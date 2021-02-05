તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Utility
  • From April 1, Basic Salary And PF Contributions Will Increase, But You Will Have Less Cash Pay.

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

નોકરીયાત વર્ગ માટે ખાસ:1 એપ્રિલથી બેઝિક સેલરી અને PF કોન્ટ્રીબ્યુશન વધશે, પરંતુ તમારા હાથમાં રોકડ પગાર ઓછો આવશે

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

નવા વર્ષમાં તમારી સેલરીનું સ્ટ્રક્ચર બદલાઈ શકે છે એટલે તમારી બેઝિક સેલરીમાં એલાઉન્સનો અમુક ભાગ પણ સામેલ થઈ શકે છે. એપ્રિલ 2021થી લાગુ થનાર નવા વેજ રૂલ ( new wage rule) બાદ નિયોક્તા તમારી સેલરીના પેકેજનું રિસ્ટ્રક્ચરિંગ કરી શકે છે. જો સરકાર પગારની નવી પરિભાષાને લાગુ કરે છે તો PF કોન્ટ્રીબ્યુશન પણ વધી જશે. PF કોન્ટ્રીબ્યુશનથી કંપનીઓએ સેલરી ઈન્ક્રીમેન્ટ બજેટની સમીક્ષા કરવી પડી શકે છે. ગ્રેચ્યુટી અને લીવ એનકેશમેન્ટ જેવા બેનિફિટ્સ પ્લાન્સમાં વધારો થઈ શકે છે, જેના કારણે નવા નિયમ અંતર્ગત તમારી ટેક હોમ સેલરી એટલે કે હાથમાં આવતા કુલ પગાર પર અસર થઈ શકે છે.

સેલરી સ્ટ્રક્ચરમાં ફેરફાર થઈ શકે છે
સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, આગામી વર્ષથી સેલરીનું નવું સ્ટ્રક્ચર લાગુ થઈ શકે છે. નવા સ્ટ્રક્ચરના આધારે કોઈપણ સંજોગોમાં તમારી બેઝિક સેલરી કુલ વેતનના 50 ટકા હશે. મૂળ વેતન(સરકારી નોકરીઓમાં મૂળ પગાર અને મોંઘવારી ભથ્થું) એપ્રિલથી કુલ પગારના 50% અથવા વધુ હોવું જોઈએ. આવી સ્થિતિમાં તમારી બેઝિક સેલરી અને PF કોન્ટ્રીબ્યુશન વધશે પરંતુ ટેક હોમ સેલરી એટલે કે તમારા હાથમાં આવતો પગાર ઘટશે. નવો પગાર નિયમ આવ્યા બાદ સેલરી સ્ટ્રક્ચરમાં મોટો ફેરફાર જોવા મળશે.

બેનિફિટ પ્લાનની સમીક્ષા થઈ શકે છે
કંપનીઓ વિવિધ મોડેલ અંતર્ગત હવે સ્ટાફના બેનિફિટ પ્લાનની સમીક્ષા કરી શકે છે. તેમાં ગ્રેચ્યુટી અને લીવ એનકેશમેન્ટ જેવી વસ્તુઓ સામેલ છે. હકીકતમાં જે કંપનીઓમાં સ્ટાફ લાંબા સમય સુધી રહે છે, તે જ ગ્રેચ્યુઈટી અને લીવ એનકેશમેન્ટ જેવી વસ્તુઓ સામે આવી છે.

કેવી રીતે ફેરફાર થશે સમજો
બજેટ 2021માં કરવામાં આવેલી દરખાસ્ત મુજબ કંપનીઓ હવે તેમના કામકાજમાં ફેરફાર કરવાનું વિચારી રહી છે. જો કોઈ સંસ્થા વેતનની વિસ્તૃત વ્યાખ્યા અપનાવે છે તો તેને પ્રોવિડન્ટ ફંડમાં યોગદાન વધારવું પડી શકે છે. અગાઉ PFમાં કોન્ટ્રીબ્યુશન બેઝિક પે પર નિર્ભર કરતું હતું, તેમાં બેઝિક પેની સાથે DA અને સ્પેશિયલ એલાઉન્સ સામેલ હતા.

ભારતમાં કંપનીઓમાં કામ કરતા સ્ટાફને વાસ્તવમાં ગ્રોસ સેલરીના 30થી 50 ટકા બેઝિક પે આપવામાં આવે છે. તે સાથે બાકીના ભથ્થાં ઉમેરીને સેલરીનું સ્ટ્રક્ચર પૂર્ણ કરવામાં આવે છે. નિષ્ણાતોના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, કેટલીક કંપનીઓ તેમના સ્ટાફની સેલરીના 50 ટકા બેઝિક પે તરીકે ઉમેરી શકે છે.

ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીની બે માગ છે
પહેલી એ કે સરકાર સ્પષ્ટ રીતે એ નક્કી કરે કે કયા ભથ્થા બેઝિક સેલરીની સાથે ક્લબ કરવામાં આવશે અને કયા ભથ્થા નહીં આપવામાં આવે. તે ઉપરાંત એક શરત એ પણ રાખવામાં આવી છે કે તમામ સેક્ટર પર તેને યુનિફોર્મ તરીકે લાગુ નહીં કરવામાં આવે. તેના માટે સેક્ટર્સ નક્કી કરવામાં આવશે. સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, હવે સરકાર અને ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રી બેસીને તે સેક્ટર્સને વર્ગીકૃત કરશે.

ક્યારથી લાગુ કરવામાં આવશે
કોડ ઓન મિનિમમ વેજિસને મંજૂરી મળી ગઈ છે અને સરકારે નિયમ બનાવવાની પ્રક્રિયા શરૂ કરી દીધી છે. નિયમ બનાવવાની પ્રક્રિયાની સાથે જ બેઝિક સેલરીમાં ભથ્થાને પણ સામેલ કરવામાં આવી શકે છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓખેડૂત આંદોલન દરમિયાન 500 અકાઉન્ટ્સ હંમેશાં માટે સસ્પેન્ડ, વિવાદાસ્પદ કન્ટેન્ટવાળાં હેશટેગની વિઝિબિલિટી ઘટાડી - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો