરનારી NBFCનું નિયમન (IRDA) ઈશ્યોરન્સ રેગ્યુલેટરી એન્ડ ડેવલપમેન્ટ ઓથોરિટી કરે છે.

એડિશનલ નોલેજ- આ દક્ષિણ પૂર્વ અશિયન દેશોનું એક સંગઠન છે. તેની સ્થાપના 8 ઓગસ્ટ 1967ના રોજ થાઈલેન્ડની રાજધાની બેંકોકમાં કરવામાં આવી હતી. આ સંગઠનનો હેતુ તમામ 10 દેશો વચ્ચે આર્થિક પાર્ટનરશિપ અને વેપારને વેગ આપવાનો છે. સાથે જ શાંતિ અને સ્થિરતા કાયમ રાખવામાં પણ મદદ કરે છે. તેના 10 સભ્ય દેશોમાં બ્રુનેઈ, કંબોડિયા, ઈન્ડોનેશિયા, લાઓસ, મલેશિયા, મ્યાનમાર, ફિલિપિન્સ, સિંગાપોર, થાઈલેન્ડ અને વિયતનામ સામેલ છે.

હાલમાં તેનું મુખ્ય કાર્યાલય ઇન્ડોનેશિયાની રાજધાની જકાર્તામાં છે. તેના અધ્યક્ષ લી સિન લુંગ અને મહાસચિવ લિમ જોક જોઈ છે. ભરત 1992માં અસિયાનનાં ક્ષેત્રીય સંવાદ ભાગીદાર અને 1996માં પૂર્ણ મેમ્બર બની ગયું. હાલમાં જ ભારત અને આસિયાનનાં સંબંધોને વધારે મજબૂત કરવાના ઉદ્દેશથી 1થી 3 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી આસિયાન હેકાથોન 2021નું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. તેનું ઉદ્ઘાટન કેન્દ્રીય મંત્રી રમેશ પોખરિયાલ નિશંકે કર્યું હતું.

એડિશનલ નોલેજ- IED(ઈમ્પ્રોવાઈઝ્ડ એક્સપ્લોઝિવ ડિવાઈસ) પણ એક પ્રકારનો બોમ્બ હોય છે પરંતુ આ મિલિટરી બોમ્બથી થોડો અલગ હોય છે. IED બ્લાસ્ટ થતા જ તે સ્થળે આગ લાગે છે, કારણકે તેમાં ઘાતક અને આગ લગાવે તેવા કેમિકલનો ઉપયોગ કરવામાં આવે છે. આથી આતંકવાદી તેનો ઉપયોગ મોટું નુકસાન કરવા કરે છે. તેને ખાસ કરીને રસ્તાના કિનારે મૂકવામાં આવે છે, જેથી તેની પર પગ કે કારનું પૈડું ચઢતા બ્લાસ્ટ થાય છે. IEDમાં ધુમાડો ઘણો ઝડપથી નીકળે છે.

