RRB NTPC Exam:રેલવે રિક્રૂટમેન્ટ બોર્ડે NTPCના ચોથા તબક્કાની પરીક્ષાનું શિડ્યૂલ બહાર પાડ્યું, 15 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી પરીક્ષા શરૂ થશે

36 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

રેલવે રિક્રૂટમેન્ટ બોર્ડ (RRB)એ NTPCના ચોથા તબક્કાની પરીક્ષાની તારીખો જાહેર કરી છે. જાહેર કરેલા શિડ્યૂલ મુજબ, ચોથા તબક્કાની પરીક્ષા 15 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી 3 માર્ચ દરમિયાન રહેશે. બોર્ડે આ અંગેની માહિતી ઓફિશિયલ વેબસાઇટ પર નોટિફિકેશન બહાર પાડીને આપી હતી. આ જાહેરનામામાં જણાવવામાં આવ્યું હતું કે, ચોથા તબક્કાની આ પરીક્ષા લગભગ 15 લાખ ઉમેદવારો માટે લેવામાં આવશે.

ડિટેલ્ડ લિંક 5 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ એક્ટિવ થશે
નોટિફિકેશનમાં જણાવ્યા મુજબ, RRB NTPC ફેઝ 4 ની પરીક્ષા 2021માં સામેલ થનારા ઉમેદવારો માટે એક્ઝામ સિટી, પરીક્ષા ડેટ, શિફ્ટ, ટાઇમિંગ જોવા અને SC/ST ઉમેદવારો માટે ફ્રી ટ્રાવેલિંગ પાસ ડાઉનલોડ કરવાની લિંક તમામ RRB વેબસાઇટ્સ પર 5 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી સવારે 9 વાગ્યાથી એક્ટિવ થઈ ચૂકી છે. સંબંધિત ઉમેદવારો રિજનલ સાઇટ દ્વારા આ ડિટેલ્સ ચેક કરી શકે છે.

11 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ એડમિટ કાર્ડ બહાર પાડવામાં આવશે
પરીક્ષા માટે એડમિટ કાર્ડ પરીક્ષાની તારીખના 4 દિવસ પહેલાં 11 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ બહાર પાડવામાં આવશે. એડમિટ કાર્ડ રેલવેની રિજન્લ વેબસાઇટ પર આપવામાં આવશે, જેને ઉમેદવારો તેમના રજિસ્ટ્રેશન નંબરની મદદથી ડાઉનલોડ કરી શકશે. જે ઉમેદવારોની પરીક્ષા આ તબક્કામાં છે તેમને તેમના રજિસ્ટર્ડ મોબાઈલ નંબર અને ઇ-મેલ પર માહિતી મોકલવામાં આવશે. બાકીના ઉમેદવારો માટેની પરીક્ષાઓ આગામી તબક્કામાં લેવામાં આવશે.

