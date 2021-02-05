તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વાત મહત્ત્વની:વારંવાર માથામાં દુખાવો થતો હોય તો એસિડિટી હોઈ શકે છે, બેદરકારીને લીધે અલ્સરનું જોખમ, જાણો કેવી રીતે બચવું

એસિડિટીની ઘણી જાહેરાતો તમે જોઇ અને વાંચી હશે. આ એવી સમસ્યા છે, જે દરેક વ્યક્તિને ક્યારેક ને ક્યારેક જરૂરથી થઈ હશે અથવા થતી હશે. એક સ્ટડી અનુસાર, જે લોકોને એસિડિટીની સમસ્યા હંમેશાં અથવા લાંબા સમય સુધી રહે છે, તેમને તેને હળવામાં ન લેવી જોઈએ. આવા લોકોને પેટ સંબંધિત બીમારીઓનું જોખમ વધારે રહે છે, જેમ કે, પેટમાં અલ્સર, આંતરડામાં ચાંદા વગેરે થઈ શકે છે.

આજે જાણીએ એસિડિટી કેમ થાય છે? કઈ વસ્તુઓના કારણે થાય છે? અને તેનાથી તમે કેવી રીતે રાહત મેળવી શકો છો. રાયપુરમાં ડાયટીશિયન અને હેલ્થ એક્સપર્ટ ડૉક્ટર નિધિ પાંડે આ તમામ સવાલોના જવાબ આપી રહી છે...

એસિડિટી શું છે? એસિડિટીને મેડિકલ ભાષામાં GERD (ગેસ્ટ્રો ઈસોફેજિયલ રિફલક્સ ડિસીઝ)ના નામથી ઓળખવા આવે છે. એસિડિટી થવા પર પેટના ઉપરના ભાગમાં બળતરાં અને દુખાવો પણ સંભવ છે. તેનાથી ભૂખ નથી લાગતી, ખાટાં ઓડકાર આવે છે અને પેટમાં ગેસ બનવાની સમસ્યા થઈ શકે છે. પૂરતી માહિતી ન હોવાથી કેટલાક લોકો એસિડિટીની સમસ્યાને હાર્ટ પ્રોબ્લેમ સમજી લે છે.

એસિડિટીની સમસ્યા શા માટે થાય છે?
ગેસ્ટ્રિક ગ્રંથિઓ જ્યારે જરૂરિયાત કરતાં વધારે પેટમાં એસિડ સિક્રીશન કરે છે, ત્યારે છાતીમાં બળતરાં અથવા હળવો દુખાવો થાય છે. તેને જ એસિડિટી કહેવાય છે. જ્યારે પેટનું એસિડ ઉપર અન્નનળી સુધી પહોંચી જાય છે તેને એસિડ રિફ્લક્સ કહેવાય છે. આવી સ્થિતિમાં ખાટા ઓડકાર આવે છે. જો તમને વારંવાર માથાનો દુખાવો થાય છે, માઈગ્રેન થઈ રહ્યું છે તો તે એસિડિટીનાં જ લક્ષણ છે.

એસિડિટીનું કારણ શું હોઈ શકે છે?
મોડી રાત સુધી જાગવાથી અને સવારે જલ્દી ન ઉઠવાથી એસિડિટી થઈ શકે છે. ભોજન કરતાં સમયે તમારું ફોકસ જો કોઈ બીજી વસ્તુ પર હોય જેમ કે સોન્ગ સાંભળી રહ્યા હો અથવા અન્ય વ્યક્તિ સાથે વાતચીત કરી રહ્યા હો વગેરે. જો તમે સ્મોકિંગ કરી રહ્યા હો અને આલ્કોહોલ પણ લો છો તો પણ તમે એસિડિટીનો શિકાર બની શકો છો. આવા લોકોને સ્વસ્થ થવામાં થોડો વધારે સમય લાગે છે.

પેટમાં એસિડ શા માટે થાય છે?
ડૉક્ટર નિધિના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, આપણે જે ભોજન કરીએ છીએ, તે અન્નનળી દ્વારા પેટમાં પહોંચે છે. દર 2 કલાકે પેટમાં એસિડ સિક્રીશન થાય છે. તે ભોજન પચાવવા જરૂરી હોય છે. તેથી ઘણી વાર તમે લાંબા સમય પછી ભોજન લો છો તો તમને પેટમાં બળતરાં થાય છે.

પેટમાં વધારે એસિડ થાય તો શું ડરવાની જરૂર છે?
હા, જો પેટમાં વધારે એસિડ બને તો પેટમાં આંતરડામાં છાલા પડી શકે છે. તેને અલ્સરેટિવ કોલાઈટિસ પણ કહેવાય છે. હિમોગ્લોબીન ઓછુ થઈ શકે છે.

એસિડિટીની સારવારમાં જો તમે એન્ટાસિડ દવા વધારે સમય સુધી લો છો તો બોડીમાં આયર્ન, મેગ્નેશિયમ અને અન્ય મિનરલ ધીમે-ધીમે ઓછા થઈ જાય છે, પરંતુ એસિડિટી ઓછી થતી નથી. જે દિવસે દવા નહિ લો તે દિવસે એસિડિટી ફરીથી વધી જશે.

એસિડિટીની સારવાર શું છે?
તેમાં ત્રણથી ચાર મહિના લાગે છે. સારવાર માટે ડૉક્ટર કે ડાયટીશિયનનો સંપર્ક કરો. પરંતુ પહેલાં તે જાણી લો કે તમને કઈ વસ્તુથી એસિડિટી થાય છે.

એસિડિટીની સારવારમાં હળદર સૌથી વધારે અસરકારક
ઇન્ટરનેશનલ જર્નલ ઓફ મોલિક્યુલર સાયન્સમાં પબ્લિશ સ્ટડી પ્રમાણે, એસિડિટીની સારવારમાં હળદર સૌથી વધારે અસરકારક છે. હળદરમાં હાજર કરક્યુમિન કમ્પાઉન્ડ ગેસ્ટ્રોઇન્ટેસ્ટાઈનલ ટ્રેક્ટ માટે ફાયદાકારક છે. તે એસિડ રિફ્લક્સ અને અપચાથી બચાવે છે.

