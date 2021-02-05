તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Participation Of Chinese Apps In India Declines, Dominance Of Native Apps In Terms Of Installation Increases

એક કલાક પહેલા
2020માં ભારતીય માર્કેટમાં ચાઈનીઝ એપ્સની માર્કેટ ભાગીદારી ઘટી ગઈ છે, જ્યારે ઈન્સ્ટોલ નંબરના આધારે દેશી એપ્સનું વર્ચસ્વ વધ્યું છે. મોબાઈલ વર્ક રિલેશન અને માર્કેટ એનાલિસિસની વૈશ્વિક સંસ્થા એપ્સફ્લાયર (AppsFlyer)ના રિપોર્ટ 'સ્ટેટ્સ ઓફ એપ માર્કેટિંગ ઈન ઈન્ડિયા ઈન 2021' માં જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, અર્ધ શહેરી વિસ્તારોની મદદથી ભારતની એપ ઈકોનોમીમાં વધારો થયો અને ઘરેલુ એપે વિદેશી કંપનીઓને પછાળીને મોબાઈલ માર્કેટ ભાગીદારીમાં પોતાનું વર્ચસ્વ જાળવ્યું છે.

સ્ટડીમાં કુલ 7.3 અબજ ઈન્સ્ટોલેશનનું વિશ્લેષણ કરવામાં આવ્યું
એપ્સફ્લાયરના રિઝનલ મેનેજર સંજય ત્રિસાલના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, ચાઈનીઝ એપની કુલ માર્કેટ ભાગીદારી (29%) ઘણી ઓછી થઈ ગઈ છે, જ્યારે ભારતીય એપે 2020માં આ તકનો લાભ ઉઠાવ્યો અને માર્કેટ ભાગીદારી 40% થઈ ગઈ. તેમણા જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, ઝડપથી વધતા માર્કેટમાં ઈઝરાયલ, અમેરિકા, રશિયા અને જર્મનીની એપ ઝડપથી આગળ વધી રહી છેઅને તે ચીનને પડકાર આપવા માટે તૈયાર છે. સ્ટડીના અંતર્ગત 1 જાન્યુઆરીથી 2020ની વચ્ચે ભારતમાં 7.3 અબજ ઈન્સ્ટોલેશનનું વિશ્લેષણ કરવામાં આવ્યું, જેમાં મનોરંજન, ફાઈનાન્સ, શોપિંગ, ગેમિંગ, ટ્રાવેલ, ન્યૂઝ, ફૂડ અને બેવરેજીસ અને યુટિલિટી સંબંધિત 4519 એપ સામેલ છે.

મેડ ઈન ઈન્ડિયા શોર્ટ વીડિયો એપ્સ ઝડપથી વધી
દેખીતી રીતે ભારત સરકારે જૂનમાં ટિકટોક સહિત અન્ય ચાઈનીઝ એપ પર પ્રતિબંધ મૂક્યા બાદ મેડ ઈન ઈન્ડિયા શોર્ટ વીડિયો એપ જેમ કે, ચિંગારી, રોપોસો અને બીજી એપ્સ ઘણી ઝડપથી વધી છે. રોપોસોની પહોંચ દેશના 40% સ્માર્ટફોન સુધી છે.

ક્ષેત્રીય માગથી ઈન્ડિયન એપનો વપરાશ વધ્યો
એપ્સફ્લાયરે એક નિવેદનમાં જણાવ્યું કે ડેટા સેમ્પલમાં 933 અબજ (93300 કરોડ) એપ ઓપન અને 3 અબજ (300 કરોડ) રિમાર્કેટિંગ ટ્રાન્સફોર્મેશન સામેલ છે. સેમી-અર્બન વિસ્તારની માગના લીધે ઈન્ડિયન એપના વપરાશમાં વધારો થયો છે. ઉત્તર પ્રદેશ, ભારતનું સૌથી વધુ વસ્તી ધરાવતું રાજ્ય છે, જેને 12.10% પર નોન-ઓર્ગનિક એસ્ટાબ્લિશડ (NOI)માર્કેટનું નેતૃત્વ કર્યું, જે મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં 11.49% 'લોકડાઉનની અસરના કારણે' પાછળ રહી ગયું.

સસ્તા મોબાઈલ ડેટા અને હેન્ડસેટની ઉપલબ્ધતાના કારણે ટિયર 2, 3 અને 4 શહેરોમાં ગેમિંગ, ફાઈનાન્સ અને મનોરંજનમાં મોબાઈલ ઉપયોગમાં વૃદ્ધિ જોવા મળી. સંજય ત્રિસાલના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, પ્રાદેશિક ક્ષેત્રોમાં ઈન્ડિયન એપ ડેવલપર્સ માટે ઘણી સારી તકો હોઈ શકે છે.

