તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Utility
  • Gadgets
  • Redmi Note 9 Smartphone With 48MP Primary Rear Camera And 5020mAh Battery Gets Cheaper, Find Out Its New Price

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

પ્રાઈઝ ડ્રોપ:48MP પ્રાઈમરી રિઅર કેમેરા અને 5020mAhની બેટરી ધરાવતો ‘રેડમી નોટ 9’ સ્માર્ટફોન સસ્તો થયો, જાણો તેની નવી કિંમત

21 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 4GB+128GB વેરિઅન્ટને 12,999 રૂપિયા અને 6GB+128GB વેરિઅન્ટને 13,999 રૂપિયામાં ખરીદી શકાશે
  • સેલ્ફી અને વીડિયો કોલિંગ માટે તેમાં 13MPનો ફ્રન્ટ કેમેરા છે

4GB+128GB વેરિઅન્ટને 12,999 રૂપિયા અને 6GB+128GB વેરિઅન્ટને 13,999 રૂપિયામાં ખરીદી શકાશે સેલ્ફી અને વીડિયો કોલિંગ માટે તેમાં 13MPનો ફ્રન્ટ કેમેરા છે

શાઓમીએ રેડમી નોટ 9 સ્માર્ટફોનની કિંમતમાં ઘટાડો કર્યો છે. બેઝિક અને ટોપ વેરિઅન્ટમાં કંપનીએ 1000 રૂપિયાનો અને 4GB+128GB વેરિઅન્ટની કિંમતમાં 500 રૂપિયાનો ઘટાડો કર્યો છે. નવી કિંમત સાથે ફોનની ખરીદી કંપનીની ઓફિશિયલ વેબસાઈટ, Mi સ્ટોર અને ઈ કોમર્સ સાઈટ પરથી ખરીદી શકાશે.

રેડમી નોટ 9નાં 4GB+64GB વેરિઅન્ટને ભારતમાં 11,999 રૂપિયામાં લોન્ચ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. 1000 રૂપિયાના ઘટાડા સાથે તેની કિંમત 10,999 રૂપિયા થઈ છે. 4GB+128GB વેરિઅન્ટને 12,999 રૂપિયા અને 6GB+128GB વેરિઅન્ટને 13,999 રૂપિયામાં ખરીદી શકાશે.

રેડમી નોટ 9નાં સ્પેસિફિકેશન​​​​​​​

ડિસ્પ્લેસાઈઝ

6.53 ઈંચ

ડિસ્પ્લે ટાઈપ

ફુલ HD+ IPS (1080x2340) પિક્સલ વિથ ગોરીલા ગ્લાસ 5 પ્રોટેક્શન

OS

એન્ડ્રોઈડ 10 વિથ MIUI11

પ્રોસેસર

મીડિયાટેક હીલિયો G85

રિઅર કેમેરા

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

ફ્રન્ટ કેમેરા

13MP

રેમ

4GB /6GB

સ્ટોરેજ

64GB/128GB

બેટરી

5,020mAh
અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપતિએ કહ્યું- તું મરી જા, પત્નીએ કહ્યું- મને નથી બનવું બીજી આઇશા, મારે જીવવું છે, ન્યાય જોઈએ છે - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો