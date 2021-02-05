તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અફોર્ડેબલ ગેજેટ:બે સસ્તા સ્માર્ટફોન નોકિયા 5.4 અને 3.4 લોન્ચ, 512GB સુધી ઇન્ટરનલ સ્ટોરેજ વધારી શકશો, જાણો તેની કિંમત અને ફીચર્સ

એક કલાક પહેલા
નોકિયાએ ભારતીય માર્કેટમાં પોતાના બે નવા સ્માર્ટફોન નોકિયા 5.4 અને નોકિયા 3.4 લોન્ચ કર્યો છે. નોકિયા 5.4માં ચાર રિયર કેમેરા છે. જયારે 3.4માં ત્રણ રિયર કેમેરા છે. બંને મોડલમાં ક્વોલકૉમ સ્નેપડ્રેગન પ્રોસેસર છે. સેલ્ફી કેમેરા માટે ડિસ્પ્લે પર પંચ હોલ કટઆઉટ હોપ આપ્યો છે. કંપની આ બંને ફોનને યુરોપિયન માર્કેટમાં લોન્ચ કરી ચૂકી છે.

નોકિયા 5.4 અને 3.4 બંને એન્ડ્રોઇડ 10 OS પર બેઝડ છે અને કંપનીનું કહેવું છે કે એન્ડ્રોઈડ 11માં અપગ્રેડ કરી શકાશે. ઇવેન્ટમાં સ્માર્ટફોન્સ ઉપરાંત કંપનીએ નોકિયા પાવર ઈયરબડ લાઈટની ઘોષણા કરી છે જે ચારકોલ અને સ્નો કલર ઓપશનમાં 17 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી વેચાણ માટે ઉપલબ્ધ રહેશે. આ ઈયરબડ્સની કિંમત 3,599 રૂપિયા છે અને તેને કંપનીની ઓફિશિયલ વેબસાઈટ સહિત એમેઝોન પરથી ખરીદી શકાશે.

ભારતમાં કિંમત અને અવેલિબિલિટી

  • નોકિયા 5.4ને બે કોન્ફિગરેશનમાં રજૂ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. તેના 4GB+64GB વેરિઅન્ટની કિંમત 13,999 રૂપિયા અને 6GB+64GB વેરિઅન્ટની કિંમત 15,499 રૂપિયા છે. આ ફોન 17 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી ફ્લિપકાર્ટ અને કંપનીની ઓફિશિયલ વેબસાઈટ પર વેચાણ માટે ઉપલબ્ધ હશે. ફોનમાં બે કલર ઓપશન ઓપશન ડસ્ક અને પોલર નાઈટમાં મળશે
  • .નોકિયા 3.4ને સિંગલ કોન્ફિગરેશનમાં રજૂ કર્યું છે. તેના એકમાત્ર 4GB+64GB વેરિઅન્ટની કિંમત 11,999 રૂપિયા છે. ફોન ચારકોલ, ડસ્ક અને ફઝોર્ડ કલરમાં અવેલેબલ છે. કંપનીની ઓફિશિયલ વેબસાઈટ પ્રમાણે તેનું પ્રિબુકીંગ ચાલુ છે. 20 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી તેને ખરીદી શકાશે. તેને કંપનીની મુખ્ય વેબસાઈટ, ફ્લિપકાર્ટ અને એમઝોન તથા અમેયુક રિટેલ સ્ટોર્સ પરથી ખરીદી શકાશે. નોકિયા 5.4ના બેઝિક સ્પેસિફિકેશનનોકિયા 5.4માં 6.39 ઇંચની + (1560x720) પિક્સલ રેઝોલ્યુશન ડિસ્પ્લે આપવામાં આવશે.
  નોકિયા 5.4માં ક્વોલકૉમ સ્નેપડ્રેગન 662 પ્રોસેસર આપવામાં આવશે જે ઓક્ટા કોર CPU અને એડ્રિનો 610 GPU સાથે આવે છેફોનમાં 4GB રેમ અને 64GB સ્ટોરેજ મળશે. સ્ટોરેજ 128GB સુધી વધારી શકાય છે.ફોનમાં ફોટોગ્રાફી માટે 48MPનો મુખ્ય લેન્સ, 5MPનો અલ્ટ્રા વાઈડ એંગલ લેન્સ, 2MPનો મેક્રો લેન્સ અને 2MPનું ડેપ્થ સેન્સર સામેલ છે. તેમાં સેલ્ફી માટે 16MPનો લેન્સ આપવામાં આવ્યો છે. ફોનમાં 4000mAh બેટરી છે પરંતુ તે 10 વોટ ચાર્જિંગ સપોર્ટ સાથે આવે છે.

નોકિયા 5.4ના બેઝિક સ્પેસિફિકેશન

  • નોકિયા 5.4માં 6.39 ઇંચની + (1560x720) પિક્સલ રેઝોલ્યુશન ડિસ્પ્લે આપવામાં આવશે.
  • નોકિયા 5.4માં ક્વોલકૉમ સ્નેપડ્રેગન 662 પ્રોસેસર આપવામાં આવશે જે ઓક્ટા કોર CPU અને એડ્રિનો 610 GPU સાથે આવે છેફોનમાં 4GB રેમ અને 64GB સ્ટોરેજ મળશે. સ્ટોરેજ 128GB સુધી વધારી શકાય છે.ફોનમાં ફોટોગ્રાફી માટે 48MPનો મુખ્ય લેન્સ, 5MPનો અલ્ટ્રા વાઈડ એંગલ લેન્સ, 2MPનો મેક્રો લેન્સ અને 2MPનું ડેપ્થ સેન્સર સામેલ છે. તેમાં સેલ્ફી માટે 16MPનો લેન્સ આપવામાં આવ્યો છે. ફોનમાં 4000mAh બેટરી છે પરંતુ તે 10 વોટ ચાર્જિંગ સપોર્ટ સાથે આવે છે.

નોકિયા 3.4ના સ્પેસિફિકેશન

  • નોકિયા 3.4માં પણ 6.39 ઇંચની HD+ ડિસ્પ્લે આપવામાં આવી છે, જે પંચ હોલ કટઆઉટ સાથે આવે છે.
  • આ ફોન ક્વાલકોમ સ્નેપડ્રેગન 460 પ્રોસેસરથી સજ્જ છે અને ઓક્ટા કોર CPU અને એડ્રિનો 610 GPU સાથે આવે છે.
  • ફોનમાં 4GB રેમ અને 64GB સ્ટોરેજ મળશે. સ્ટોરેજ 512GB સુધી વધારી શકાય છે.
  • ફોનમાં ફોટોગ્રાફી માટે ત્રણ રિયર કેમેરા આપવામાં આવ્યા છે, જેમાં 13MPનો મુખ્ય લેન્સ, 5MPનો અલ્ટ્રા વાઈડ એંગલ લેન્સ અને 2MPનું ડેપ્થ સેન્સર સામેલ છે. તેમાં સેલ્ફી માટે 8MPનો લેન્સ આપવામાં આવ્યો છે. ફોનમાં 4000mAh બેટરી છે પરંતુ તે 5 વોટ ચાર્જિંગ સપોર્ટ સાથે આવે છે.
