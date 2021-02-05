તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ડેટશીટ:CBSE બોર્ડે 10મા-12મા ધોરણની પ્રેક્ટિકલ એક્ઝામની ડેટશીટ જાહેર કરી, 1 માર્ચથી 11 જૂન દરમિયાન પરીક્ષા લેવાશે

30 મિનિટ પહેલા
સેન્ટ્રલ બોર્ડ ઓફ સેકન્ડરી એજ્યુકેશન (CBSE)એ હવે 10મા-12મા ધોરણની બોર્ડની પરીક્ષાઓની ડેટશીટ પછી હવે પ્રેક્ટિકલ એક્ઝામની તારીખો જાહેર કરી દીધી છે. બોર્ડે તમામ સંબંધિત શાળાઓને એક પરિપત્ર આપ્યો હતો, જેમાં 10મા-12મા ધોરણની પ્રેક્ટિકલ એક્ઝામ 1 માર્ચથી 11 જૂન, 2021 દરમિયાન લેવામાં આવશે એવું જણાવવામાં આવ્યું હતું. CBSEએ તમામ શાળાઓને 11 જૂન સુધીમાં તમામ પ્રોજેક્ટ અસાઇનમેન્ટ અને ઇન્ટર્નલ અસાઇનમેન્ટ પણ પૂરો કરવા નિર્દેશ આપ્યો છે.

પ્રેક્ટિકલ એક્ઝામ માટે મહત્તમ ગુણ નક્કી કરાયાં
CBSEએ 10મા-12મા ધોરણની પ્રેક્ટિકલ પરીક્ષાઓ માટે પણ અનેક સૂચનાઓ જાહેર કરી છે. આ મુજબ, શાળાઓએ પ્રેક્ટિગકલ અથવા ઇન્ટર્નલ અસેસમેન્ટ માટે સૂચવેલ મહત્તમ ગુણની કાળજી લેવી પડશે. બંને ક્લાસિસના વિવિધ વિષયો માટે મહત્તમ 20 ગુણ સૂચવવામાં આવ્યા છે. જો કે, NCC માટે મહત્તમ ગુણ 30 છે. ડેટશીટ અને માર્ક્સ વિશે વધુ માહિતી માટે વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ઓફિશિયલ નોટિફિકેશન ચેક કરી શકે છે.

પ્રેક્ટિકલ એક્ઝામ દરમિયાન કોવિડ-19 માટે નિર્દેશ
પરીક્ષાની તારીખ બહાર પાડવાની સાથે બોર્ડે પરીક્ષા દરમિયાન અનુસરવામાં આવતી કોરોના ગાઇડલાઇન્સ પણ બહાર પાડી છે. તમામ શાળાઓના ટીચિંગ અને નોન-ટીચિંગ કર્મચારીઓએ પણ આ સૂચનાઓનું પાલન કરવું પડશે. આ સૂચનોનું પાલન ન કરવા બદલ બોર્ડે સ્કૂલો પર 50,000 રૂપિયાનો દંડ લાદવાની જાહેરાત કરી છે.

આ સૂચનાઓનું પાલન કરવું પડશે

  • દરેક બેચની પ્રેક્ટિકલ પરીક્ષા પછી લેબને 1% સોડિયમ હાયપોક્લોરાઇટથી સ્વચ્છ કરવી પડશે.
  • લેબમાં સેનિટાઈઝર રાખવું ફરજિયાત રહેશે.
  • લેબને ડસ્ટબિન ઢાંકાયેલું હોવું જોઈએ અને સમયાંતરે તેની સફાઈ થતી રહેવી જોઇએ.
  • 25 વિદ્યાર્થીઓના ગ્રુપને બે ભાગમાં વહેંચી શકાય છે.
  • વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ પરીક્ષા દરમિયાન માસ્ક પહેરવો પડશે. વારંવાર હાથ ધોવાની સાથે સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સિંગનું પાલન કરવું પડશે.

ઓફિશિયલ નોટિફિકેશન જોવા માટે અહીં ક્લિક કરો

