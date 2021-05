ICAI CA 2021:આ મહિનાની પરીક્ષા માટે ઈન્સ્ટિટ્યુટે ફરી એપ્લિકેશન વિન્ડો ઓપન કરી, હવે 6 મે સુધી ઉમેદવાર અરજી કરી શકશે

Re-opening of Online Filling up of Examination Application Forms for Chartered Accountants Examinations, May 2021 from 4th May 2021 (10 AM) to 6th May 2021 (11.59 PM) considering prevailing Covid19 situation.

Detailshttps://t.co/rtBEgadKh5 pic.twitter.com/q96t06zUzb