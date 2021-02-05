તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Utility
  • Board Orders All Schools To Conduct 9th 11th Standard Annual Examinations, New Academic Session Will Start From April 1

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

CBSE:બોર્ડે તમામ શાળાઓને 9મા-11મા ધોરણની વાર્ષિક પરીક્ષાઓ લેવાનો આદેશ આપ્યો, 1 એપ્રિલથી નવું અકેડેમિક સેશન શરૂ થશે

13 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

સેન્ટ્રલ બોર્ડ ઓફ સેકન્ડરી એજ્યુકેશન (CBSE)એ તેની તમામ શાળાઓને 9મા અને 11મા ધોરણની વાર્ષિક પરીક્ષાઓ યોજવા નિર્દેશ આપ્યો છે. આ સંદર્ભે બોર્ડે 1 એપ્રિલથી નવું અકેડેમિક સેશન શરૂ કરવાની સૂચના જાહેર કરી છે. તેમજ, બોર્ડે એમ પણ કહ્યું કે 9મા અને 11મા ધોરણની પરીક્ષા દરમિયાન કોરોનાથી સલામતીના તમામ નિયમોનું સંપૂર્ણ પાલન કરવું જરૂરી રહેશે.

પ્રેક્ટિકલ અને થિયરી પરીક્ષાની તૈયારીમાં મદદ મળશે
બોર્ડે તેનાં જાહેરનામામાં જણાવ્યું કે, વિદ્યાર્થીઓને ફેસ-ટૂ-ફેસ ક્લાસિસ માટે તૈયાર કરવા પડશે. જેના કારણે તેમને પ્રેક્ટિકલ અને થિયરી પરીક્ષાઓની તૈયારીમાં મદદ મળશે. આ ઉપરાંત, બોર્ડે ટીચર્સને વિદ્યાર્થીઓના ડાઉબ્ટ્સ દૂર કરવા અને ઓનલાઇન ક્લાસિસને કારણે અભ્યાસમાં આવેલા ગેપને દૂર કરવાની સલાહ આપવામાં આવી છે. બોર્ડે તમામ શાળાઓને આપેલી ગાઇડલાઇન્સ અનુસાર કાર્ય કરવા જણાવ્યું છે.

CBSEની પરીક્ષાનું નિયંત્રણ કરનારાએ શાળાઓને પત્ર લખ્યો
તમામ શાળાઓના આચાર્યોને લખેલા પત્રમાં CBSEના પરીક્ષક નિયંત્રક સંયમ ભારદ્વાજે કહ્યું કે, આ પરીક્ષાઓ દ્વારા કોવિડ-19ના કારણે વિદ્યાર્થીઓને કેટલું નુકસાન થયું છે તે જાણવું સરળ બનશે. તેને પહોંચી વળવા માટે નવા સેશનમાં અસરકારક પગલા લેવામાં આવી શકે છે. તેમજ, બ્રિજ કોર્સની પણ મદદ લેવામાં આવી શકે છે. તેમણે એમ પણ કહ્યું કે, ક્લાસિસના સંચાલન અને પરીક્ષાઓ લેતી વખતે કોરોના અટકાવવાનાં પગલાંનું કડક પાલન કરવું જોઈએ.

10મા-12મા ધોરણની બોર્ડની પરીક્ષાઓ 4 મેથી શરૂ થશે
આ વર્ષે CBSE બોર્ડની 10મા અને 12મા ધોરણની પરીક્ષાઓ 4 મેથી શરૂ થશે. દસમા ધોરણની પરીક્ષાઓ 7 જૂન સુધી ચાલશે, જ્યારે 12મા ધોરણની પરીક્ષાઓ 11 જૂન સુધી ચાલશે. તેમજ, પરીક્ષાનું રિઝલ્ટ 15 જુલાઈ 2021 સુધીમાં જાહેર કરવામાં આવશે. આ સિવાય, 1 માર્ચથી 11 જૂન 2021 સુધી પ્રેક્ટિકલ પરીક્ષાઓ લેવામાં આવશે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓરાજકોટમાં મતદારોને રીઝવવા પ્રયાસ, ભાજપનાં ભજિયાં, કોંગ્રેસનું ચાપડી-શાક, આપનાં ગાંઠિયા-છાશ, સોસાયટીઓમાં સાંજે લોકોના રસોડા બંધ - રાજકોટ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો