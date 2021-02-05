તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

IBPS કેલેન્ડર:આખા વર્ષમાં યોજાનારી પરીક્ષાઓ માટે IBPSએ કેલેન્ડર બહાર પાડ્યું, ઓક્ટોબરમાં PO/MT પોસ્ટ્સ માટે પ્રારંભિક પરીક્ષા લેવાશે

એક કલાક પહેલા
  કૉપી લિંક

ઇન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટ ઓફ બેંકિંગ પર્સનલ સિલેક્શન (IBPS)એ વિવિધ બેંકોમાં ભરતી માટે લેવાતી IBPS RRB ક્લાર્ક પરીક્ષા 2021, IBPS RRB PO પરીક્ષા 2021, IBPS ક્લાર્ક પરીક્ષા 2021, IBPS PO પરીક્ષા 2021 અને IBPS SO પરીક્ષા 2021 સહિત અન્ય ભરતી પરીક્ષા માટે IBPS કેલેન્ડર 2021-22 જાહેર કરી દીધું છે. આખું વર્ષ ચાલતી પરીક્ષાઓમાં સામેલ થવા ઇચ્છુક ઉમેદવારો ઓફિશિયલ વેબસાઇટ ibps.in પર જઇને ચેક કરી શકે છે.

ભરતી પ્રક્રિયા 9 મહિનામાં પૂરી થશે
આ વર્ષે જાહેર કરાયેલા કેલેન્ડર મુજબ, ગ્રામીણ બેંકોમાં ઓફિસ આસિસ્ટન્ટ અને રાષ્ટ્રીયકૃત બેંકોમાં ક્લાર્કની જગ્યાઓની ભરતી પ્રક્રિયા 9 મહિનામાં પૂરી થઈ જશે. RRBમાં ઓફિસ આસિસ્ટન્ટ પોસ્ટ્સ અને બેંકોમાં ક્લાર્કની પોસ્ટ્સ માટે ઉમેદવારોની સિલેક્શન પ્રોસેસ હેઠળ છેલ્લો તબક્કો 2021 ઓક્ટોબર સુધીમાં પૂરો કરી લેવામાં આવશે.

ઓક્ટોબરમાં PO/MT પોસ્ટ્સ માટે પ્રારંભિક પરીક્ષા લેવાશે
તેમજ, PO/MT પોસ્ટ્સ માટેની પ્રારંભિક પરીક્ષા 9, 10, 16 અને 17 ઓક્ટોબર અને મુખ્ય પરીક્ષા 27 નવેમ્બર 2021ના ​​રોજ લેવામાં આવશે. સ્પેશિયાલિસ્ટ ઓફિસર પોસ્ટ્સ માટે પ્રારંભિક પરીક્ષા 18 અને 26 ડિસેમ્બરના રોજ લેવામાં આવશે અને ત્યારબાદ સફળ ઉમેદવારો માટેની મુખ્ય પરીક્ષા 30 જાન્યુઆરી 2022ના રોજ લેવામાં આવશે.

IBPS પરીક્ષાનું નામIBPS પ્રીલિમ્સ પરીક્ષાની તારીખIBPS મુખ્ય પરીક્ષાની તારીખ
IBPS RRB ક્લાર્ક પરીક્ષા 2021

01 ઓગસ્ટ 2021

07 ઓગસ્ટ 2021

08 ઓગસ્ટ 2021

14 ઓગસ્ટ 2021

21 ઓગસ્ટ 2021

03 ઓક્ટોબર 2021
IBPS RRB PO પરીક્ષા 2021

01 ઓગસ્ટ 2021

07 ઓગસ્ટ 2021

08 ઓગસ્ટ 2021

14 ઓગસ્ટ 2021

21 ઓગસ્ટ 2021

25 સપ્ટેમ્બર 2021
IBPS RRB ઓફિસર સ્કેલ 1 and 2 પ્રીલિમ્સ પરીક્ષા 202125 સપ્ટેમ્બર 2021-
IBPS ક્લાર્ક પરીક્ષા 2021

28 ઓગસ્ટ 2021

29 ઓગસ્ટ 2021

04 સપ્ટેમ્બર 2021

05 સપ્ટેમ્બર 2021

31 ઓક્ટોબર 2021
IBPS PO પરીક્ષા 2021

09 ઓક્ટોબર 2021

10 ઓક્ટોબર 2021

16 ઓક્ટોબર 2021

17 ઓક્ટોબર 2021

27 નવેમ્બર 2021
IBPS SO Exam 2021

18 ડિસેમ્બર 2021

26 ડિસેમ્બર 2021

30 જાન્યુઆરી 2020
