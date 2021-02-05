તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Promoting Digital Payments Needs To Be Made More Secure, Technical Shortcomings Also Need To Be Reduced

સાયબર સિક્યોરિટી:ડિજિટલ પેમેન્ટને પ્રોત્સાહન આપવા માટે તેને વધુ સુરક્ષિત બનાવવી જરૂરી, ટેક્નિકલ ખામી પણ ઘટાડવી પડશે

17 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • જેમ જેમ દેશમાં ડિજિટલ પેમેન્ટની સંખ્યા વધશે તેમ તેમ અનેક પડકારો પણ સામે આવશે
  • ભારતમાં આવનાર મહિનાઓમાં ડિજિટલ પેમેન્ટમાં 78%નો વધારો થઈ શકે છે

કોરોના મહામારીને કારણે દેશમાં ડિજિટલ પેમેન્ટમાં સતત વધારો થયો છે. ફાઈનાન્શિયલ એડવાઈઝરી ફર્મ KPMGના એક રિપોર્ટ અનુસાર, ભારતમાં આવનાર મહિનામાં ડિજિટલ પેમેન્ટમાં 78%નો વધારો થઈ શકે છે. જો કે, જેમ જેમ દેશમાં ડિજિટલ પેમેન્ટની સંખ્યા વધશે તેમ પડકારો પણ સામે આવશે.

જો કે, સુરક્ષા એક સૌથી મોટો પડકાર છે. સુરક્ષિત ડિજિટલ પેમેન્ટ સિસ્ટમ ડેવલપ કરવા માટે સાયબર સિક્યોરિટીને મજબૂત કરવી સૌથી જરૂરી છે. અમે તમને જણાવી રહ્યા છીએ કે ડિજિટલ પેમેન્ટ સિસ્ટમ માટે કેવી રીતે અને કેમ સિક્યોરિટી જરૂરી છે.

છેતરપિંડીને અટકાવવી જરૂરી
ભારતમાં ડિજિટલ પેમેન્ટ સેગમેન્ટના વિકાસની સાથે નકલી ગતિવિધિ જેમ કે, હેકિંગ, ઓનલાઈન ફ્રોડ અને છેતરપિંડી પણ વધી રહી છે. આવી સ્થિતિમાં સાયબર સિક્યોરિટીને વધારે મજબૂત બનાવીને લોકોને એ વિશ્વાસ અપાવવો પડશે કે, તમારું પેમેન્ટ સંપૂર્ણ રીતે સુરક્ષિત છે. કેમ કે, દેશનો એ વર્ગ જે મોટાભાગે પૈસાની સમસ્યાનો સામનો કરી રહ્યા છે તેઓ પૈસાનું નુકસાન સહન કરવાની સ્થિતિમાં નથી. આ વર્ગને ડિજિટલ પેમેન્ટ સાથે કનેક્ટ કરવા માટે છેતરપિંડીને રોકવી જરૂરી છે.

ટેક્નિકલ ફેલિયરને ઓછી કરવી જરૂરી
ડિજિટલ પેમેન્ટને સુરક્ષિત રાખવા માટે સાયબર સિક્યોરિટીને સારી બનાવવાની સાથે તેમાં આવતી ટેકનિકી ખરાબી જેમ કે, પેમેન્ટ ફેઈલ થઈ જવું અથવા પૈસા કટ થઈ જાય તો પણ ટ્રાન્સફર ન થાય. તે ઉપરાંત તેને એવી બનાવવી જોઈએ કે ગુનેગારો પેમેન્ટ ગેટવેની સાથે ચેડા ન કરી શકે અને જો આવું થાય તો પણ તેમને તરત જ પકડી શકાય.

ગ્રાહકોનો વિશ્વાસ જીતવો જરૂરી
ભારત જેવા દેશમાં જ્યાં આજે પણ મોટાભાગના લોકો રોકડ પેમેન્ટ પર વધારે વિશ્વાસ કરે છે. જો કે, દેશની શહેરી વસ્તી મોટાભાગે ડિજિટલ પેમેન્ટની તરફ ઝડપથી આગળ વધી રહી છે. પરંતુ તેની તુલના અન્ય દેશો સાથે કરવામાં આવે તો અત્યારે પણ આપણા દેશમાં ડિજિટલ પેમેન્ટની ગતિ ધીમી છે. તેનું એક મુખ્ય કારણ ડિજિટલ પેમેન્ટને લઈને સુરક્ષા અને વિશ્વાસનો અભાવ છે. જો ડિજિટલ પેમેન્ટ આપતી કંપનીના લોકોમાં આ વિશ્વાસ આવે કે આ સંપૂર્ણ રીતે સુરક્ષિત છે અને તમારા પૈસા ચોરી નહીં થાય અથવા પેમેન્ટ ફેઈલ થવાના કારણે તમારા પૈસા ચોરાશે નહીં તો દેશમાં ડિજિટલ પેમેન્ટમાં તેજી આવી શકે છે.

સરળ અને સુરક્ષિત પેમેન્ટ સર્વિસ
દરેક ડિજિટલ પેમેન્ટ પ્લેટફોર્મ સરળ અને જલ્દી પેમેન્ટ કરાવવા પર ફોકસ કરી રહ્યા છે. પરંતુ આ સુવિધાને વધારવા અને ગ્રાહકોના મનમાં ડિજિટલ પેમેન્ટ પ્રત્યે જે ડર છે તેને દૂર કરવા માટે તેને બાયોમેટ્રિક સુરક્ષા અને ડિજિટલ ઓળખ સાથે કનેક્ટ કરવી જોઈએ.

દેશમાં ઝડપથી વધી રહ્યો છે UPI પેમેન્ટનો ટ્રેન્ડ
યુનિફાઈડ પેમેન્ટ ઈન્ટરફેસ (UPI) દ્વારા પૈસાની લેવડદેવડ આ સમયે સૌથી વધારે ટ્રેન્ડમાં છે. મોબાઈલ પ્લેટફોર્મમાંથી કોઈ બીજા બેંક અકાઉન્ટમાં પૈસા ટ્રાન્સફર કરવા માટે UPIનો ઉપયોગ કરવામાં આવે છે. આ એવો કોન્સેપ્ટ છે, જે ઘણા બેંક અકાઉન્ટને એક મોબાઈલ એપ્લિકેશન દ્વારા પૈસા ટ્રાન્સફર કરવાની પરવાનગી આપે છે. UPIને ઓગસ્ટ 2016માં લોન્ચ કરવામાં આવી હતી. જાન્યુઆરી 2021માં ઓનલાઈન લેવડદેવડમાં રેકોર્ડ નોંધાવ્યો છે. UPI દ્વારા 230 કરોડથી વધારે લેવડદેવડ થઈ છે. આ દરમિયાન કુલ 4 લાખ 20 હજાર કરોડ રૂપિયાથી વધારે લેવડદેવડ થઈ.

