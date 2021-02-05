તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

FD પર વ્યાજ વધશે:લોન લેનાર લોકોને વધારે વ્યાજ આપવું પડી શકે છે, સિનિયર સિટીઝનને રાહત

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • બેંકોની FDમાં મોટાભાગનું રોકાણ સિનિયર સિટીઝન અને સુરક્ષિત રિટર્ન મેળવનાર લોકો કરે છે
  • કોરોનાના સમયગાળામાં બેંકોની કુલ ડિપોઝિટ વધીને 145 લાખ કરોડ રૂપિયા થઈ ગઈ

રિઝર્વ બેંકના નિર્ણયથી ભલે લોન લેનાર લોકો નિરાશ થયા હોય પરંતુ બેંકમાં પૈસા જમા કરનાર લોકો જરૂરથી ખુશ થશે. આવનાર સમયમાં ફિક્સ્ડ ડિપોઝિટ (FD) પર તમને વધારે વ્યાજ મળી શકે છે. કારણ કે રિઝર્વ બેંકે કેશ રિઝર્વ રેશિયો (CRR)ને વધારવાની જાહેરાત કરી છે.

પહેલા સમજીએ CRR શું છે
CRR એટલે બેંકોએ પોતાની બેલેન્સશીટનો એક નિશ્ચિક ભાગ રિઝર્વ બેંકની પાસે જમા કરાવવાનો હોય છે. આ જમા પર રિઝર્વ બેંક બેંકોને વ્યાજ આપે છે. અત્યારે તે 3% છે. રિઝર્વ બેંકના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, આગામી 4 મહિના એટલે કે મે સુધી તેને વધારીને 4% કરશે. એટલે કે જ્યારે બેંકોને 1% વધારે વ્યાજ મળશે તો બેંક તમને પણ વધારે વ્યાજ આપશે.

બે વાર વધારશે CRR
રિઝર્વ બેંક CRRને બે વાર વધારો કરશે. પ્રથમ વાર તેને 27 માર્ચ 2021 સુધી 3.5% કરશે. બીજીવાર 22 મે 2021 સુધી તેને વધારીને 4% કરશે. તેનાથી ભવિષ્યમાં વ્યાજ દરમાં વધારો થવાની સંભાવના વધી ગઈ છે.

સિનિયર સિટીઝન ઓછા વ્યાજ દરથી ચિંતિત છે
અત્યારે FD પર ઓછા વ્યાજ દર મળી રહ્યા છે. સરકારી અને મોટી બેંકોમાં તે 5-6%ની વચ્ચે છે. જ્યારે મોંઘવારી દર તેનાથી વધારે છે. તેથી સિનિયર સિટીઝન અને તે લોકો માટે આ ચિંતાની વાત છે જે એકમદ રૂઢિચૂસ્ત રીતે અને સુરક્ષિત રીતે રોકાણ કરવા માગે છે.

બેંકોની ડિપોઝિટ વધી
કોરોનાનાં સમયમાં લોકોએ બેંકોની FD પર વિશ્વાસ મૂક્યો હતો. ઓછા વ્યાજ હોવા છતાં બેંકોની ડિપોઝિટ વધતી ગઈ. આ સમયે બેંકોની પાસે લગભગ 145 લાખ કરોડ રૂપિયાની ડિપોઝિટ છે. તેમાં વધારે પૈસા એવા લોકોના છે જે સિનિયર સિટીઝન અથના પેન્શનરો છે.

રિઝર્વ બેંકના નિર્ણયથી કોને નુકસાન થશે
આ નિર્ણયથી તે લોકોને નુકસાન થશે જે હોમ લોન, ઓટો લોન, પર્સનલ લોન, એજ્યુકેશન લોન અથવા કોઈપણ પ્રકારની લોન લે છે. અત્યારે ભલે વ્યાજ દરમાં વધારો નથી થયો, પરંતુ આગળ જતા જ્યારે CRR વધશે ત્યારે લોન પર વ્યાજ દર વધવાનું શરૂ થઈ જશે.

બેંકોએ પણ રાહત ન આપી
રિઝર્વ બેંકે તાજેતરના સમયમાં 115 બેઝિક પોઈન્ટ (bps)નો ઘટાડો રેટમાં કર્યો હતો. પરંતુ બેંકોએ લોન લેનાર લોકોને સંપૂર્ણ ફાયદો નથી આપ્યો. બેંકોએ 50-60 bpsની વચ્ચે ગ્રાહકોને ફાયદો આપ્યો. હવે જ્યારે વ્યાજ દર વધશે તો બેંકો તરત જ તેમાં વધારો કરશે. આવી સ્થિતિમાં બેંકો માટે આ એક ફાયદાની વાત છે. 100 bps એટલે 1 ટકા થાય છે.

ડિમાન્ડ વધશે તો વ્યાજ વધશે
તાજેતરના સમયમાં મુંબઈ, બેંગલુરુ, અમદાવાદ જેવા મોટા શહેરોમાં મકાનના વેચાણમાં તેજી જોવા મળી રહી છે. મુંબઈમાં મકાનનું વેચાણ કોરોના પહેલાંના સ્તર કરતા પણ વધુ છે. આવું એટલા માટે છે કેમ કે, અહીં સ્ટેમ્પ ડ્યુટીમાં 3%ની રાહત આપવામાં આવી છે. તે ઉપરાંત વ્યાજ દર ઓછા છે. એવો અંદાજ છે કે, મકાનના વેચાણમાં વધારો થવાથી આગળ જતાં વ્યાજ દરમાં તેજી આવશે. એનરૉકના ચેરમેન અનુજ પુરીના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, વર્ક ફ્રોમ હોમના કારણે મકાનની માગ વધી ગઈ છે. તેનાથી આવનાર સમયમાં વધુ લોકો મકાન ખરીદવાનું પસંદ કરશે.

આજે RBIએ શું કર્યું
રિઝર્વ બેંકે CRR,રેપો રેટ અને અન્ય દર અગાઉની જેમ જ રાખ્યા છે. કોઈ ફેરફાર નથી કર્યો. રિઝર્વ બેંકનો સીધો સંકેત એ છે કે હવે વ્યાજ દરમાં ઘટાડો થવાની સંભાવના પૂરી થઈ ગઈ છે. કેમ કે, CRR વધશે. CRR ફેબ્રુઆરી 2013થી જાન્યુઆરી 2020 દરમિયાન 4% રહ્યો છે.

FD પર 5.4% વ્યાજ
દેશની સૌથી મોટી બેંક ભારતીય સ્ટેટ બેંક (SBI)ની FD પર વ્યાજ દર ફેબ્રુઆરી 2020માં 6% પર હતો. મે મહિનામાં તે 5.40% પર હતો. તેની આસપાસ જ તમામ મોટી બેંકોની FD ના વ્યાજ દર છે.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ178-2 (70.0)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત--
રમત ચાલે છે
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓઅમેરિકામાં બરફ હટાવવાની વાતમાં પાડોશીએ દંપતીને હત્યા કરી, પછી પોતાની બંદૂકથી મોતને વ્હાલું કર્યું - વર્લ્ડ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો