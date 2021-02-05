તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • The NTA Has Issued Admit Cards For The Exam, Which Can Be Checked By Going To The Official Website

JEE Main 2021:NTAએ પરીક્ષા માટે એડમિટ કાર્ડ બહાર પાડ્યાં, ઓફિશિયલ વેબસાઇટ પર જઇને ચેક કરી શકાશે

નેશનલ ટેસ્ટિંગ એજન્સી (NTA)એ ફેબ્રુઆરીમાં યોજાનારી JEE MAIN પરીક્ષા 2021 માટે એડમિટ કાર્ડ બહાર પાડ્યાં છે. ફેબ્રુઆરી સેશનની પરીક્ષા માટે રજિસ્ટ્રેશન કરાવનારા ઉમેદવારો તેને ઓફિશિયલ વેબસાઇટ Jeemain.nta.nic.in પર જઇને ડાઉનલોડ કરી શકે છે.

પહેલા સેશનની પરીક્ષા 23થી 26 ફેબ્રુઆરી દરમિયાન લેવામાં આવશે
એડમિટ કાર્ડમાં પરીક્ષાની તારીખ, સમય અને પરીક્ષા કેન્દ્રની ડિટેલ્સ સાથે ઉમેદવારોના રોલ નંબર, ફોટોગ્રાફ, સિગ્નેચર વગેરે માહિતી હશે. આ ઉપરાંત, પરીક્ષા દરમિયાન ગાઇડલાઇન્સનું પાલન કરવામાં આવશે. પહેલા સેશનની આ પરીક્ષા 23થી 26 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી રહેશે. પેપર 1 અને પેપર 2 એ માટે પરીક્ષા બે શિફ્ટમાં લેવામાં આવશે, જ્યારે પેપર 2B માટે પરીક્ષા સિંગલ શિફ્ટમાં લેવામાં આવશે. ઓફિશિયલ નોટિફિકેશન મુજબ, પ્રથમ તબક્કાની પરીક્ષાનું રિઝલ્ટ 7 માર્ચે જાહેર કરવામાં આવશે.

આ વખતે 4 સેશનમાં એક્ઝામ લેવાશે
આ વખતે JEE MAIN 2021 વર્ષમાં ચાર વખત લેવાશે. આ અંતર્ગત ફર્સ્ટ સેશન 23થી 26 ફેબ્રુઆરી દરમિયાન લેવામાં આવશે. ત્યારબાદ પરીક્ષાનો બીજો રાઉન્ડ 15-18 માર્ચ, ત્રીજો રાઉન્ડ 27-30 એપ્રિલ અને ચોથો રાઉન્ડ 24-28 મે દરમિયાન લેવામાં આવશે. આ સાથે પહેલી વખત પરીક્ષા હિંદી સહિત 13 ભાષાઓમાં લેવામાં આવશે.

એડમિટ કાર્ડ ડાઉનલોડ કરવાની પ્રોસેસ

  • સૌપ્રથમ ઓફિશિયલ વેબસાઇટ nta.nic.in પર જાઓ.
  • હોમપેજ પર JEE MAIN એડમિટ કાર્ડ 2021ની લિંક પર ક્લિક કરો.
  • નવું પેજ ખૂલ્યા પછી માગવામાં આવેલી બધી ડિટેલ્સ ભરો અને સબમિટ પર ક્લિક કરો.
  • સબમિટ થતાં જ એનટીએ JEE MAIN એડમિટ કાર્ડ સ્ક્રીન પર ડિસ્પ્લે થશે.
  • હવે પ્રિન્ટઆઉટ કાઢી લો.
