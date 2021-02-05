તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અફોર્ડેબલ ગેજેટ:‘ઈન્ફિનિક્સ સ્માર્ટ 5’ સ્માર્ટફોનમાં મળશે 6000mAhની બેટરી અને 50 કલાકનું સ્ટેન્ડ બાય, જાણો તેની કિંમત અને સ્પેસિફિકેશન્સ

18 મિનિટ પહેલા
અફોર્ડેબલ સ્માર્ટફોન બનાવનાર કંપની ઈન્ફિનિક્સે પોતાના લેટેસ્ટ સ્માર્ટફોન તરીકે ‘ઈન્ફિનિક્સ સ્માર્ટ 5’ લોન્ચ કર્યો છે. ખાસ વાત એ છે કે આ બજેટ ફોનમાં ઓક્ટા કોર પ્રોસેસર, ડ્યુઅલ AI કેમેરા અને 6000mAhની બેટરી મળે છે. કંપનીનો દાવો છે કે તેમાં 50 દિવસનું સ્ટેન્ડબાય ટાઈમ મળશે. ઓગસ્ટ 2020માં આ સ્માર્ટફોને ગ્લોબલ ડેબ્યુ કર્યું હતું. ભારતમાં તેને ઘણા ફેરફારો સાથે લોન્ચ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. આવો જાણીએ ફોન કયા ફીચર્સ અને સ્પેસિફિકેશન્સથી સજ્જ છે...

ઈન્ફિનિક્સ સ્માર્ટ 5: ભારતમાં કિંમત અને ઉપલબ્ધતા
કંપનીએ ફોનનું 2GB+32GB સિંગલ વેરિઅન્ટ લોન્ચ કર્યું છે. તેની કિંમત 7,199 રૂપિયા છે.
ફોનનાં બ્લૂ, ગ્રીન, બ્લેક અને પર્પલ કલર વેરિઅન્ટ લોન્ચ થયાં છે. ફોનની ખરીદી ફ્લિપકાર્ટ પરથી કરી શકાશે.

ઈન્ફિનિક્સ સ્માર્ટ 5: બેઝિક સ્પેસિફિકેશન

  • ડ્યુઅલ નેનો સિમ બેઝ્ડ ઈન્ફિનિક્સ સ્માર્ટ 5 સ્માર્ટફોનમાં 6.82 ઈંચની HD+ ડિસ્પ્લે છે, જે ડ્રોપ નોચ ડિઝાઈન સાથે આવે છે.
  • ફોન ઓક્ટાકોર મીડિયાટેક હીલિયો ઝી25 પ્રોસેસરથી સજ્જ છે અને એન્ડ્રોઈડ 10 (ગો એડિશન) પર બેઝ્ડ XOS 7 UI પર કામ કરે છે.
  • ફોનનું 2GB+32GB સિંગલ વેરિઅન્ટ અવેલેબલ છે. સ્ટોરેજને 256GB સુધી એક્સપાન્ડ કરી શકાય છે.
  • આ બજેટ સ્માર્ટફોનમાં ફોટોગ્રાફી માટે LED ફ્લેશ સાથે 13MPનો ડ્યુઅલ રિઅર કેમેરા છે.
  • સેલ્ફી અને વીડિયો કોલિંગ માટે તેમાં 8MPનો ફ્રન્ટ કેમેરા પણ છે. તે પોટ્રેટ અને વાઈડ સેલ્ફી મોડ્સ જેવાં ફીચર્સ સપોર્ટ કરે છે.
  • સિક્યોરિટી માટે તેમાં ફિંગરપ્રિન્ટ સેન્સર અને ફેસ અનલોક જેવી સુવિધા મળે છે.
  • ફોન 6000mAhની બેટરીથી સજ્જ છે, જોકે ચાર્જિંગ માટે તેમાં માઈક્રો USB પોર્ટ મળશે.
