તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • Utility
  • The Exam Will Be Held In Two Shifts From Today, Candidates Will Be Required To Have A Valid Photo ID With The Admit Card

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

GATE 2021:આજથી બે શિફ્ટમાં પરીક્ષા લેવાશે, ઉમેદવારોએ એડમિટ કાર્ડ સાથે માન્ય ફોટો ID રાખવું ફરજિયાત રહેશે

11 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

ઈન્ડિયન ઇન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટ ઓફ ટેકનોલોજી (IIT), મુંબઇની ગ્રેજ્યુએટ એપ્ટિટ્યૂડ ટેસ્ટ ઇન એન્જિનિયરિંગ (GATE 2021)ની આજથી એટલે કે 5 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી પરીક્ષા શરૂ થશે. આ પરીક્ષા 14 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી ચાલશે. ઇન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટે પરીક્ષા આપતા ઉમેદવારો માટે એડમિટ કાર્ડ બહાર પાડી દીધાં છે. ઉમેદવારો ઓફિશિયલ વેબસાઇટ પરથી એડમિટ કાર્ડ ડાઉનલોડ કરી શકે છે. આ સાથે, ઇન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટે ઉમેદવારો માટે કેટલીક ગાઇડલાઇન્સ પણ બહાર પાડી છે, જેનું પરીક્ષા દરમિયાન સખત રીતે પાલન કરવાનું રહેશે.

પરીક્ષા દરમિયાન આ ગાઇડલાઇન્સનું પાલન કરવું પડશે

  • ઉમેદવારોએ રિપોર્ટિંગ સમયના એક કલાક પહેલા પરીક્ષા કેન્દ્ર પર પહોંચવું પડશે.
  • ઉમેદવારોએ એડમિટ કાર્ડ સાથે માન્ય ફોટો ID રાખવું ફરજિયાત રહેશે.
  • જો શરીરનું તાપમાન 99.4 ડિગ્રીથી ઉપર હોય તો તમારે અલગ રૂમમાં પરીક્ષા આપવી પડશે.
  • ઉમેદવારોને ફેસ માસ્ક, ગ્લોવ્ઝ, પર્સનલ હેન્ડ સેનિટાઈઝર, પાન, એડમિટ કાર્ડ, પર્સનલ ટ્રાન્સપરન્ટ બોટલ સાથે લઈ જવાની મંજૂરી આપવામાં આવશે.
  • એન્ટ્રી ગેટ પર ઊભા રહેતી વખતે લાઇન અને ફ્લોરનાં નિશાનને ફોલો કરવાનાં રહેશે.

બે શિફ્ટમાં પરીક્ષા લેવાશે
આ પરીક્ષા બે શિફ્ટમાં લેવામાં આવશે. ફર્સ્ટ શિફ્ટની પરીક્ષા સવારે 9થી બપોરે 12 સુધી રહેશે. જ્યારે બીજી શિફ્ટની પરીક્ષા બપોરે 3 થી સાંજના 6 વાગ્યા સુધી રહેશે. આ વખતે પરીક્ષામાં બે નવા વિષયો એન્વાયર્નમેન્ટલ સાયન્સ એન્ડ એન્જિનિયરિંગ અને હ્યુમનિટીઝ એન્ડ સોશિયલ સાયન્સનો પણ સમાવેશ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. તેથી, હવે કુલ 27 વિષયોની પરીક્ષા લેવામાં આવશે, જે સંપૂર્ણ રીતે કમ્પ્યૂટર બેઝ્ડ હશે. ચાલુ વર્ષે આ પરીક્ષામાં 9 લાખથી વધુ વિદ્યાર્થીઓ સામેલ થાય એવી સંભાવના છે.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ38-0 (15.5)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત--
રમત ચાલે છે
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓસુરત-ધુલિયા હાઇવે પર તાપી નજીક જાનની બસ ટેન્કર પાછળ ઘૂસી જતાં ત્રણનાં મોત, સાત ઇજાગ્રસ્ત - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો