મહત્ત્વના સમાચાર:આ મહિનામાં આધાર-પેન લિંક અને એડવાન્સ ટેક્સના ચોથા હપ્તા ભરવા જેવા આ 5 મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ કામ પતાવી લો, નહીં તો મુશ્કેલી થઈ શકે છે

2 કલાક પહેલા
કરદાતાઓ માટે આ માર્ચ મહિનો ઘણો મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ હોય છે. આ મહિનામાં ટેક્સ સંબંધિત કેટલાક જરૂરી કામ કરવાના હોય છે. 31 માર્ચ છેલ્લી તારીખ છે. આવી સ્થિતિમાં ટેક્સ બચાવવા માટે રોકાણ કરવું અને એડવાન્સ ટેક્સના ચોથા હપ્તા ભરવા જેવા જરૂરી કામ કરવા પડશે. અમે તમને આવા જ 5 કામો વિશે જણાવી રહ્યા છીએ જે તમારે આ મહિને કરવાના છે.

ઈન્કમ ટેક્સ છૂટ મેળવવા માટે રોકાણ
જો તમે ઈન્કમ ટેક્સ છૂટનો ફાયદો લેવા માટે રોકાણ કરવાનો પ્લાન બનાવી રહ્યા છો તો તમારે 31 માર્ચ સુધી રોકાણ કરવું પડશે. ઈન્કમ ટેક્સ એક્ટની ઘણી સેક્સન જેમ કે 80C અને 80D અંતર્ગત કરવામાં આવેલા રોકાણ પર ટેક્સ છૂટનો ફાયદો મળે છે. ઈન્કમ ટેક્સ એક્ટની સેક્સશન 80C અંતર્ગત 1.5 લાખ રૂપિયા સુધીના રોકાણ કરવા પર ટેક્સ છૂટ મેળવી શકાય છે.

બિલેટેડ અને રિવાઈઝ્ડ રિટર્ન ફાઈલ કરો
2019-20 માટે બિલેટેડ અથવા સંશોધિત ઈન્કમ ટેક્સ રિટર્ન (ITR) દાખલ કરવાની છેલ્લી તારીખ પણ 31 માર્ચ છે. નાણાકીય વર્ષ માટે રિટર્ન ભરવાની સમયમર્યાદા પૂરી થયા બાદ બિલેટેડ રિટર્ન ફાઈલ કરવામાં આવે છે. તેના માટે કરદાતાને દંડ ભરવો પડે છે. રિવાઈઝ્ડ રિટર્ન સુધી ફાઈલ કરવામાં આવે છે જ્યારે ઓરિજિનલ રિટર્ન ફાઈલ કરતા સમયે ઘણી ભૂલો થઈ જાય છે. બિલેટેડ ITR આવકવેરા કાયદા 1961ની સેક્શન 139(4) અંતર્ગત ફાઈલ કરવામાં આવે છે. તેમજ રિવાઈઝ્ડ ITR સેક્શન 139 (5) અંતર્ગત દાખલ કરવામાં આવે છે. બિલેટેડ રિટર્ન 10 હજાર રૂપિયાના લેટ ફાઈલિંગ ફીની સાથે 31 માર્ચ 2021 પહેલા જમા કરાવવાનું હોય છે.

15 માર્ચ સુધી એડવાન્સ ટેક્સ ભરવો પડશે
2021-22 માટે એડવાન્સ ટેક્સનો ચોથો અને છેલ્લા હપ્તો 15 માર્ચ સુધી ભરવો પડશે. વિલંબિત ચુકવણી પર દર મહિને એક ટકા વ્યાજ ચૂકવવું પડશે. ઈન્કમ ટેક્સ એક્ટ અંતર્ગત જો કોઈ વ્યક્તિ (સિવાય સીનિયર સિટિઝન કે જેમની પ્રોફેશનલ ઈન્કમ નથી). ટેક્સની ચૂકવણી વર્ષમાં 10 હજાર રૂપિયાથી વધારે થાય છે તો તેમને ચાર હપ્તામાં એટલે કે 15 જુલાઈ, 15 સપ્ટેમ્બર, 15 ડિસેમ્બર અને 15 માર્ચથી પહેલા એડવાન્સ ટેક્સ ચૂકવવો પડે છે. એડવાન્સ ટેક્સનું પેમેન્ટ નહીં કરવાની સ્થિતિમાં દંડ ભરવો પડે છે.

આધાર-પેન લિંક કરાવી લેવું
પેનકાર્ડને આધાર સાથે લિંક કરાવવાની છેલ્લી તારીખ 31 માર્ચ છે. ઈન્કમ ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટ તેને લિંક કરાવવાની છેલ્લી તારીખને લંબાવી રહ્યા છે પરંતુ આ વખતે જો છેલ્લી તારીખ લંબાવવામાં નહીં આવે તો જેમનો પેન આધાર સાથે લિંક નથી તો તેમના માટે સમસ્યા થઈ શકે છે. તેનાથી 31 માર્ચ સુધી પાનકાર્ડને આધાર સાથે લિંક કરાવી લો. જો તમે 31 માર્ચ સુધી તમે પેનને આધાર સાથે લિંક નથી કરાવતા તો તે ડિએક્ટિવેટ થઈ જશે. આવી સ્થિતિમાં તેને ડિએક્ટિવ થવાથી બચાવવા માટે તેને 31 માર્ચ સુધી લિંક કરાવી લેવું.

વિવાદથી વિશ્વાસ યોજના અંતર્ગત ડિટેઈલ આપવાની છેલ્લી તારીખ
ઈન્કમ ટેક્સ ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટના પ્રત્યક્ષ કર (ડાયરેક્ટ ટેક્સ) વિવાદ સમાધાન યોજના ‘વિવાદથી વિશ્વાસ’અંતર્ગત ડિટેઈલ આપવાની ડેડલાઈનને લંબાવીને 31 માર્ચ અને ચૂકવણી માટેની અંતિમ તારીખ 30 એપ્રિલ કરી દેવામાં આવી હતી. આ સ્કીમનો ઉદ્દેશ બાકી વિવાદોનું સમાધાન કરવાનો છે.

