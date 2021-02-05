તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  It Reduces Depression By 50% In 45 Days, Find Out What Hot Yoga Is And Its Benefits

હોટ યોગનો નવો ટ્રેન્ડ:તે 45 દિવસમાં ડિપ્રેશનને 50% ઘટાડે છે, જાણો હોટ યોગ શું છે અને તેના ફાયદા

શું તમે હોટ યોગ વિશે જાણો છો? હોટ યોગ નવો નથી, આ કોન્સેપ્ટ જૂનો છે, પરંતુ કોરોનાના સમયગાળામાં તે દુનિયામાં નવા ટ્રેન્ડ તરીકે સેટ થયો છે. અમેરિકાના બિઝનેસ એક્સપર્ટ માર્ગેજ ડ્રેક કહે છે કે, તેમણે કોરોનામાં હાર્ટ યોગની મદદ લીધી, જે તેમના તણાવને ઘટાડવામાં અસરકાર રહી. હોટ યોગ 16 સપ્તાહમાં 80% સુધી તણાવ અને 45 દિવસમાં 50% સુધી ડિપ્રેશન ઘટાડે છે.

શું હોય છે હોટ યોગ?

હોટ યોગમાં 26 પોઝ હોય છે, જેને કરતી વખતે રૂમનું ટેમ્પ્રેચર 25થી 41 ડિગ્રી સુધી રાખવામાં આવે છે. તેમાં મ્યુઝિક પણ સામેલ કરવામાં આવે છે. ગરમ પાણીમાં પલળીને પણ હોટ યોગ કરી શકાય છે.

હોટ અને નોર્મલ યોગ વચ્ચે શું તફાવત છે?
નોર્મલ યોગ અને હોટ યોગ અલગ નથી, બંને વચ્ચે માત્ર અપ્રોચનો તફાવત છે. હોટ યોગ તેમના માટે છે, જેમની પાસે સમયનો અભાવ હોય છે. ઓછા સમયમાં યોગ કરવાથી શરીર વાર્મ નથી થઈ શકતું. હોટ યોગમાં શરીરને વાર્મ કરવાની જરૂર નથી પડતી. તે બેડરૂમથી બાથરૂમ સુધી કોઈપણ ક્લોઝ સ્પેસમાં કરી શકાય છે.

જાણો અમેરિકાના યોગ એક્સપર્ટ બ્રિટ્ટોન સચી પાસેથી હોટ યોગના 5 ફાયદા

1. શરીરને ફ્લેક્લિબલ બનાવે છે
તમે કદાચ પહેલેથી જ જાણો છો કે વાર્મઅપ કર્યા બાદ સ્ટ્રેચિંગ કરવું વધારે ફાયદાકારક હોય છે. હોટ યોગ દરમિયાન તમારી બોડી પહેલાથી વાર્મ રહે છે. આવી સ્થિતિમાં તે મસલ્સની ફ્લેક્સિબિલિટીને વધારી દે છે. યોગ એક્સપર્ટ બ્રિટ્ટોન કહે છે કે તેમને હોટ યોગ કરનારા લોકોની ખભા અને કમરની ફ્લેક્સિબિલિટી એક અઠવાડિયામાં વધી જાય છે.

2. વધુ કેલરી બર્ન થાય છે
એક્સપર્ટ્સના જણાવ્યાનુસાર, સામાન્ય યોગમાં એક પુખ્ત વ્યક્તિ 183 કેલરી બર્ન કરે છે. પરંતુ હાઈ ટેમ્પરેચરમાં યોગ કરવાથી વધુ કેલરી બર્ન થાય છે. કોલોરાડો સ્ટેટ યુનિવર્સિટીના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર, હોટ યોગમાં એક પુખ્ત વ્યક્તિ 330 થી 460 કેલરી બર્ન કરી શકે છે.

3. હાડકાં માટે ફાયદાકારક
હોટ યોગમાં હાડકાં મજબૂત હોય છે. હોટ યોગથી બોન સેલની વિટામિન D અબ્ઝોર્બ કરવાની ક્ષમતા વધી જાય છે. આ પુખ્ત વયના પુરુષો અને સ્ત્રીઓ માટે સૌથી મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ હોય છે. અમેરિકામાં વર્ષ 2014માં કરાયેલા એક અભ્યાસ મુજબ, હોટ યોગ કરનારી મહિલાઓની બોન ડેન્સિટી ઘનતા સામાન્ય મહિલાઓની તુલનામાં વધુ જોવા મળી હતી.

4. સ્ટ્રેસ ઘટાડે છે
હોટ યોગ માનસિકરૂપે પણ લાભકારક છે. વર્ષ 2018માં હોટ કરનારા લોકો પર એક અભ્યાસ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. તેમાં 100 લોકો સામેલ થયા હતા, જેમણે 16 અઠવાડિયાં સુધી હોટ યોગ કર્યા. અભ્યાસમાં જણાવ્યા અનુસાર, 16 અઠવાડિયાંમાં મોટાભાગના લોકોમાં તણાવ 80% સુધી ઘટેલો જોવા મળ્યો.

5. ડિપ્રેશનમાં પણ અસરકારક
હોટ યોગ ડિપ્રેશન ઘટાડવા માટે ખૂબ અસરકારક છે, તે મૂડ સારો રાખે છે અને નેગેટિવિટી દૂર કરે છે. અમેરિકન સાઇકોલોજી અસોસિએશનના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર, હોટ યોગ 45 દિવસમાં ડિપ્રેશનને 50% ઘટાડી શકે છે. આ સિવાય, ડિપ્રેશન અંગે અમેરિકામાં થયેલા બધા અભ્યાસમાંથી 23માં જણાવવામાં આવ્યું છે કે ડિપ્રેશન ઘટાડવા માટે હોટ યોગ એક અસરકારક વિકલ્પ છે.

