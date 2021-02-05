તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Gujarati News
  Utility
  Gadgets
  Realme X7 Pro Price | Realme X7 Pro 5G Smartphone Launch India Today News And Updates Price In India Full Specifications Features

મિડરેન્જ ફ્લેગશિપ ફોન:રિયલમી X7 અને X7 પ્રો 5G સ્માર્ટફોન લોન્ચ થયાં; જાણો કિંમત, ફીચર્સ અને ઓફર્સની ડિટેલ

એક કલાક પહેલા
ચાઈનીઝ કંપની રિયલમીએ ભારતમાં પોતાના 2 નવા સ્માર્ટફોન રિયલમી X7 અને X7 પ્રો લોન્ચ કર્યા છે. બંને ફોન 5G સપોર્ટ અને મીડિયાટેક ડાયમેન્સિટી પ્રોસેસરથી સજ્જ છે. ફોટોગ્રાફી માટે X7 પ્રોમાં 4 અને X7માં 3 રિયર કેમેરા મળે છે. કંપનીએ X7 પ્રોમાં સિંગલ રેમ અને સ્ટોરેજ ઓપ્શન જ્યારે X7ના 2 કોન્ફિગરેશન છે. ગત વર્ષે સપ્ટેમ્બરમાં કંપની આ ફ્લેગશિપ ચીનમાં લોન્ચ કરી ચૂકી છે.

રિયલમી X7 અને X7 પ્રો: ભારતમાં કિંમત
રિયલમી X7 પ્રોનાં 8GB+128GB વેરિઅન્ટની કિંમત 29,999 રૂપિયા છે. ફોનના ફેન્ટ્સી અને બ્લેક કલર ઓપ્શન ઉપલબ્ધ છે.
રિયલમી X7 5Gનાં 6GB+128GB વેરિઅન્ટની કિંમત 19,999 રૂપિયા છે, જ્યારે 8GB+128GB વેરિઅન્ટની કિંમત 21,999 રૂપિયા છે. ફોન નેબ્યુલા અને સ્પેસ સિલ્વર કલર ઓપ્શનમાં અવેલેબલ છે.

રિયલમી X7 અને X7 પ્રો: ઉપલબ્ધતા અને ઓફર

  • રિયલમી X7 પ્રો સ્માર્ટફોન 10 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી ફ્લિપકાર્ટ, Realme.com અને ઓફલાઈન સ્ટોર્સ પર વેચાણ માટે અવેલેબલ થશે. રિયલમી X7નું વેચાણ આ જ પ્લેટફોર્મ પરથી 12 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી થશે.
  • લોન્ચિંગ ઓફર હેઠશ ICICI ક્રેડિટ કાર્ડ અને EMI ઓપ્શનથી ફોન ખરીદવા પર 2 હજાર રૂપિયાનું ઈન્સ્ટન્ટ ડિસ્કાઉન્ટ અને એક્સિસ બેંક ક્રેડિટ કાર્ડ અને EMI ઓપ્શન પર 1500 રૂપિયાનું કેશબેક મળશે.
  • કંપનીએ બંને સ્માર્ટફોન માટે ફ્લિપકાર્ટ સ્માર્ટ અપગ્રેડ અને રિયલમી અપગ્રેડ પ્રોગ્રામ લોન્ચ કર્યો છે. તેમાં રિયલમી X7 સિરીઝને માત્ર 70% કિંમતમાં ખરીદી શકાય છે અન્ય રકમ વર્ષ પછી આપવાની રહેશે.
  • સ્કીમ હેઠળ રિયલમી X7 5Gનાં 6GB+128GB વેરિઅન્ટને 13,999 રૂપિયા જ્યારે 8GB+128GB વેરિઅન્ટને 15,399 રૂપિયામાં ખરીદી શકાશે. રિયલમી 7 પ્રો 5Gનાં 20,999 રૂપિયા ચૂકવવાના રહેશે.
  • શરૂઆતમાં આ પ્રોગ્રામ ફ્લિપકાર્ટ પર અવેલેબલ છે, સમય જતાં તેને કંપનીની ઓફિશિયલ સાઈટ અને ઓફલાઈન સ્ટોર પર ઉપલબ્ધ કરાવવામાં આવશે.

રિયલમી X7 અને X7 પ્રો: બેઝિક સ્પેસિફિકેશન

રિયલમી X7 પ્રોરિયલમી X7
ડિસ્પ્લે સાઈઝ6.55 ઈંચ6.40 ઈંચ
ડિસ્પ્લે ટાઈપFHD+ AMOLED ડિસ્પ્લેFHD+ સુપર AMOLED ડિસ્પ્લે
OSરિયલમી UI બેઝ્ડ એન્ડ્રોઈડ 10રિયલમી UI બેઝ્ડ એન્ડ્રોઈડ 10
પ્રોસેસરઓક્ટાકોર ડાયમેન્સિટી 1000+મીડિયાટેક ડાયમેન્સિટી 800U 5G
રેમ+સ્ટોરેજ8GB+128GB6GB+128GB/8GB+128GB
રિયર કેમેરા64+8+2+2MP64+8+2MP
ફ્રન્ટ કેમેરા32MP16MP
બેટરી4500mAh વિથ 65W ફાસ્ટ ચાર્જ સપોર્ટ4310mAh વિથ 50W ફાસ્ટ ચાર્જ સપોર્ટ
