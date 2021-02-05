તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Supreme Court Takes Fresh Decision To Fill Vacant Seat, Candidates Who Failed In NEET Will Now Be Able To Take Admission In BDS

નિર્ણય:ખાલી સીટ ભરવા સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે નવો નિર્ણય લીધો, NEETમાં ફેલ થયેલા ઉમેદવારો પણ હવે BDSમાં એડમિશન લઈ શકશે

નેશનલ એલિજિબિલિટી કમ એન્ટ્રન્સ એક્ઝામ (NEET)માં ફેલ થયેલા ઉમેદવારો હવે ‍BDS એટલે કે દાંતના ડોક્ટર બનવા માટે એડમિશન લઈ શકશે. સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટના નિર્ણય મુજબ, હવે NEETમાં નાપાસ થયેલા ઉમેદવારો પણ મેડિકલ BDS કોર્સમાં પ્રવેશ લઈ શકે છે. ઘણી મેડિકલ કોલેજોમાં BDSની સીટ્સ ખાલી હોવાને કારણે કોર્ટે આ નિર્ણય લીધો છે.

સરકારી અને ખાનગી કોલેજોમાં BDSની 7000 સીટ ખાલી છે
અકેડેમિક યર 2020-21માં ગવર્મેન્ટ અને પ્રાઇવેટ કોલેજોમાં લગભગ 7000 BDS ફર્સ્ટ યરની સીટ ખાલી છે. તેમાંથી સરકારી કોલેજોમાં ફક્ત 265 સીટ ખાલી છે, જ્યારે અન્ય તમામ ખાલી સીટ્સ પ્રાઇવેટ ડેન્ટલ કોલેજોમાં છે. તેથી, કોર્ટે નિર્દેશ આપ્યો છે કે વર્ષ 2020-2021માં BDSના સિલેબસમાં ફર્સ્ટ યરની ખાલી સીટ્સ માટે પર્સેન્ટાઇલ માર્ક્સમાં 10%નો ઘટાડો કર્યા પછી હવે ગયા વર્ષે NEET (UG)માં સામેલ થયેલા ઉમેદવારો ભરવામાં આવશે.

દેશમાં BDSની 7000 સીટ ખાલી છે
વર્ષ 2016માં સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે નિર્ણય લીધો હતો કે જે ઉમેદવારો NEETમાં 50%થી વધુ માર્ક્સ લાવશે તેમને જ MBBS અને BDSમાં એડમિશન મળી શકશે. જો 50%થી ઓછા આવ્યા તો ઉમેદવારોને કોઈપણ ક્વોટા હેઠળ મેડિકલમાં એડમિશન નહીં મળે. પરંતુ હવે BDSની ખાલી સીટ્સ ભરવા માટે હવે સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે આ અંગે નવો નિર્ણય આપ્યો છે, જે અંતર્ગત ફેલ થયેલા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ પણ BDSમાં એડમિશન લઈ શકશે.

NEET 2020 13 સપ્ટેમ્બરના રોજ લેવાઈ હતી
બેચલર ઓફ ડેન્ટલ સર્જરી (BDS)ના ફર્સ્ટ યરમાં એડમિશન માટે 13 સપ્ટેમ્બર 2020ના રોજ NEET 2020નું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. ડેન્ટલ કાઉન્સિલ ઓફ ઈન્ડિયાએ અકેડેમિક યર 2020-2021 માટે BDS સિલેબસમાં એડમિશન માટે ક્વોલિફાઇંગ કટઓફ પર્સેન્ટાઇલ ઘટાડવાની ભલામણ કરી હતી. ડેન્ટલ કાઉન્સિલ ઓફ ઇન્ડિયા દ્વારા સૂચવ્યા મુજબ, લઘુતમ ગુણ મેળવનારા ઉમેદવારોએ સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટનો સંપર્ક કર્યો હતો, જેના આધારે કોર્ટે આ નિર્ણય લીધો હતો.

