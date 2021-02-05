તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Now With Just One Call Your Support Related Problem Will Be Solved, UIDAI Started Helpline Number

સુવિધા:હવે માત્ર એક કોલથી તમારી આધાર સંબંધિત સમસ્યા દૂર થઈ જશે , UIDAIએ હેલ્પલાઈન નંબર શરૂ કર્યો

એક કલાક પહેલા

એક કલાક પહેલા
  UIDAIએ 1947 હેલ્પલાઈન નંબર શરૂ કર્યો, તે 12 ભાષામાં ઉપલબ્ધ છે
  • માત્ર 50 રૂપિયામાં ATM જેવું આધાર કાર્ડ બનાવો

અત્યારના સમયમાં આધાર કાર્ડ એક જરૂરી ડોક્યુમેન્ટ થઈ ગયું છે. આધાર કાર્ડમાં તમારી માહિતીને અપડેટ કરવાનું હંમેશાંથી મુશ્કેલ રહ્યું છે પરંતુ હવે આ પ્રક્રિયા સરળ થઈ જશે. આધાર સંબંધિત કોઈપણ સમસ્યાનું સમાધાન લાવવા માટે UIDAI (યુનિક આઈડેન્ટિફિકેશન ઓથોરિટી ઓફ ઈન્ડિયા) એ 1947 હેલ્પલાઈન નંબર શરૂ કર્યો છે, જે 12 ભાષાઓમાં ઉપલબ્ધ છે. અહીં તમારી આધાર સંબંધિત દરેક સમસ્યાઓનું સમાધાન થઈ જશે. UIDAIએ એક સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર આ અંગે જાણકારી આપી છે.

UIDAIએ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર જણાવ્યું કે, આધાર હેલ્પલાઈન 1947, હિન્દી, અંગ્રેજી, તેલુગુ, કન્નડ, તામિલ, મલયાલમ, પંજાબી, ગુજરાતી, મરાઠી, આસામી અને ઉર્દૂ એમ 12 ભાષામાં ઉપલબ્ધ છે. અહીં તમને આધાર સંબંધિત દરેક સમસ્યાઓનું સમાધાન કરી આપવામાં આવશે.

માત્ર 50 રૂપિયામાં ATM જેવું આધાર કાર્ડ બનાવો
ડેબિટ-ક્રેડિટ કાર્ડની જેવું દેખાતું નવું આધાર મોંઘુ નથી.UIDAIએ સામાન્ય લોકોની સુવિધાને ધ્યાનમાં રાખતા તેના માટે માત્ર 50 રૂપિયા ચાર્જ રાખ્યો છે. ઘણા સુરક્ષિત ફિચર્સથી સજ્જ PVC (પોલિવિનાઇલ ક્લોરાઇડ કાર્ડ) આધાર વધારે સુવિધાજનક છે.

તેની વિશેષતા શું છે?
આધાર PVC કાર્ડની વિશેષતા એ છે કે તે લાંબા સમય સુધી ચાલશે અને જોવામાં પણ આકર્ષક છે. તે ઉપરાંત તેમાં લેટેસ્ટ સિક્યોરિટી ફિચર્સ છે. તેના સિક્યોરિટી ફિચર્સમાં હોલોગ્રામ, ગિલોચે પેટર્ન, ઘોસ્ટ ઈમેજ, અને માઈક્રોટેક્સ્ટ છે. PVC (પોલિવિનાઇલ ક્લોરાઇડ કાર્ડ) છે જે પ્લાસ્ટિકનું બનેલું હોય છે. તેના પર તમારી બધી માહિતી હોય છે.

ઘરે બેઠા બનાવો આધાર PVC કાર્ડ

  • UIDAIની ઓફિશિયલ વેબસાઈટ https://resident.uidai.gov.in/ પર જવું.
  • My Aadhaar Section પર કર્સર રાખીને એક ડ્રોપ મેન્યુ દેખાશે તેમાં Get Aadharના ટેબ ઓપ્શન અંતર્ગત Order Aadhar PVC Card પર ક્લિક કરો.
  • તમારા 12 અંકનો આધાર નંબર અથવા 16 અંકનું વર્ચ્યુઅલ ID અથવા 28 અંકનું EIDની સાથે સિક્યોરિટી કોડ બોક્સમાં ભરીને SEND OTP પર ક્લિક કરો.
  • આધાર સાથે લિંક્ડ મોબાઈલ પર એક OTP આવશે જેને બોક્સમાં એન્ટર કરવાનો રહેશે.
  • બીજા પેજ પર પેમેન્ટનો ઓપ્શન આવશે. તેના પર ક્લિક કરો.
  • કાર્ડ અથવા નેટ બેંકિંગ અથવા UPI દ્વારા 50 રૂપિયા પેમેન્ટ કરો.
  • પેમેન્ટ બાદ તેની સૂચના રજિસ્ટર્ડ મોબાઈલ પર આવી જશે.
  • થોડા દિવસમાં આધાર કાર્ડ પર આપવામાં આવેલા સરનામા પર આધાર PVC કાર્ડ પોસ્ટ કરવામાં આવશે.
