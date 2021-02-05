તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

3ગણો ગ્રોથ:ગત વર્ષે દુનિયાભરમાં 9 લાખ નવાં પોડકાસ્ટ શરૂ થયાં, તેમાં સૌથી ઓછાં અંગ્રેજી અને સૌથી વધારે હિન્દી ભાષાના

13 મિનિટ પહેલા
ન્યૂ યોર્ક સ્થિત પોડકાસ્ટ એનાલિટિક્સ એડ અટેન્શન કંપની ચેરિટેબલ પ્રમાણે, દુનિયાભરમાં પોડકાસ્ટનો ઉપયોગ વધી રહ્યો છે. 2020માં દુનિયાભરમાં 885,262 નવાં પોડકાસ્ટ શરૂ થયાં. તે 2019ના 3,18,517ની સરખામણીએ 3ગણા વધારે હતા. કંપનીએ જણાવ્યું કે કોરોનાને કારણે તેમાં ઝડપથી વધારો આવ્યો.

ચેરિટેબલે જણાવ્યું કે, ગત વર્ષે માર્ચ-એપ્રિલ દરમિયાન દુનિયાભરમાં લોકડાઉન શરૂ થઈ ગયું હતું. તેને કારણે પોડકાસ્ટ લોકોના રૂટિનમાં સામેલ થયું. જે નવાં પોડકાસ્ટ તૈયાર થયાં તેમાંથી 30%માં માત્ર એક અથવા બે જ એપિસોડ હતા.

શું હોય છે પોડકાસ્ટ?
પોડકાસ્ટ રેડિયો શૉ જેમ જ હોય છે. અર્થાત બાલીને તમારી વાત તમે લોકો સુધી પહોંચાડી શકો છો. ફરક માત્ર એટલો હોય છે તેના માટે તમારે કોઈ FM (ફ્રિક્વન્સી મોડ્યુલેશન)ની જરૂરિયાત નથી રહેતી. તેને ઈન્ટરનેટની મદદથી ઓન એર કરી શકાય છે. પોડકાસ્ટમાં ઓડિયો એપિસોડ અથવા કાર્યક્રમની સિરીઝ હોય છે.

2020માં 15%થી વધારે યુઝર્સે પોડકાસ્ટ પર મળનારી જાહેરાતોથી પૈસા કમાવ્યા છે. 180%થી વધારે પોડકાસ્ટ ડાઉનલોડ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. 160થી વધારે નવી એડ દર અઠવાડિયે પોડકાસ્ટ પર આવી. તો 17 હજાર નવાં પોડકાસ્ટ દર અઠવાડિયે શરૂ થયા.

દર મિનિટે 2 પોડકાસ્ટ શરુ થયાં
2020માં નવા પોડકાસ્ટ શરુ કરવામાં 280%થી પણ વધારે ગ્રોથ રહ્યો. 2019માં 3,00,000થી વધારે પોડકાસ્ટ શરુ થયાં, જે 2020માં વધીને આશરે 9 લાખ થઈ ગયા. એટલે કે 2020માં દર મિનિટે 2 પોડકાસ્ટ શરુ થયાં. 2015માં માત્ર 51,144 પોડકાસ્ટ હતા. એટલે કે 6 વર્ષમાં 17 ગણાથી પણ વધારે ગ્રોથ રહ્યો છે.

હિન્દી પોડકાસ્ટમાં 14 ગણો ગ્રોથ
ગયા વર્ષે દુનિયાભરમાં અલગ-અલગ ભાષાઓના પોડકાસ્ટ શરુ થયાં. તેમાં હિન્દી, અંગ્રેજી, જર્મન, ફ્રેન્ચ, ઇટાલિયન, જાપનીઝ, ચાઇનીઝ સહિત અન્ય ભાષાઓ સામેલ છે. હિન્દી ભાષાના પોડકાસ્ટમાં સૌથી વધારે 14.1% ગ્રોથ રહ્યો. તો બીજી તરફ સૌથી ઓછો ગ્રોથ 1.9 ગણો અંગ્રેજી ભાષાના પોડકાસ્ટમાં રહ્યો.

એજ્યુકેશનમાં સૌથી વધારે 1,33,107 પોડકાસ્ટ
દુનિયાભરમાં અલગ-અલગ જેનર કે કન્ટેન્ટ સાથે જોડાયેલા પોડકાસ્ટ શરુ કરવામાં આવ્યા. તેમાં એજ્યુકેશન, સોસાયટી એન્ડ કલ્ચર, આર્ટસ, બિઝનેસ, રિલીજ્યન, સેલ્ફ ઈમ્પ્રુવમેન્ટ, કોમેડી, હેલ્થ એન્ડ ફિટનેસ અને ન્યૂઝ સામેલ છે. જો કે, એજ્યુકેશન પોડકાસ્ટની સંખ્યા સૌથી વધારે રહી. તેનું મોટું કારણ લોકડાઉન દરમિયાન સ્કૂલ, કોલેજ બંધ થવાનું હતું. તેવામાં પોડકાસ્ટની મદદથી લોકોએ બાળકોનો અભ્યાસ ચાલુ રાખ્યો.

