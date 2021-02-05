તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

જાણકારી:SBIએ નિયમમાં ફેરફાર કર્યો, હવે ATMથી ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન ફેલ થયું તો પેનલ્ટી ભરવી પડશે, RBIનો આ નિયમ શું કહે છે જાણો

દેશની સૌથી મોટી બેંક SBIએ ATMમાંથી પૈસા ઉપાડવાના નિયમોમાં ફેરફાર કર્યો છે. હવે જો કોઈ કસ્ટમરના ખાતામાં પર્યાપ્ત રકમ નહીં હોય અને તે ATMમાંથી પૈસા ઉપાડશે તો તેણે ફેલ ATM ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન માટે પેન્લટી ચાર્જ ચૂકવવો પડશે. ICICI, HDFC, Yes Bank, કોટક મહિન્દ્રા, Axis બેંકમાં પહેલેથી જ આ નિયમ લાગુ છે. જાણો કેટલો ચાર્જ આપવો પડશે અને શું છે RBIના ફેલ ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન સંબંધિત નિયમ. આ અંગે 10 સવાલ અને તેના જવાબોથી સમજીએ.

SBI તમારી પાસેથી કેટલી ફી લેશે?
SBI વેબસાઈટના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર, અકાઉન્ટમાં અપૂરતું બેલેન્સ હશે અને જો કોઈ કસ્ટમર ATMથી ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન કરે તો તેણે પેનલ્ટી ચાર્જ તરીકે 20 રૂપિયા અને સાથે GST આપવો પડશે. બેંક નોન-ફાઈનાન્શિયલ ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન માટે પણ ચાર્જ વસૂલશે.

અત્યારે SBIમાં ફ્રી ATM ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શનનાં નિયમ શું છે?
SBI અત્યારે સેવિંગ અકાઉન્ટ હોલ્ડરને એક મહિનામાં ATMમાંથી 8 ફ્રી ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન કરવાની સુવિધા આપે છે. SBIના ATMમાંથી 5 અને બીજી બેંકોના ATMમાંથી 3 ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન તમે કરી શકો છો.

નોન-મેટ્રો શહેરોમાં 10 ફ્રી ATM ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન કરવાની સુવિધા મળે છે, તેમાં SBIના ATMમાંથી 5 ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન અને અન્ય બીજી બેંકોના ATMમાંથી 5 ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન કરી શકાય છે.

10,000 રૂપિયા ATMમાંથી ઉપાડવા માટે શું OTP દાખલ કરવો પડશે?
SBIના ATMમાંથી 10 હજાર અથવા તેનાથી વધારે પૈસા ઉપાડવા માટે OTPની જરૂર પડે છે. હવે બેંકના તમામ ATM પર આ સેવા 24 કલાક ઉપલબ્ધ છે. SBIએ ગ્રાહકોની સુરક્ષા માટે એક જાન્યુઆરી 2020ના રોજ OTP સેવા શરૂ કરી હતી.

ત્યારબાદ જ્યારે પણ કોઈ કસ્ટમર ATMમાંથી 10 હજાર અથવા તેનાથી વધારે પૈસા ઉપાડશે તો ATM સ્ક્રીન પર OTP દાખલ કરવા માટે કહેવામાં આવે છે. આ OTP કસ્ટમરના રજિસ્ટર્ડ મોબાઈલ નંબર પર આવે છે. OTP આધારિત કેશ વિડ્રોઅલની સુવિધા હવે માત્ર SBIના ATM પર ઉપલબ્ધ છે. તેનો ફાયદો તમે સવારે 8 વાગ્યાથી રાતના 8 વાગ્યા દરમિયાન ઉઠાવી શકો છો.

ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન ફેલ થવાનો નિયમ શું કહે છે ?
ભારતીય રિઝર્વ બેંક (RBI)એ વર્ષ 2019માં એવા ફેલ ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન (જેના માટે કસ્ટમર જવાબદાર નથી)ને લઈને બેંકો માટે નિયમ બનાવ્યો હતો. તેમાં જણાવ્યા અનુસાર, જ્યારે તમે કોઈ ATMમાંથી ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન કરો અને તે ફેલ થઈ જાય તો કસ્ટમર પર પેનલ્ટી ચાર્જ લાગે છે, પરંતુ આ ચાર્જ એવા કેસમાં લાગે છે, જેમાં કસ્ટમરની ભૂલના કારણે ATM ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન ફેલ થઈ જાય છે. કેટલાક ATM ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન ફેલ થવામાં કસ્ટમરની ભૂલ નથી હોતી. આવા કેસમાં કસ્ટમર પર ચાર્જ નથી લાગતો. પરંતુ બેંકોને વળતર ચૂકવવું પડે છે.

જો કસ્ટમરને વળતર ન મળ્યું તો શું તે ફરિયાદ કરી શકે?
RBIની ગાઇડલાઇન્સ પ્રમાણે, કેટલીક પરિસ્થિતિઓમાં ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન ફેલ થવા માટે કસ્ટમર જવાબદાર રહેશે નહીં. જેમ કે, કમ્યુનિકેશન લિંક્સમાં ગરબડ, ATMમાં કેશ ન હોવી, ટાઇમ આઉટ સેશન્સ વગેરે.
RBIએ વર્ષ 2019માં બેંકોને એક સર્ક્યુલર બહાર પાડતાં કહ્યું હતું કે, કસ્ટમરની ફરિયાદ અથવા ક્લેમ વગર તેમણે વળતર ચૂકવવું પડશે. જો કસ્ટમરને વળતર નહીં મળે તો તે રિઝર્વ બેંકના બેંકિંગ લોકપાલને ફરિયાદ કરી શકે છે.

કઈ શરતો હેઠળ બેંકોએ કસ્ટમરને વળતર આપવું પડશે?
RBIએ બેંકો માટે ફેલ્ડ ટ્રાનઅઝેક્શન પર ગ્રાહકોની ફરિયાદોના નિવારણ માટે અને રકમના ઓટો રિવર્સલ માટે સમયમર્યાદા નક્કી કરી છે. તેનું નામ ટર્ન અરાઉન્ડ ટાઇમ (TAT) રાખવામાં આવ્યું છે.

