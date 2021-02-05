તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ગ્રીન અને લેમન ટીનાં ફાયદા:સ્થૂળતા અને માનસિક તકલીફથી છૂટકારો મેળવવામાં આ ચા અસરકારક છે, તેને પીવાની સાચી રીત જાણો

20 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

સ્થૂળતા એ લોકોમાં એક કોમન તકલીફ બની ગઈ છે. તેને રોકવા માટે સૌથી વધારે ઉપયોગી વસ્તુમાં ગ્રીન ટી અને લેમન ટી સામેલ છે. પ્રશ્ન એ છે કે બંનેમાંથી વધારે અસરકારક કઈ છે? શું ગ્રીન કે લેમન ટી મેન્ટલ હેલ્થ માટે ફાયદાકારક છે?

હાલમાં જ અમેરિકામાં થયેલી સ્ટડી પ્રમાણે, ચાથી ડિપ્રેશનનું જોખમ ઓછું થાય છે. સ્ટડીમાં 23 હજાર લોકોને સામેલ કરવામાં આવ્યા. તેમાં ખબર પડી કે, જે લોકો દિવસે 3 કપ ગ્રીન ટી કે લેમન ટી પીતા હતા તેમને ડિપ્રેશનનું રિસ્ક અન્યની સરખામણીમાં 37% ઓછું છે.

ચા સ્ટ્રોકનું જોખમ ઓછું કરે છે
ચાનાં ઘણા ફાયદા છે. તે ઘણી બધી જોખમી બીમારીઓનું રિસ્ક ઓછું કરે છે. સ્ટડીમાં ખબર પડી કે ચાથી સ્ટ્રોક અને ક્રોનરી હાર્ટ ડિસીઝનું રિસ્ક પણ ઓછું થાય છે.

ગ્રીન ટીનાં ફાયદા
તેનાથી શરીરનું મેટાબોલિઝમ વધારવમાં મદદ મળે છે. તે શરીરમાં ઝડપથી ફેટ વધવા દેતું નથી. તે આપણી નર્વસ સિસ્ટમ શાંત રાખે છે. પેટથી જોડાયેલા હોર્મોન્સ જેમ કે કોર્ટિસોલથી તણાવ ઓછો કરે છે. સાથે જ ડાયાબિટીસને પણ કન્ટ્રોલ કરે છે અને હાઈ બ્લડ પ્રેશરથી પણ છૂટકારો અપાવે છે.

લેમન ટીનાં ફાયદા
લેમન ટીમાં સામાન્ય ચાની સરખામણીએ ઓછી કેલરી હોય છે. તેમાં ખાંડને બદલે મધનો ઉપયોગ કરવામાં આવે છે. તેથી આ ટી તેની અસર બમણી કરે છે. લીંબુંમાં વિટામિન-C હોય છે, જે લોહીમાંથી ગંદકી દૂર કરે છે. લીંબુંમાં રહેલું પોટેશિયમ આપણું મેટાબોલિઝમ અને પાચન ક્રિયા ઝડપી બનાવે છે. વિટામિન-Cથી વજન ઓછું કરવામાં પણ મદદ મળે છે.

લેમન ટીની ઉપયોગની રીત
બ્લેક ટીમાં લીંબું નાખી પીવાથી વજન ઓછું કરવામાં મદદ મળે છે. આદુ, તજ, તુલસીથી લેમન ટીની મેડિસિનલ પ્રોપર્ટીઝ વધારી શકાય છે.

બંનેમાંથી કઈ ચા સારી?
નિષ્ણાતો માને છે કે ગ્રીન ટીમાં રહેલા એલ થિએનાઈન અને પોલિફિનોલ જેવાં તત્વોથી વજન ઓછું કરવામાં ફાયદો રહે છે, પરંતુ ગ્રીન ટી વધારે પીવાથી નુક્સાન પણ થાય છે. લેમન ટીમાં પણ વેટ લોસ કરવાની પ્રોપર્ટી છે, પરંતુ એટલી નથી જેટલી ગ્રીન ટીની છે.

