કોરોનાની મગજ પર અસર:કોરોનાથી સાજા થયેલા 20% લોકો 90 દિવસની અંદર માનસિક બીમારીની ઝપેટમાં આવ્યા

43 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: ગૌરવ પાંડેય
  • આ સ્ટડી ધ લાન્સેટ સાઇકિયાટ્રિક જર્નલમાં પ્રકાશિત કરવામાં આવ્યો છે, એમાં અમેરિકાના 69,000 લોકો સામેલ હતા
  • ચિંતાને આપણે આપણાં મોટિવેશન, સ્ટ્રેટેજી અને પ્લાનિંગ માટે ઉપયોગ કરી શકીએ છીએ

કોરોનાથી સાજા થયેલા લોકો હવે માનસિક બીમારીની ઝપેટમાં આવી રહ્યા છે. ધ લાન્સેટ સાઈકિયાટ્રિક જર્નલમાં પ્રકાશિત સ્ટડીમાં આ વાતનો ઘટસ્ફોટ થયો છે. જર્નલના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, કોરોનાથી સાજા થયેલા લગભગ 20% લોકો 90 દિવસની અંદર સાઈકિયાટ્રિક ડિસઓર્ડરનો ભોગ બન્યા છે. વૈજ્ઞાનિકોના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, કોવિડ-19 બાદ થઈ રહેલી માનસિક બીમારીની નવી સારવાર ઓળખવાની જરૂર છે.

સ્ટડીમાં ખાસ બાબતો કઈ છે?
સ્ટડીના અનુસાર, માનસિક સમસ્યાઓનો સામનો કરી રહેલા દર્દીઓમાં ચિંતા, હતાશા અને અનિદ્રા સૌથી સામાન્ય છે. એ ઉપરાંત દર્દીઓમાં ડિમેન્શિયા, મગજની નબળાઇ જેવી સમસ્યાઓ પણ થઈ રહી છે.

એક્સપર્ટ શું કહે છે?
બ્રિટનની ઓક્સફોર્ડ યુનિવર્સિટીમાં સાઈકિયાટ્રિક પ્રોફેસર અને સ્ટડીના લેખક પૉલ હેરિસન કહે છે, અમને રિસર્ચમાં જાણવા મળ્યું છે કે કોરોનાથી સાજા થયેલા લોકોને મગજની બીમારી થવાનું જોખમ વધારે છે. સમગ્ર વિશ્વના ડૉક્ટરો અને વૈજ્ઞાનિકોને એનાં કારણો શોધવાની જરૂર છે. એ ઉપરાંત આ બીમારીની અસરકારક સારવાર શોધવાની પણ જરૂર છે.

આ સ્ટડીમાં વિશે મેન્ટલ હેલ્થ એક્સપર્ટ્સનું કહેવું છે કે એનાં તારણો એ પુરાવા સાથે જોડાયેલાં છે, જેમાં જોવા મળ્યું હતું કે મગજને અસર કરી શકે છે.

કિંગ્સ કોલેજ લંડનમાં સાઈકિયાટ્રિકના પ્રોફેસર સાઈમન વેસલી રીગજના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, સ્ટડીનાં પરિણામો અગાઉના ચેપી રોગોનાં પરિણામોથી મળતાં આવે છે. કોરોના સેન્ટ્રલ નર્વસ સિસ્ટમને અસર કરે છે, તેથી નબળી ઈમ્યુનિટીવાળા લોકોને વધારે જોખમ છે.

સ્ટડીમાં કેટલા લોકો સામેલ હતા?
સ્ટડીમાં અમેરિકાના 69 હજાર લોકો સામેલ હતા. એમાં તેમના ઈલેક્ટ્રોનિક હેલ્થ રેકોર્ડનું એનાલિસિસ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. એમાં 62 હજારથી વધારે કોરોનાથી સ્વસ્થ થયેલા લોકો સામેલ હતા. એમાં જાણવા મળ્યું હતું કે દર 5માંથી 1 વ્યક્તિમાં કોરોના પોઝિટિવ થયા બાદ આગામી 3 મહિનામાં પ્રથમ વાર ચિંતા, તણાવ અથવા અનિદ્રાનો શિકાર થયા હતા.

સંશોધકોના જણાવ્યાનુસાર, સ્ટડીમાં જોવા મળ્યું હતું કે પહેલાંથી માનસિક બીમારીથી પીડિત લોકોમાં કોરોના થવાની સંભાવના 65% વધારે હતી.

આ 2 મોટાં કારણો
સ્ટડીના લેખક પૉલ હેરિસન જણાવે છે, લોકોમાં ચિંતા અને તણાવનાં લક્ષણોનાં 2 કારણો છે.

પ્રથમ: એવું જોવા મળ્યું છે કે વાઈરસ ઈમ્યુન સિસ્ટમના માધ્યમથી સીધી રીતે માણસોના મગજ ડેમેજ કરી શકે છે. એને લીધે લોકો માનસિક બીમારીથી પીડિત બની રહ્યા છે.
બીજું: કોરોના થવાનો અનુભવ અને પોસ્ટ કોવિડ સિન્ડ્રોમની આશંકાને લીધે પણ લોકો ચિંતામાં છે.

ચિંતાને મોટિવેશનમાં બદલો
કોરોનાનું જોખમ અને નકારાત્મક પરિણામો માટે તણાવ થવો સામાન્ય વાત બની છે, પરંતુ તે તમારી આગળની તૈયારી પ્રભાવિત કરી શકે છે. ચિંતાને આપણે મોટિવેશન, સ્ટ્રેટેજી અને પ્લાનિંગ માટે ઉપયોગ કરી શકીએ છીએ.

સાઇકોલોજિસ્ટ લિઝાબેથ રોમર કહે છે, ચિંતા કરવી સામાન્ય વાત છે, પરંતુ એ ચિંતામાં આગળનું પ્લાનિંગ અને પોતાની જાતને મોટિવેટ કરવાની તક હોવી જોઈએ. આવી ચિંતા આપણા ઉપયોગમાં આવી શકે છે. ચિંતા દરમિયાન કોઈ વસ્તુનાં તમામ પાસાંને સમજવા માટે અમે અમારું 100% આપીએ છીએ.

ચિંતા અને તણાવની ઇમ્યુનિટી પર પણ અસર પડે છે
અમેરિકન હેલ્થ એજન્સી સેન્ટર્સ ફોર ડિઝીઝ કંટ્રોલ એન્ડ પ્રિવેન્શન (CDC)ના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર, જો તમે સાવચેત રહેશો તો ચિંતા કરવાની જરૂર નથી. વધુપડતી ચિંતા પણ હેલ્થને નુકસાન પહોંચાડી શકે છે અને તેની અસર ઇમ્યુનિટી અને મેટાબોલિઝમ પર પડે છે. આવી સ્થિતિમાં પોતાની જાતને શાંત રાખવી વધારે જરૂરી છે.

CDCની આ 5 બાબત તમારા તણાવને ઓછો કરવામાં મદદ કરી શકે છે
1. ચેપ વિશે ઓછું વિચારો: રોગચાળો વિશ્વભરમાં વ્યાપક છે. આવી સ્થિતિમાં કોરોના વિશે ડરવું જરૂરી છે. તમને કામ અને મુસાફરી દરમિયાન ચેપ લાગવાનો ડર લાગી શકે છે, પરંતુ આ ડરને લીધે તમારો તણાવ વધશે, તેથી ચેપ વિશે વધારે વિચારશો નહીં.

2. મનને ઓછું વ્યસ્ત રાખો: તમારા અથવા પરિવારની જરૂરિયાતો વિશે વિચારવું સારું છે, પરંતુ કામ દરમિયાન તમારું મન વ્યસ્ત રાખવું યોગ્ય નથી. એનાથી માનસિક મુશ્કેલીઓ જ વધશે.

3. કામ પૂરું ન થવાની ગિલ્ટ ન રાખો: જો તમે લાંબા સમય પછી તમારી ઓફિસ જઈ રહ્યા હો તો સંભવ છે કે તમે અલગ અનુભવ કરશો. રોગચાળાને લીધે તમારું કાર્ય પણ બદલાશે અને ફરજ પણ બદલાઈ શકે છે. આ સિવાય કામ પૂરું ન થવાની ગિલ્ટથી તમારો તણાવ પણ વધશે.

4. નોકરી વિશે વધુ ન વિચારો: આ સમયે સમગ્ર વિશ્વમાં અનિશ્ચિતતાનું વાતાવરણ છે. દરેક જણ મુશ્કેલીઓનો સામનો કરી રહ્યું છે અને તેમની આર્થિક સ્થિતિમાં સુધારો લાવવાનું પ્રયાસ કરી રહ્યું છે, પરંતુ નોકરીઓ વિશે વધુ ને વધુ વિચારવું એ માનસિક સ્વાસ્થ્ય માટે યોગ્ય નથી.

5. નવી વસ્તુઓ શીખો, પરંતુ ગભરાશો નહીં: કોરોનાએ ઓફિસો અને જીવનમાં ઘણી નવી વસ્તુઓ ઉમેરી છે. આમાં ટેકનોલોજીનો સમાવેશ છે. આવી સ્થિતિમાં નવી વસ્તુઓ શીખવાની અને તેનો યોગ્ય રીતે ઉપયોગ કરવાની ચિંતા પણ તમારી સમસ્યાઓનું કારણ બની શકે છે, પરંતુ તમારે ચિંતા કરવાની જરૂર નથી, શીખવાની જરૂર છે.

