કોરોનાથી ડરવું શા માટે જરૂરી:કોરોના કરતાં ભારતીયોને આવક માટે સૌથી વધારે ચિંતા છે, ઠંડીમાં બીજી લહેરનું જોખમ

ડોયચે વેલે સેએક કલાક પહેલા
  • વૈજ્ઞાનિકોના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, 30% વસતિમાં એન્ટિબોડી ડેવલપ થઈ, ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી એ દૂર થશે
  • એક્સપર્ટના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, શિયાળામાં આ 5 રીત અપનાવી પરિવારમાં કોરોના ફેલાતો રોકી શકાય છે

દેશમાં કોરોના મહામારી હોવા છતાં તહેવારોમાં લોકો ઓછા સાવચેત જણાઈ રહ્યા છે. મહામારી હજુ પણ યથાવત્ છે. દિલ્હી અને કેરળમાં બીજી અને ત્રીજી લહેર પણ આવી ચૂકી છે. તેવામાં લોકો માસ્ક અને સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સિંગ જેવી બેઝિક વસ્તુ ભૂલવા લાગ્યાં છે.

બીજી લહેર માટે આપણે પહેલાં કરતાં પણ વધારે સાવચેત રહેવું પડશે
આપણે નાની નાની સાવચેતી રાખી કોરોનાથી બચી શકીએ છીએ, એથી શિયાળામાં આવનારી વાઈરસની બીજી લહેરથી બચવા માટે આપણે પહેલેથી તૈયાર રહેવું પડશે.

એક્સપર્ટ કહે છે કે જ્યારે અન્ય લોકોના સંપર્કમાં આવો તો માસ્ક ન ભૂલો. સતત હાથ ધોતા રહો. સેનિટાઈઝર પણ સાથે રાખો. 6 ફૂટનું અંતર જાળવવાનું પણ ના ભૂલો. ઈન્ડોર ક્રાઉડથી દૂર રહો. કોરોનાના કોઈપણ લક્ષણોની અવગણના ન કરો. વધારે તકલીફ થવા પર તરત ડૉક્ટરની સલાહ લો.

શું લોકોમાં કોરોનાનો ડર નથી રહ્યો?
42 વર્ષના રુદ્રનાથ રાજસ્થાનના અલવરમાં એક ફેક્ટરીમાં ફોરમેન છે. તેઓ કહે છે, તેમના સાથીદારોને હંમેશાં માસ્ક પહેરી જોઈ તેમને ખોટું લાગે છે. ઘણા લોકો તો હવે વાઈરસથી ડરતા પણ નથી. તેમને લાગે છે કે ઘણો સમય પસાર થઈ ચૂક્યો છે અને વેક્સિન હવે લોન્ચ થવાની છે, તેથી જો વાઈરસનું સંક્રમણ થયું તો પણ જલદી સાજા થઈ જવાશે.

કોરોનાથી લોકો શા માટે ડરતા નથી?
તાજેતરમાં થયેલા એક રિસર્ચ પ્રમાણે, ભારતીયોમાં કોરોના સંક્રમણ કરતાં અર્થવ્યવસ્થા અને આવકની મોટી ચિંતા છે, તેથી લોકો બેદરકારી અપનાવી રહ્યા છે.

ઈન્જેક્શન એક્સપર્ટ જૈકબ જોન કહે છે, ભારતમાં મોટો ભાગના લોકો સંક્રમિત થવા કરતાં ભોજન અને દવા જેવી વસ્તુઓ માટે વધારે ચિંતિત છે, તેથી તેઓ પૈસા કમાવવા બહાર જઈ રહ્યા છે.

શું ભારતમાં કોરોનાની પીક આવી ચૂકી છે?
ભારત સરકાર દ્વારા નિયુક્ત વૈજ્ઞાનિકોની ટીમે તાજેતરમાં જ દાવો કર્યો છે કે ભારતમાં કોવિડ-19 તેની ચરમસીમાએ પહોંચી ગયો છે. એ આગામી વર્ષ ફેબ્રુઆરી મહિના સુધી રહેશે.

વૈજ્ઞાનિકોની ટીમે જણાવ્યું હતું કે દેશમાં દરરોજ કોરોના સંક્રમિતોની સંખ્યા ઘટી રહી છે અને ફેબ્રુઆરી 2021 સુધી મહામારી નિયંત્રણમાં આવી શકે છે. જોકે તમામ સ્વાસ્થ્ય સંબંધિત પ્રોટોકોલનું પાલન કરવું જોઈએ. સરકાર આગળ પણ સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સિંગના નિયમોમાં છૂટછાટ નહિ આપે.

ટીમે આ પણ દાવો કર્યો છે કે ભારતની આશરે 30% વસતિમાં કોરોના વિરુદ્ધ એન્ટિબોડી ડેવલપ થઈ છે.

શું ભારતમાં કોરોનાની સમસ્યા હજુ વધશે?

  • ભારતમાં કોરોનાથી પ્રતિ 10 લાખ લોકો પર મૃત્યુ દર ઘણો ઓછો 94 છે. ફ્રાન્સ, સ્પેન અને બ્રિટન જેવા દેશોમાં આ સંખ્યા 500થી 700 પ્રતિ 10 લાખ છે.
  • જોકે વૈજ્ઞાનિકોએ ચેતવણી આપી છે કે ઉત્તર ભારતમાં શિયાળામાં વધતા જતા વાયુ પ્રદૂષણને લીધે આગામી દિવસોમાં સંક્રમણ ઝડપથી વધી શકે છે. ઈન્ફેક્શન એક્સપર્ટ જૈકબ જોનનું કહેવું છે કે વાયુ પ્રદૂષણ સંક્રમણને વેગ આપે છે. એરોસોલ હવામાં લાંબા અંતર સુધી ફેલાઈ શકે છે.
  • AIIMSના પૂર્વ ચિકિત્સા અધિક્ષક એમ. સી. મિશ્રા કહે છે કે તહેવારોમાં વાઈરસ ઝડપથી ફેલાઈ શકે છે. લોકો મોલ અને માર્કેટમાં ફરી રહ્યા છે. આ બીમારી સંક્રમક છે તેથી આવનારા દિવસોમાં બીજી લહેર જોવા મળી શકે છે, જેવી યુરોપમાં જોવા મળી.

દેશમાં કોરોનાની શું પરિસ્થિતિ છે?
ભારતમાં કોરોનાથી અત્યારસુધી 88 લાખથી વધારે લોકો સંક્રમિત થઈ ગયા છે. ભારત અમેરિકા બાદ સંક્રમણના કિસ્સામાં દુનિયામાં બીજા સ્થાન પર છે. કોરોનાથી દેશમાં 1.30 લાખથી વધારે લોકોનાં મોત નીપજ્યાં છે.

જોકે દેશમાં છેલ્લા એક મહિનાથી દરરોજ આવતા કોરોનાના નવા કેસમાં ઘટાડો નોંધાયો છે. તેમ છતાં અત્યારે પણ દરરોજ સરેરાશ લગભગ 50,000 નવા કેસ સામે આવી રહ્યા છે.

લોકોમાં કોરોનાનો ડર ઓછો થવાનું શું કારણ છે?
લોકડાઉન કરતાં હવે લોકોમાં કોરોના વાઈરસનો ડર ઓછો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. એનાં ઘણાં કારણો છે. યુરોલોજિસ્ટક અને સર્જન અનંત કુમાર કહે છે, જ્યારે કડક લોકડાઉન કરવામાં હતું અને લોકોની અવર-જવર પર પ્રતિબંધ હતો ત્યારે લોકોમાં ડર હતો. એ સમયે ડર વ્યવહારને નિયંત્રિત કરતો હતો. હવે એવું નથી.

શિયાળામાં 5 રીતે તમે પરિવારમાં કોરોનાને ફેલતા રોકી શકો છો

1. ફ્લૂથી બચવા માટે વેક્સિન જરૂરથી લેવી
હજી સુધી કોરોનાની કોઈ વેક્સિન નથી આવી, પરંતુ આપણે પરિવારના દરેક સભ્યોને ફ્લૂ સહિત બીજી બીમારીઓથી બચાવવા માટે વેક્સિન લગાવવી જોઈએ. શિયાળામાં કોરોનાને રોકવા માટે આ પહેલું અને સૌથી જરૂરી પગલું છે.

2. બાળકો પ્રત્યે વધારે સાવધાની રાખો
જોહન્સન હોપકિન્સ સેન્ટર ફોર હેલ્થ સિક્યોરિટીમાં સ્કોલક ડૉક્ટર એરિક ટોનરના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, બાળકોની શાળાઓ ક્યારે ખૂલશે એ કોઈને ખબર નથી. બાળકો ઘણા મહિનાઓથી ઘરમાં કેદ છે. આવી સ્થિતિમાં તેમના માનસિક સ્વાસ્થ્યની ચિંતા પણ જરૂરી છે. એ ઉપરાંત શિયાળામાં કોરોનાથી તેમને સુરક્ષિત રાખવા માટે માતા-પિતાએ ખાસ ધ્યાન રાખવું પડશે.

3. માનસિક સ્વાસ્થ્યનું ધ્યાન રાખવું
અત્યારસુધી કોરોનાને કારણે લોકોને સૌથી વધારે માનસિક તણાવ અને એન્કઝાઈટીનો સામનો કરવો પડે છે. અમેરિકાની ચાઈલ્ડ માઈન્ડ ઈન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટના ડાયરેક્ટર ડૉ. હેરોલ્ડના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, આવતીકાલ વિશે વિચારવું એ એન્કઝાઈટીનું સૌથી મોટું કારણ છે. સૌથી પહેલા માતાપિતાએ એ વિચારવાનું બંધ કરવું પડશે કે આવતીકાલે શું થશે? અને બાળકોને પણ આ તણાવથી છુટકારો મેળવવા માટે પ્રેરણા આપવી પડશે.

4. ઈમર્જન્સી માટે કેટલીક વસ્તુઓ સ્ટોકમાં રાખો
નિષ્ણાતોના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, આ હેલ્થ ઈમર્જન્સીના સમયગાળામાં આપણે જેટલું વધારે હોસ્પિટલમાં જવાનું ટાળી શકીએ તેટલું સારું, પરંતુ બીજી બીમારીઓથી બચવા માટે આ 6 વસ્તુ આપણા ઘરમાં હોવી જોઈએ. તેમાં તાવની દવા, થર્મોમીટર, એન્ટિ બેક્ટેરિયલ દવા, હાઈડ્રોજન પેરોક્સાઈડ, સેનિટાઈઝર અને ડાયપર્સ.

5. પ્રારંભિક ગાઇડલાઇન્સનું ગંભીરતાથી પાલન કરવું
કોલ્ડ અને ફ્લૂની સીઝનમાં તમારે ઘરની અંદર રહેવાની જરૂર છે. આવી સીઝનમાં શરીરમાં દુખાવો સામાન્ય વાત છે, પરંતુ બેદરકારી દાખવશો નહીં. ઘરની અંદર ભીડ એકઠી ન કરો. માસ્ક વિના કોઈપણની સાથે સંપર્કમાં આવવું જોખમી છે. આપણી બેદરકારીથી કોરોના કેસ ફરીથી વધી રહ્યા છે.

