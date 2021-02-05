તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Pick Up The Phone With Glasses And Enjoy The Music, American Company Launches Anzu Goggles With Advanced Features For ₹ 14,600

સ્માર્ટ ગોગલ:ચશ્માથી જ ફોન પણ ઉપાડો અને મ્યૂઝિકની મજા પણ માણો, અમેરિકન કંપનીએ ₹14,600માં એડવાન્સ ફીચર્સથી સજ્જ Anzu ગોગલ્સ લોન્ચ કર્યાં

18 મિનિટ પહેલા
અમેરિકન ટેક કંપની રેઝરે નવા સ્માર્ટ ચશ્મા (ગોગલ) લોન્ચ કર્યાં છે. આ ગોગલ્સમાં બિલ્ટ-ઇન સ્પીકર, ટક કંસોલ અને બ્લુ લાઇટ ફિલ્ટર જેવાં એડવાન્સ ફીચર્સ આપવામાં આવ્યાં છે. કંપનીએ તેનું નામ Anzu સ્માર્ટ ગ્લાસ રાખ્યું છે. ગોગલને રાઉન્ડ અને રેક્ટેન્ગ્યુલર બે અલગ અલગ ડિઝાઇનમાં લોન્ચ કરવામાં આવ્યાં છે. જો કે, આ ગોગલ્સને તેને ફક્ત બ્લેક કલરમાં જ ખરીદી શકાશે.

રેઝર Anzu સ્માર્ટ ગ્લાસની કિંમત
અત્યારે આ ગ્લાસિસ ફક્ત અમેરિકન માર્કેટ માટે જ લોન્ચ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. તેની કિંમત 199.99 ડોલર (લગભગ 14,600 રૂપિયા) રાખવામાં આવી છે. તેને અમેરિકામાં કંપનીની ઓફિશિયલ વેબસાઇટ પરથી ખરીદી શકાશે. ભારતમાં તેના લોન્ચિંગ વિશે કોઈ માહિતી જાહેર નથી થઈ. આ ગોગલ્સને સ્મોલ, મીડિયમ અને લાર્જ સાઇઝમાં ખરીદી શકાશે.

સ્પેસિફિકેશન્સ અને ફીચર્સ

  • આ ગોગલ્સમાં બિલ્ટ-ઇન સ્પીકર્સ આપવામાં આવ્યાં છે. આ સ્પીકર્સ 16mm ડ્રાઇવર્સ સાથે આવે છે. તમે બ્લૂટૂથની મદદથી તેને કનેક્ટ કરી શકશો. ત્યારબાદ તેના દ્વારા કોલ અટેન્ડ કરી સકાશે અને મ્યૂઝિકની પણ મજા માણી શકાશે. તેમજ, સોન્ગ્સને ગોલની મદદથી પ્લે/પોઝ પણ કરી શકાશે. આ ઉપરાંત, સોન્ગ ટ્રેક પણ બદલી શકાશે.
અલ્ટ્રાવાયોલેટથી પ્રોટેક્ટેડ ગ્લાસિસ
અલ્ટ્રાવાયોલેટથી પ્રોટેક્ટેડ ગ્લાસિસ
  • તેમાં એડવાન્સ આઈ પ્રોટેક્શન આપવામાં આવ્યું છે. કંપનીનું કહેવું છે કે, તેનું પેરિંગ 35% સુધી બ્લુ લાઈટને ફિલ્ટર કરે છે. તેનાં લેન્સ અલ્ટ્રાવાયોલેટ A (UVA) અને અલ્ટ્રાવાયોલેટ B (UVB)થી પણ પ્રોટેક્ટ કરે છે.
  • ગોગલ તમારા સ્માર્ટફોન સાથે કનેક્ટ થયા બા4દ વોઇસ આસિસ્ટન્ટને પણ કન્ટ્રોલ કરે છે. કંપનીએ તેમાં ઇન બિલ્ટ રિચાર્જેબલ બેટરી આપી છે. કંપનીના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર, સિંગલ ચાર્જમાં તે 5 કલાકનો બેકઅપ આપે છે. ગ્લાસ ફોલ્ડ થતાંની સાથે જ તેનો પાવર ઓફ થઈ જાય છે.
પરસેવા અને પાણીથી સેફ
પરસેવા અને પાણીથી સેફ
  • તેને IPX4 વોટર રઝિસ્ટન્સ રેચિંગ પણ આપવામાં આવ્યું છે. એટલે કે તે પરસેવા અને પાણીથી સેફ રહે છે. તેમાં કોલિંગ માટે માઇક્રોફોન પણ આપવામાં આવ્યો છે. વિવિધ કદ અનુસાર તેનું વજન 44 ગ્રામથી 48 ગ્રામ સુધીનું છે.
