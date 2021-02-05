તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ક્વોલકૉમનું નવું 5G મોડેમ:5G નેટવર્ક પર 10Gbpsની સ્પીડ મળશે, દર સેકન્ડે 1.25GB ડેટા ડાઉનલોડ કરી શકશો

28 મિનિટ પહેલા
અમેરિકન કંપની ક્વોલકૉમે સ્નેપડ્રેગન X65 5G ,મોડેમ રજૂ કર્યું છે. આ 4th જનરેશન 5G મોડેમ છે. કંપનીઓનો દાવો છે કે, 5G નેટવર્ક પર આ 10Gbpsની સ્પીડ આપશે. વાયરલેસ 5G નેટવર્ક પર સૌથી વધારે સ્પીડ મળે તે રીતે તેની ડિઝાઇન કરી છે. તેમાં કવરેજ એરિયા પણ વધારે હશે.

કંપનીએ સ્નેપડ્રેગન X65 5G મોડેમની સાથે સ્નેપડ્રેગન X62 5G મોડેમ RF (રેડિયો ફ્રિકવન્સી) સિસ્ટમની જાહેરાત પણ કરી છે. આ મોબાઈલ બ્રોડબેન્ડ એપ્લિકેશન પર કામ કરવા માટે મોડેમ-ટુ-એન્ટિના માટે સોલ્યુશનનું કામ કરશે.

5G સ્પીડનો નવો માઈલસ્ટોન
ક્વોલકૉમના પ્રેસિડન્ટ અને CEO ક્રિસ્ટિયાનો અમોને કહ્યું, હાલના સમયમાં 5G એક સૌથી મોટી તક છે. આ ટેક્નોલોજીથી દરેક પ્રકારની ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રીને ફાયદો થઇ રહ્યો છે. અમે સ્નેપડ્રેગન X65 5G મોડેમ-RF સિસ્ટમનો એક માઈલસ્ટોન તૈયાર કરી રહ્યા છે. તેની મદદથી પ્રતિ સેકન્ડ 10Gbpsની સ્પીડ મળશે.

અમોને કહ્યું કે, નવી સિસ્ટમ પ્રીમિયમ સ્માર્ટફોનમાં 5Gના એક્સપીરિયન્સને સારું બનાવશે. સાથે જ મોબાઈલ બ્રોડબેન્ડ, કમ્યુટર, XR, 5G પ્રાઇવેટ જેવા ફિલ્ડમાં પણ નવા દ્વાર ખૂલી શકે છે.

10Gbps સ્પીડના ફાયદા
ક્વોલકૉમ સ્નેપડ્રેગન X65 5G મોડેમ પર 10Gbps સુધીની સ્પીડ મળશે. હવે એક મોડેમમાં ઘણા બધા ડિવાઇસ કનેક્ટ થશે તો પણ ઇન્ટરનેટની સ્પીડને કોઈ ફરક નહિ પડે. એટલે કે ઓછા સમયમાં ઘણા બધા યુઝર્સ હેવી ફાઇલ્સ ડાઉનલોડ કરી શકશે.

