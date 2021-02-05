તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • Utility
  • NTA Starts Application Process For Hotel Management Entrance Exam, Application Deadline Is May 10

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

NCHM JEE 2021:NTAએ હોટલ મેનેજમેન્ટ એન્ટ્રન્સ એક્ઝામ માટે એપ્લિકેશન પ્રોસેસ શરૂ કરી, અરજી કરવાની છેલ્લી તારીખ 10 મે

24 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

નેશનલ ટેસ્ટિંગ એજન્સી (NTA)એ નેશનલ કાઉન્સિલ ફોર હોટલ મેનેજમેન્ટ એન્ટ્રન્સ એક્ઝામિનેશન (NCHM JEE) 2021 માટે ઓનલાઇન એપ્લિકેશન પ્રોસેસ શરૂ કરી દીધી છે. આ કોર્સ માટે અરજી કરવા ઇચ્છતા ઉમેદવારો ઓફિશિયલ વેબસાઇટ nchmjee.nta.nic.in પર જઇને અપ્લાય કરી શકે છે. પરીક્ષા માટે અરજી કરવાની છેલ્લી તારીખ 10 મે નક્કી કરવામાં આવી છે.

12 જૂને પરીક્ષા લેવામાં આવશે
એપ્લિકેશન ફોર્મમાં કરેક્શન માટે એજન્સી 12થી 16 મે સુધી કરેક્શન વિંડો ખોલશે. NTA 12 જૂનના રોજ કમ્પ્યૂટર બેઝ્ડ મોડમાં વિવિધ કેન્દ્રો પર NCHM JEE પરીક્ષા લેશે. આ પરીક્ષાનો કુલ સમય ત્રણ કલાકનો રહેશે. ઉમેદવારોએ અરજી ફી તરીકે 1,000 રૂપિયા જમા કરાવવાના રહેશે. રિઝર્વ કેન્ડિડેટ માટે આ ફી 450 રૂપિયા છે.

એપ્લિકેશન કરવાની પ્રોસેસ

  • સૌપ્રથમ ઓફિશિયલ વેબસાઇટ nchmjee.nta.nic.in પર જાઓ.
  • હોમપેજ પર 'ન્યૂ રજિસ્ટ્રેશન' માટેની લિંક પર ક્લિક કરો.
  • પછી 'ક્લીક ટૂ ટુ પ્રોસીડ' પર ક્લિક કરો.
  • હવે તમારો ફોટો અને સિગ્નેચર અપલોડ કરો.
  • એપ્લિકેશન ફી જમા કરાવીને સબમિટ પર ક્લિક કરો.
એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ127-2 (52.5)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત--
રમત ચાલે છે
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓતાઇકવૉન્ડોમાં 6 નેશનલ અને 7 સ્ટેટ લેવલે અવૉર્ડ જીતનાર વિભૂતિ પરમાર હવે ચૂંટણી લડશે, ભાજપે દરિયાપુર વોર્ડમાંથી ટિકિટ આપી - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો