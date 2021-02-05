તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

CBSE:બોર્ડે પ્રાઇવેટ કેન્ડિડેટ્સ માટે પરીક્ષા ફોર્મ ભરવાની છેલ્લી તારીખ લંબાવી, હવે 25 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી ફોર્મ ભરી શકાશે

2 કલાક પહેલા
સેન્ટ્રલ બોર્ડ ઓફ સેકન્ડરી એજ્યુકેશન (CBSE)એ બોર્ડ પરીક્ષા 2021માં ભાગ લેનાર 10મા-12મા ધોરણના પ્રાઇવેટ કેન્ડિડેટ્સ માટે પરીક્ષા ફોર્મ ભરવાની છેલ્લી તારીખ વધારી દીધી છે. CBSEના ગયા વર્ષના સેકન્ડરી અને સિનિયર સેકન્ડરી ક્લાસિસના એવા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ જેઓ આ વખતે પ્રાઇવેટ કેન્ડિડેટ તરીકે પરીક્ષા ફોર્મ નહોતા ભરી શક્યા તેઓ હવે 25 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ સાંજે 5 વાગ્યા સુધી પરીક્ષા ફોર્મ ભરી શકશે.

હવે રજિસ્ટ્રેશનની તારીખ નહીં લંબાય
ઉમેદવારો બોર્ડની ઓફિશિયલ વેબસાઇટ cbse.gov.in પર જઇને ઓનલાઇન ફોર્મ ભરી શકશે. બોર્ડે એ પણ સ્પષ્ટ કર્યું કે પરીક્ષા ફોર્મ ભરવાની છેલ્લી તારીખ હવે વધારવામાં આવશે નહીં. આ ઉપરાંત, ઉમેદવારોએ તેમના પરીક્ષાનું કેન્દ્ર ધ્યાનથી પસંદ કરવાનું રહેશે કારણ કે, પરીક્ષા કેન્દ્રો પછી બદલી નહીં શકાય. આ ઉપરાંત, પ્રાઇવેટ કેન્ડિડેટ તરીકે પરીક્ષા ફોર્મ ભરી રહેલા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ બોર્ડની વેબસાઇટ પર 23 ઓક્ટોબર, 2020ના રોજ જાહેર કરવામાં આવેલું સર્ક્યુલર ચોક્સપણે વાંચી લે.

બોર્ડે પ્રેક્ટિકલ એક્ઝામની તારીખો જાહેર કરી
બોર્ડે તેની સાથે પ્રેક્ટિકલ એક્ઝામની તારીખો પણ જાહેર કરી દીધી છે. બોર્ડે તમામ સંબંધિત શાળાઓને એક સર્ક્યુલર બહાર પાડ્યું હતું, જેમાં 10મા-12મા ધોરણની પ્રેક્ટિકલ એક્ઝામ્સ 1 માર્ચથી 11 જૂન, 2021 દરમિયાન લેવામાં આવશે તેવું જણાવવામાં આવ્યું હતું. તેમજ, બોર્ડ દ્વારા શાળાઓને 9મા અને 11માં ધોરણની વાર્ષિક પરીક્ષાઓ લેવાનો નિર્દેશ આપવામાં આવ્યો છે. બોર્ડે આ સંદર્ભમાં એક જાહેરનામું બહાર પાડ્યું છે અને નવું અકેડેમિક સેશન 01 એપ્રિલથી શરૂ કરવાનું કહ્યું છે.

