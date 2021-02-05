તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • IAF Sarkari Naukri | IAF Naukri Group C Civilian Posts Recruitment 2021: 255 Vacancies For Group C Civilian Posts, Indian Air Force Notification For Details Like Eligibility, How To Apply

સરકારી નોકરી:ભારતીય વાયુ સેનાએ 255 પદો પર ભરતી માટે અરજીઓ મગાવી, 13 માર્ચ સુધી અરજી કરી શકાશે

2 કલાક પહેલા
ભારતીય વાયુ સેનાએ સાઉથ વેસ્ટર્ન એર કમાન્ડમાં ગ્રુપ સી સિવિલિયનના વિવિધ પદો પર ભરતી માટે ઈચ્છુક ઉમેદવારોની અરજી મગાવી છે. આ પદો પર યોગ્યતા ધરાવતા ઉમેદવાર 13 માર્ચ સુધી અરજી કરી શકે છે. આ ભરતી કુલ 255 પદો માટે કરવામાં આવશે.

કુલ વેકન્સી-255 પદ

પદસંખ્યા
મલ્ટિ ટાસ્કિંગ સ્ટાફ (MTS)61
ક્લાર્ક હિન્દી ટાઈપિસ્ટ2
LDC11
સ્ટેનો ગ્રેડ 24
મેસ સ્ટાફ47
CMTD (OG)38
હાઉસ કિપિંગ સ્ટાપ (HKF)49
લોન્ડ્રીમેન9
વલ્કેનાઈઝર2
કુક (OG)38
સ્ટોર કીપર3
પેન્ટર4
કુક3
વોર્ડ સહાયિકા1
કારપેન્ટક3
સ્ટોર સુપ્રિટેન્ડેટ3
ફાયરમેન8

યોગ્યતા
આ ભરતીમાં વિવિધ પદો માટે અલગ અલગ યોગ્યતા રાખવામાં આવી છે. તેના માટે ઉમેદવાર ઓફિશિયલ નોટિફિકેશન જોઈ શકે છે.

એપ્લિકેશન ફી
આ પદો માટે અરજી કરનાર કોઈ પણ કેટેગરીના ઉમેદવારોએ ફી આપવાની નહિ રહે.

વય મર્યાદા
તમામ પદો માટે મિનિમમ વય મર્યાદા 18 વર્ષ અને મેક્સિમમ વય મર્યાદા 25 વર્ષની નક્કી કરાઈ છે.

કેવી રીતે અરજી કરશો
ઉમેદવારો અરજી પત્ર ભરીને માગેલા તમામ ડોક્યુમેન્ટ્સ અટેચ કરી નોટિફિકેશન જાહેર થયાના 30 દિવસ સુધી એર ફોર્સ સ્ટેશનના એડ્રેસ પર પોસ્ટ કરવાનું રહેશે.

