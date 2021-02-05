તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Delhi based Company Launches Komaki SE E scooter With 3 Color Options And 125 Km Driving Range, Priced At Rs 96,000

ન્યૂ લોન્ચ:દિલ્હીની કંપનીએ 3 કલર ઓપ્શન અને 125 કિમીની ડ્રાઇવિંગ રેન્જ આપતું કોમાકી SE ઇ-સ્કૂટર લોન્ચ કર્યું, કિંમત 96,000 રૂપિયા

10 મિનિટ પહેલા
દિલ્હી બેઝ્ડ ઇલેક્ટ્રિક ટૂ-વ્હીલર ઓટોમોબાઇલ કંપની કોમાકીએ માર્કેટમાં નવી હાઈ સ્પીડ ઇલેક્ટ્રિક સ્કૂટર કોમાકી SE લોન્ચ કર્યું છે. તેની એક્સ શો રૂમ કિંમત 96,000 રૂપિયા છે. કંપનીનું કહેવું છે કે SE ટ્રેડિશનલ 125cc સ્કૂટર્સ સાથે સ્પર્ધા કરશે. આ 3kW BLDC ઇલેક્ટ્રિક મોટર અને ડિટેચેબલ લિથિયમ આયન બેટરી પેકથી સજ્જ છે. તેમાં એક કલાકમાં 85 કિમીની ટોપ સ્પીડ અને સિંગલ ચાર્જમાં 95 - 125 કિમીની રેન્જ મળશે.

કોમાકી SE: ફીચર્સ

  • કંપનીએ હાલ મોટરના પાવર આઉટપુટ વિશે કોઈ જાહેરાત કરી નથી. કોમાકી SE ફોન્સ અને અન્ય એસેસરીઝ રાખવા માટે ફ્રંટ સ્ટોરેજ સ્પેસ સાથે આવે છે. ફ્રંટ પર USB ચાર્જિંગ પોર્ટ પણ આપવામાં આવ્યું છે.
  • તેમાં ત્રણ રાઇડિંગ મોડ આપવામાં આવ્યા છે. ખાસ વાત એ છે કે તેમાં એક ડેડિકેટેડ ક્રૂઝ કન્ટ્રોલ સ્વીચ પણ આપવામાં આવી છે, જે ભારતમાં ઉપલબ્ધ અન્ય કોઈ સ્કૂટરમાં જોવા મળતી નથી.
  • તેમાં ઓનબોર્ડ સેલ્ફ ડાયગ્નોસિસ સિસ્ટમ પણ આપવામાં આવી છે. જ્યાં ડેસ્ટિનેશન સુધી પહોંચવાના સમય સહિત સર્વિસ રિમાઇન્ડર જેવી માહિતી ઉપલબ્ધ છે.
  • સ્કૂટરમાં LED ડિસ્પ્લે, મલ્ટિમીડિયા કન્ટ્રોલ સ્વીચ અને ઇનબિલ્ટ બ્લૂટૂથ સ્પીકર આપવામાં આવ્યું છે. સ્કૂટર રિમોટ લોકીંગ અને એન્ટિ થેફ્ટ સિસ્ટમ સાથે આવે છે.
  • સસ્પેન્શન ડ્યૂટી વિશે વાત કરીએ તો આ સ્કૂટરમાં તમને ટેલિસ્કોપિક ફોર્ક્સ અને રિઅરમાં ટ્વીન શોક્સ આપવામાં આવ્યાં છે. બ્રેકિંગ માટે બંને બાજુ ડિસ્ક બ્રેક આપવામાં આવી છે.
  • કંપનીનો દાવો છે કે કોમાકી SEની લિથિયમ-આયન બેટરી ફુલ ચાર્જમાં ફક્ત 1.5 યૂનિટ પાવરનો વપરાશ કરશે.

કોમાકી SE: ત્રણ કલર્સમાં અવેલેબલ
ડિઝાઇનની દૃષ્ટિએ કોમાકી SE ટ્રેડિશનલ ઇલેક્ટ્રિક સ્કૂટર જેવું લાગે છે અને તે ઓકિનાવા આઇપ્રેજ જેવું જ છે. ખાસ કરીને હેડલેમ્પ ડિઝાઇન, LED ડે-ટાઇમ રનિંગ લાઇટ પેટર્ન અને બંને બાજુ ફોક્સ એર વેન્ટ્સ સરખાં જ છે. કોમાકી SE ત્રણ કલર ઓપ્શનમાં અવેલેબલ છે, જેમાં ગાર્નેટ રેડ, ડીપ બ્લુ, મેટાલિક ગોલ્ડ અને જેટ બ્લેક કલરનો સમાવેશ છે.

કોમાકી SE: કોમ્પિટીટર્સ
માર્કેટમાં કોમાકી SE, ઓકિનાવા આઇપ્રેજ પ્લસ, એમ્પીર મેગ્નસ પ્રો, બીગોસ B8, ઓડિસી હોક લાઇટ જેવાં સ્કૂટર્સ સાથે સ્પર્ધા કરશે. આ તમામ ઇ-સ્કૂટર્સ એક લાખ રૂપિયાથી ઓછી કિંમતમાં ઉપલબ્ધ છે.

ક્રૂઝ કન્ટ્રોલ એટલે શું?
ક્રુઝ કંટ્રોલ સામાન્ય રીતે ગાડીઓમાં જોવા મળે છે. આ ફીચર ઓન કર્યાં પછી ગાડીની સ્પીડ સેટ કરવાની હોય છએ. ત્યારબાદ ગાડીને એક્સિલરેટ કરવાની જરૂર નથી પડતી. ક્રૂઝ કન્ટ્રોલ ફીચરની મદદથી ગાડી સેટ કરવામાં આવેલી સ્પીડ પર આપમેળે ચાલવા લાગે છે.

