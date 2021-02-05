તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સુવિધા:હવે વ્હોટ્સએપ પર ટ્રેનોની રિયલ ટાઇમ અપડેટ્સ મળશે, આ ફ્રી સર્વિસનો ઉપયોગ કરવા PNR નંબર મેસેજ કરવાનો રહેશે

એક કલાક પહેલા
ટ્રેન સંબંધિત માહિતી મેળવવા માટે અથવા રિયલ ટાઇમ PNR સ્ટેટસ ચેક કરવાનું હોય હવે આના માટે વિવિધ સાઇટ્સ પર સમય બગાડવાની જરૂર નથી. આ તમામ કાર્યો હવે વ્હોટ્સએપ પર માત્ર એક મેસેજ કરવાથી થઈ જશે.

સ્ટાર્ટઅપ કંપનીએ આ સર્વિસ શરૂ કરી

મુંબઇ બેઝ્ડ સ્ટાર્ટઅપ કંપની Railofyએ નવી સર્વિસ શરૂ કરી
મુંબઇ બેઝ્ડ સ્ટાર્ટઅપ કંપની Railofyએ નવી સર્વિસ શરૂ કરી

મુંબઇ બેઝ્ડ સ્ટાર્ટઅપ કંપની Railofyએ આ સર્વિસ શરૂ કરી છે, જેમાં ટ્રેનની જર્ની ઇન્ફોર્મેશન અને PNR સ્ટેટસની માહિતી સીધા મુસાફરના વ્હોટ્સએપ પર આપવામાં આવશે. આમાં તમને પળવારમાં માહિતી મળી જશે કે તમારી ટ્રેન ક્યાં પહોંચી છે, કયા સમયે તે સ્ટેશન પર પહોંચશે અને તે કેટલી લેટ છે.

ફોનમાં આ નંબર સેવ કરવાનો રહેશે
આ માટે તમારે તમારા ફોનમાં +91-9881193322 નંબર સેવ કરવાનો રહેશે. ત્યારબાદ આ નંબર પર તમારે તમારો 10 આંકડાનો PNR નંબર લખીને મોકલવો પડશે. મેસેજ મોકલ્યાની થોડી સેકંડમાં જ તમને મેસેજ દ્વારા જ ટ્રેન સંબંધિત તમામ માહિતી મળી જશે.

સર્વિસ સંપૂર્ણપણે ફ્રી
આ સર્વિસ તમારા માટે સંપૂર્ણપણે ફ્રી છે. જ્યારે તમે નબળા નેટવર્કવાળા વિસ્તારમાં ટ્રાવે કરી રહ્યા હો ત્યારે આ સર્વિસ તમારા માટે બહુ ઉપયોગી સાબિત થઈ શકે છે. જો તમે આ સર્વિસ બંધ કરાવવા માગતા હો તો STOP લખીને મેસેજ મોકલ્યા બાદ આ સર્વિસ ડિએક્ટિવેટ થઈ જાય છે.

