IBPS SO 2019:IBPSએ સ્પેશિયાલિસ્ટ ઓફિસર મુખ્ય પરીક્ષાનું પરિણામ જાહેર કર્યું, ઉમેદવારો 11 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી રિઝલ્ટ ચેક કરી શકે છે

એક કલાક પહેલા
ઈન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટ ઓફ બેંકિંગ પર્સોનલ સિલેક્શન(IBPS)એ સ્પેશિયાલિસ્ટ ઓફિસરની પોસ્ટ માટે ભરતી માટે લેવામાં આવેલી મુખ્ય પરીક્ષાનું પરિણામ જાહેર કર્યું. પરીક્ષામાં સામેલ થયેલા ઉમેદવારો IBPSની ઓફિશિયલ વેબસાઈટ ibps.in પર પોતાનું પરિણામ ચેક કરી શકે છે. સ્પેશિયાલિસ્ટ ઓફિસર માટે મુખ્ય પરીક્ષા 25 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ દેશના મુખ્ય શહેરોમાં વિવિધ પરીક્ષા કેન્દ્રો પર લેવામાં આવી હતી.

11 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી ચેક કરી શકાશે રિઝલ્ટ
ઉમેદવારો 11 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી IBPS એસઓ મુખ્ય પરીક્ષા 2020નું રિઝલ્ટ અને ઈન્ટરવ્યુ મેરિટ લિસ્ટ ડાઉનલોડ કરી શકે છે. મુખ્ય પરીક્ષામાં પાસ થયેલા ઉમેદવારોને હવે ફાઈનલ રાઉન્ડ એટલે કે ઈન્ટરવ્યુ માટે બોલાવવામાં આવશે. ઈન્ટરવ્યુની તારીખ જાહેર થયા બાદ એડમિટ કાર્ડ ટૂંક સમયમાં જાહેર કરવામાં આવશે. મુખ્ય પરીક્ષા અને ઈન્ટરવ્યુમાં મળેલા માર્ક્સને ઉમેરીને ફાઈનલ મેરિટ લિસ્ટ બનાવવામાં આવશે, જેના આધારે ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગી કરવામાં આવશે.

નવેમ્બર 2019માં નોટિફિકેશન જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું
IBPSના વિવિધ વિભાગોમાં સ્પેશિયાલિસ્ટ ઓફિસરના કુલ 1145 પદ પર ભરતી માટે 5 નવેમ્બર 2019માં નોટિફિકેશન જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. ત્યારબાદ 06 નવેમ્બરથી 26 નવેમ્બર 2019 સુધી આ પદ માટે અરજી કરવાની હતી. IBPS એસઓ પ્રિલિમ્સ પરીક્ષા 28 અને 29 ડિસેમ્બર 2019ના રોજ લેવામાં આવી હતી, જેનું પરિણામ 7 જાન્યુઆરી 2021ના જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

