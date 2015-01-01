તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આતુરતાનો અંત!:ટૂંક સમયમાં ભારતમાં PUBGની વાપસી થશે, કંપનીએ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર વીડિયો ટીઝર રિલીઝ કર્યું

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • TapTap સ્ટોર પર નવી PUBG ગેમ માટે પ્રી-રજિસ્ટ્રેશન શરૂ થયું
  • ટૂંક સમયમાં ગૂગલ પ્લે અને એપલ એપ સ્ટોર પરથી ડાઉનલોડ કરી શકાશે

ગયા અઠવાડિયે PUBG કોર્પોરેશને જાહેરાત કરી હતી કે PUBG મોબાઈલ ગેમ ટૂંક સમયમાં ભારતમાં વાપસી કરશે. સપ્ટેમ્બરની શરૂઆતમાં ઇલેક્ટ્રોનિક્સ અને ઇન્ફર્મેશન ટેકનોલોજી મંત્રાલય(MEITY) દ્વારા ભારતમાં આ ગેમ પર સંપૂર્ણ રીતે પ્રતિબંધ મૂકવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

ડેવલપર્સે ગેમના સત્તાવાર સોશિયલ મીડિયા હેન્ડલ પર એક ટીઝર પોસ્ટ કર્યું છે, જેમાં કહેવામાં આવ્યું છે કે, ‘ઓલ ન્યૂ PUBG મોબાઈલ ભારતમાં આવી રહી છે, તમારા તમામ મિત્રો સાથે તેને શેર કરો!’

રજિસ્ટ્રેશન શરૂ થયું

  • તેમજ એક નવા ડેવલપમેન્ટમા જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, ગેમ ટૂંક સમયમાં આવી શકે છે. ટોક એસ્પોર્ટ્સના એક રિપોર્ટના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, નવી PUBG મોબાઈલ ગેમ માટે પ્રી-રજિસ્ટ્રેશન ટેપટેપ (TapTap) સ્ટોર પર ઉપલબ્ધ છે.
  • પ્રી-રજિસ્ટ્રેશન ios અને એન્ડ્રોઈડ બંને યુઝર્સ માટે ઉપલબ્ધ છે. તમારે PUBG મોબાઈલ ઈન્ડિયા માટે રજિસ્ટ્રેશન કરવા માટે ટેપટેપ કમ્યુનિટીનાં સભ્ય બનવું પડશે. હા, ગેમના નવા વર્ઝનને ‘PUBG મોબાઈલ ઈન્ડિયા’ કહેવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે.

સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર વીડિયો ટીઝર પર રિલીઝ થયું

  • ટેપટેપ સ્ટોર પ્રી-રજિસ્ટ્રેશન ઉપરાંત, ડેવલપર્સે ગેમ માટે એક નાનું ટિઝર રિલીઝ કર્યું, જેનાથી PUBGની દેશમાં વાપસીની પુષ્ટિ થઈ. હવે જ્યારે PUBG મોબાઈલ ઈન્ડિયા માટે પ્રી-રજિસ્ટ્રેશન ઓપન થઈ ગયું છે, તો એવી આશા છે કે ટૂંક સમયમાં ગૂગલ પ્લે સ્ટોર અને એપલ એપ સ્ટોર પર પણ દેખાઈ શકે છે.
  • અગાઉના રિપોર્ટના અનુસાર, ગેમ ડેવલપર્સે શેર કર્યું હતું તેઓ, ‘સ્થાનિક આવશ્યકતાઓ’ના અનુસાર ગેમના કન્ટેન્ટને યોગ્ય અને કસ્ટમાઈઝ કરશે. PUBG મોબાઈલ ઈન્ડિયામાં આવનાર નવા ફેરફારમાં નવા કેરેક્ટર પર કપડાં, લાલની જની લીલા હશે અને એક વર્ચ્યુઅલ સિમુલેશન ટ્રેનિંગ ગ્રાઉન્ડ સેટિંગ સામેલ હશે.
  • ગેમમાં યુવાન ખેલાડીઓની માટે ગેમના સમયને મર્યાદિત કરવાના હેતુથી એક નવી સુવિધાને ઈન્ટિગ્રેટ કરવામાં આવે તેવી પણ અપેક્ષા છે.

PUBG રમનાર દર 4માંથી 1 ભારતીય

  • PUBG દુનિયામાં સૌથી વધારે ડાઉનલોડ કરવામાં આવેલી ગેમ્સની લિસ્ટમાં ટોપ-5માં છે.
  • સેન્સર ટાવરના રિપોર્ટ અનુસાર, દુનિયાભરમાં PUBGને 73 કરોડથી વધારે વખત ડાઉનલોડ કરવામાં આવી છે. તેમાંથી 17.5 કરોડ વખત એટલે કે 24% વખત ભારતીયોએ ડાઉનલોડ કરી છે.
  • PUBG રમનારમાંથી દર 4માંથી 1 ભારતીય છે. એટલું જ નહીં તે ગેમિંગની દુનિયામાં સૌથી વધારે આવક પ્રાપ્ત કરનાર ગેમ છે.
  • અત્યાર સુધી PUBGએ 3 અબજ ડોલર એટલે કે 23 હજાર 745 કરોડ રૂપિયાની આવક કરી છે. PUBGને 50%થી વધુ આવક ચીનમાંથી મળે છે. જુલાઈમાં PUBGએ 208 મિલિયન ડોલર (1,545 કરોડ રૂપિયા)ની આવક મેળવી છે, એટલે કે જુલાઈમાં PUBGએ દરરોજ 50 કરોડ રૂપિયાની કમાણી કરી.
