SBIની સુવિધા:તમારા બાળકોનું SBIમાં ઘરે બેઠા ઓનલાઈન સેવિંગ અકાઉન્ટ ખોલાવો, જાણો સંપૂર્ણ માહિતી

19 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • અકાઉન્ટ અંતર્ગત કોઈપણ ઉંમરના સગીર બાળકોની સાથે માતા-પિતા અથવા ગાર્ડિયન જોઈન્ટ અકાઉન્ટ ખોલાવી શકે
  • અકાઉન્ટમાં મોબાઈલ બેંકિંગ સુવિધા છે, જેમાં તમામ પ્રકારના બિલનું પેમેન્ટ પણ કરી શકાય છે

જો તમે તમારા બાળકોનું ઓનલાઈન અકાઉન્ટ ખોલાવવા માગો છો તો દેશની સૌથી મોટી બેંક ભારતીય સ્ટેટ બેંક (SBI) તમારા માટે આ સુવિધા લઈને આવ્યું છે. SBIએ માઈનર માટે પહેલા કદમ અને પહેલી ઉડાન નામથી સેવિંગ અકાઉન્ટ ખોલાવવાની સુવિધા ઓનલાઈન ઉપલબ્ધ કરી છે. તે ઉપરાંત આ અકાઉન્ટમાં બાળકો માટે દરરોજ પૈસા કાઢવાની લિમિટ પણ નક્કી કરવામાં આવી છે. જાણો કેવી રીતે અકાઉન્ટ ઓપન કરાવવું અને તેના ફાયદા...

1. પહેલા કદમ સેવિંગ અકાઉન્ટ (Pehla Kadam Saving Account)

  • આ અકાઉન્ટ અંતર્ગત કોઈપણ ઉંમરના સગીર બાળકોની સાથે માતા-પિતા અથવા ગાર્ડિયન જોઈન્ટ અકાઉન્ટ ખોલાવી શકે છે.
  • તેને માતાપિતા અથના ગાર્ડિયન અથવા બાળકો જાતે સિંગલ રીતે ઓપરેટ કરી શકે છે.
  • આ કાર્ડ સગીર અને વાલીના નામાથી આપવામાં આવશે.

પહેલા કદમ સેવિંગ અકાઉન્ટના ફાયદા

  • આ અકાઉન્ટમાં મોબાઈલ બેંકિંગ સુવિધા છે, જેમાં તમામ પ્રકારના બિલનું પેમેન્ટ પણ કરી શકાય છે. તેમાં દરરોજ 2,000 રૂપિયા સુધી ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શનની મર્યાદા છે.
  • બાળકોના નામથી બેંક અકાઉન્ટ ખોલાવવા પર ATM, ડેબિટ કાર્ડની સુવિધા પણ મળે છે. આ કાર્ડ સગીર અને વાલીના નામે આપવામાં આવશે. તેમાં 5,000 રૂપિયા સુધી ઉપાડી શકાય છે.
  • ઈન્ટરનેટ બેંકિંગ સુવિધામાં દરરોજ 5,000 રૂપિયા સુધી ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન કરવાની લિમિટ છે. તેનાથી તમે તમામ પ્રકારના બિલ જમા કરાવી શકો છો.
  • માતાપિતા માટે પર્સનલ એક્સિડન્ટ ઈન્શ્યોરન્સ કવર પણ મળે છે.

2. પહેલી ઉડાન સેવિંગ અકાઉન્ટ (Pehli Udaan Saving Account)

  • આ અકાઉન્ટને 10 વર્ષથી વધુની વયના બાળકો જે પોતાની સાઈન કરી શકે છે તેઓ પહેલી ઉડાન અંતર્ગત અકાઉન્ટ ખોલાવી શકે છે.
  • આ અકાઉન્ટ સંપૂર્ણ રીતે સગીરના નામે હશે.
  • તેમજ તે એકલો ઓપરેટ કરી શકે છે.

આ અકાઉન્ટમાં મળતી સુવિધા

  • તેમાં પણ ATM, ડેબિટ કાર્ડની સુવિધા મળે છે અને દરરોજ 5000 રૂપિયા સુધી પૈસા ઉપાડી શકો છો. તે ઉપરાંત મોબાઈલ બેંકિંગની સુવિધા પણ મળે છે. જેમાં દરરોજ 2000 રૂપિયા સુધી ટ્રાન્સફર કરી શકાય છે.
  • તે સાથે તમામ પ્રકારના પેમેન્ટ પણ કરી શકાય છે.
  • ઈન્ટરનેટ બેંકિંગ સુવિધામાં દરરોજ 5,000 રૂપિયા સુધી ટ્રાન્સફર કરી શકાય છે.
  • તેમાં ચેક બુકની તે જ સુવિધા મળે છે જે પહેલા કદમમાં મળે છે.
  • પહેલી ઉડાનમાં સગીરને ઓવર ડ્રાફ્ટની કોઈ સુવિધા નથી મળતી.
