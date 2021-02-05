તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Gujarati News
  Utility
  Gadgets
  Snapchat Users Worldwide 2021 Update | Know Everything Snapchat Revenue Statistics, Demographics & Fun Facts

22% યુઝર્સનો ગ્રોથ:સ્નેપચેટ પર ડેઈલી એક્ટિવ યુઝર્સની સંખ્યા 26 કરોડથી વધી, દરરોજ 500 કરોડ સ્નેપ પોસ્ટ થઈ રહ્યા છે

24 મિનિટ પહેલા
મલ્ટિમીડિયા મેસેજિંગ એપ સ્નેપચેટની 2020ના છેલ્લા ક્વાર્ટરમાં ડેઈલી એક્ટિવ યુઝર્સની સંખ્યા 16 મિલિયન (1.6 કરોડ) થઈ છે. કંપની પાસે હવે 265 મિલિયન (26.5 કરોડ) ડેઈલી એક્ટિવ યુઝર્સ છે. યર ઓન યરના આધારે કંપનીને 22%નો ગ્રોથ મળ્યો છે. આ એપ પર યુઝર્સ ઘણા ક્રિએટિવ સ્નેપ બનાવી શકે છે. એપ પર યુઝર્સ ડેઈલી 5 બિલિયન (500 કરોડ)થી વધારે સ્નેપ બનાવી રહ્યા છે.

સ્નેપચેટના CEO ઈવાન સ્પીગલે કહ્યું કે એપ પર યુઝર્સ શબ્દો કરતાં વધારે ફોટોઝનાં માધ્યમથી કમ્યુનિકેશન કરે છે. તેમાં 82% યુઝર્સને લાગે છે કે તેની મદદથી દુનિયામાં કંઈક નવું કરી શકે છે. કંપની સમય સાથે નવાં ફોર્મેટ લઈને આવી છે. 2020માં યર ઓન યર આધારે 70% લોકોએ વધારે સમય વિતાવ્યો છે.

કંપનીની રેવન્યૂમાં 46%નો ગ્રોથ
ઈવાને જણાવ્યું કે, અમારા પ્લેટફોર્મ પર હવે 35 મિલિયન (3.5 કરોડ)થી વધારે બિઝનેસ છે. કમ્યુનિટી અને લોકલ બિઝનેસને જોડવા માટેના મેપ પર કામ ચાલી રહ્યું છે. આજે દરરોજ સરેરાશ 200 મિલિયન (20 કરોડ)થી વધારે લોકો સ્નેપચેટ પર ઓગ્મેન્ટેડ રિયાલિટીની મદદથી જોડાય છે. 2020માં સ્નેપચેટની રેવન્યૂમાં યર ઓન યર આધારે 46%નો ગ્રોથ થયો છે. કંપની આ ગ્રોથને વધારવા માગે છે.

શું છે સ્નેપચેટ?
સ્નેપચેટ એક સોશિયલ નેટવર્ક પ્લેટફોર્મ છે. અહીં યુઝર ફોટો અને વીડિયો શેર કરી શકે છે. તેની ખાસ વાત એ છે કે અહીં ફોટો અને વીડિયો શેર કરી શકાય છે. તે એક ફિક્સ ટાઈમ પછી ડીલિટ થઈ જાય છે. આ એપ 2011માં રિલીઝ થઈ હતી.

કંપની ડેઈલી 1 મિલિયન ડોલર આપી રહી છે
સ્નેપચેટ પર તમે માત્ર 60 સેકન્ડનો વીડિયો બનાવી શકો છો. આ વીડિયોની મદદથી તમે કમાણી પણ કરી શકો છો. સ્નેપ ઈંકે કહ્યું છે કે, યુઝર્સને તે 1 મિલિયન ડોલર (આશરે 7.30 કરોડ રૂપિયા) આપી રહી છે. આ રકમ સ્નેપચેટ પર ટોપ રહેલા યુઝર્સને આપવામાં આવશે. સ્પોટલાઈટ ફીચરને વેગ આપવા માટે કંપની આ યોજના લઈને આવી છે.

સ્નેપચેટના જરૂરી ટર્મ્સ

  • સ્નેપકોડ: આ કોઈ ખાસ યુઝરથી લિંક્ડ એક QR કોડ હોય છે. દરેક યુઝરનો એક યુનિક સ્નેપકોડ હોય છે. તેનાથી ફ્રેન્ડ્સ સાથે કનેક્ટ થવું સરળ બને છે. તેને સ્ક્રીનના ટોપ લેફ્ટમાં પ્રોફાઈલ પર ક્લિક કરી જોઈ શકાય છે.
  • બિટમોજીઃ તે તમારો જ એક કાર્ટૂન અવતાર છે. જો તમે કોઈ સ્ટોરી પોસ્ટ નથી કરી અને તમે રિયલટાઈમમાં અથવા પ્રોફાઈલમાં ટાઈપ કરી રહ્યા છો તમારું બિટમોજી ડિસ્પ્લે થઈ જશે.
  • કેપ્ચર બટનઃ તે સ્નેપચેટના મુખ્ય ઈન્ટરફેસના બોટમની નીચે એક સર્ક્યુલર બટન છે. કોઈ ફોટો લેવા માટે તેને 1 વખત ક્લિક કરો અને હોલ્ડ કરવાથી વીડિયો રેકોર્ડ થઈ જશે. ઈમેજીસ અને વીડિયો બંનેને સ્નેપ્સ કહેવામાં આવે છે.
  • માય સ્ટોરી/ અવર સ્ટોરીઃ તે સ્નેપ્સ અથવા વીડિયોની એક સિરીઝ છે જેને તમે કેટલાક ફ્રેન્ડ્સ (માય સ્ટોરી) અથવા પબ્લિક (અવર સ્ટોરી)ની સાથે ત્યારે શેર કરી શકો છો, જ્યારે તમે ઈમેજીસ માત્ર એક વ્યક્તિને નહીં, પરંતુ ઘણા લોકોને બતાવવા માગો છો.
  • ચેટઃ મોટાભાગના યુઝર્સને ખબર છે કે સ્નેપ શું છે, પરંતુ નવા યુઝર્સ નથી જાણતા કે આ એપમાં આઈમેસેજ અથવા ફેસબુક મેસેન્જરની જેમ એક સ્ટાન્ડર્ડ ચેટ ફંક્શન પણ છે. તમે કેમેરા ઈન્ટરફેસથી ડાબી બાજુ સ્વાઈપ કરીને તમારું કન્વર્સેશન લિસ્ટ જોઈ શકે છે.
  • ડિસ્કવરઃ તમે તમારી પ્રોફાઈલ પર રાઈડ સ્વાઈપ કરીને બીજા લોકોની સ્ટોરી જોઈ શકો છો. તેમાં ફ્રેન્ડની સ્ટોરી સૌથી ઉપર અને તેની નીચે વેબસાઈટ, સેલિબ્રિટિઝ અને એડવર્ટાઇઝર્સની સ્ટોરી હશે.
  • સ્નેપચેટ સ્કોરઃ આ સ્નેપચેટ પ્લેટફોર્મ પર યુઝર્સની સક્રિયતાનો ન્યુમેરિકલ સ્કોર હોય છે જેને પ્રત્યેક યુઝર પોતાની પ્રોફાઈલમાં જોઈ શકે છે. સક્રિયતાના ઘણા મેઝરમેન્ટ હોય છે, પરંતુ તે મુખ્યત્વે તમે મોકલેલા સ્નેપ્સની સંખ્યા પર આધારિત છે.
  • ટીમ સ્નેપચેટઃ સ્નેપચેટ કેટલીકવાર યુઝર્સને એવા મેસેજ મોકલે છે જેમાંથી મોટાભાગના મેસેજ, અપડેટ્સ અથવા હોલિડેના હોય છે. જો કે આ મેસેજ કોમન નથી હોતા, પરંતુ ચેટ્સમાં લિસ્ટેડ ટીમ સ્નેપચેટમાં તેના આવવાની સંભાવના હોય છે.
