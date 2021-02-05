તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

માઈક્રોસોફ્ટનું પ્લાનિંગ:ઓનલાઈન પોર્ટફોલિયો વધારવા માટે પિન્ટ્રેસ્ટ ખરીદી શકે છે, મહામારીમાં પિન્ટ્રેસ્ટની વેલ્યૂ 600% સુધી વધી

2 કલાક પહેલા

માઈક્રોસોફ્ટ સોશિયલ મીડિયા ફર્મ પિન્ટ્રેસ્ટને ખરીદી શકે છે. પિન્ટ્રેસ્ટની વેલ્યૂ 51 અબજ ડોલર (આશરે 3.7 લાખ કરોડ રૂપિયા) છે. ધ ફાયનાન્શિયલ ટાઈમ્સના રિપોર્ટ પ્રમાણે, માઈક્રોસોફ્ટ પોતાના ક્લાઉડ કમ્પ્યુટિંગ પ્લેટફોર્મ પર ઓનલાઈન કમ્યુનિકેશનનો એક પોર્ટફોલિયો બનાવવા માટે પિન્ટ્રેસ્ટ ખરીદવા માગે છે. કોવિડ મહામારી દરમિયાન પિન્ટ્રેસ્ટની માર્કેટ વેલ્યુ 600% સુધી વધી છે.

માઈક્રોસોફ્ટે પહેલાં પણ ઘણી કંપનીઓ ખરીદી
માઈક્રોસોફ્ટ આ પહેલાં લિંક્ડઈનને 26 અબજ ડોલર (આશરે 1.8 લાખ કરોડ રૂપિયા) અને GithuBને 7.5 અબજ ડોલર (આશરે 54 હજાર કરોડ રૂપિયા)માં ખરીદી ચૂકી છે. માઈક્રોસોફ્ટે ગત વર્ષે પ્રાઈવેટ ગેમિંગ કંપની ઝેનીમેક્સને 7.5 અબજ ડોલર (આશરે 54 કરોડ રૂપિયા) આપ્યા હતા. તેને ટિકટોકે ખરીદવાનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો પરંતુ ડીલ ન થઈ શકી.

પિન્ટ્રેસ્ટની અમેરિકામાં રેવન્યૂ 67% વધી
પિન્ટ્રેસ્ટે ગત અઠવાડિયે 2020ના છેલ્લા ક્વાર્ટરનો ફાયનાન્શિયલ રિપોર્ટ રજૂ કર્યો હતો. તેના પ્રમાણે, કંપનીએ 706 મિલિયન ડોલર (5.4 હજાર કરોડ રૂપિયા)ની રેવન્યૂ જનરેટ કરી છે. કંપનીની અમેરિકન રેવન્યૂ યર ઓન યર આધારે 67% વધીને 582 મિલિયન ડોલર (આશરે 4.2 હજાર કરોડ રૂપિયા) થઈ છે. તો ઈન્ટરનેશનલ રેવન્યૂ 145% વધીને 123 મિલિયન ડોલર (આશરે 895 કરોડ રૂપિયા) રહી છે. પિન્ટ્રેસ્ટ યુઝર્સની સંખ્યા 46% વધીને 361 મિલિયન (36 કરોડ)થી વધારે થઈ ચૂકી છે.

સોશિયલ મીડિયા ફર્મને ફ્રી સ્પીચ પર કાયદાઓની જરૂરિયાત
માઈક્રોસોફ્ટના CEO સત્ય નડેલાને કહ્યું કે ફેસબુક, ટ્વિટર અને યુટ્યુબ જેવા સોશિયલ પ્લેટફોર્મ અથવા મલ્ટિનેશનલ કંપનીઓને દુનિયાભરની લોકતાંત્રિક વ્યવસ્થાઓને ધ્યાનમાં રાખતાં પોતાની એકતરફી પોલિસી છોડવી પડશે. લોકતાંત્રિક દેશોમાં આ પોલિસી સ્થાયી રીતે લાગુ ન કરી શકાય. મલ્ટિનેશનલ કંપનીઓએ પોતાના માટે કાયદાકીય રીતે એક ખાતું બનાવવું પડશે, જે આપણને અમેરિકા જેવી લોકતાંત્રિક પ્રણાલી અનુકૂળ રાખી શકશે.

