તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Utility
  • Gadgets
  • Get Your Vaccination Certificate From The Aarogya Setu App Now, The Government Has Integrated The App With CoWIN

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ન્યૂ અપડેટ:હવે આરોગ્ય સેતુ એપ પરથી તમારું વેક્સિનેશન સર્ટિફિકેટ મેળવો, સરકારે એપને CoWIN સાથે ઈન્ટિગ્રેટ કરી

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

સ્વદેશી કોવિડ 19 ટ્રેકિંગ એપ આરોગ્ય સેતુ એપ હવે વેક્સિન રજિસ્ટ્રેશન એપ CoWIN સાથે ઈન્ટિગ્રેટ થઈ છે. એપમાં નવી અપડેટથી હવે યુઝર્સ તેમનાં વેક્સિનેશનનું ઈ સર્ટિફિકેટ મેળવી શકશે. આ અપડેટની માહિતી આરોગ્ય સેતુના ઓફિશિયલ ટ્વિટર હેન્ડલ પર અપાઈ છે.

આરોગ્ય સેતુએ ટ્વીટ કરીને લખ્યું છે કે, CoWINની ડિટેલ હવે આરોગ્ય સેતુ પર લાઈવ થઈ છે. CoWIN ડેશબોર્ડ વ્યૂ, વેક્સિનેશન ઈન્ફોર્મેશન અને સર્ટિફિકેટ માટે હવે યુઝર્સ તેનો એક્સેસ કરી શકશે.

હાલ ભારતમાં પ્રથમ ચરણનું વેક્સિનેશન ચાલી રહ્યું છે. હેલ્થ ઓફિશિયલ, ફ્રન્ટ લાઈન વર્કર્સ અને 50થી વધુ ઉંમર ધરાવતા લોકોને પહેલાં વેક્સિન આપવામાં આવી રહી છે. એપ પર વેક્સિનેશન માટે ક્વોલિફાય થતાં યુઝર્સ વેક્સિનેશન ઈન્ફોર્મેશન, વેક્સિન સર્ટિફિકેટ અને વેક્સિનેશન ડેશબોર્ડની માહિતી લઈ શકે છે.

વેક્સિન ઈન્ફોર્મેશન
આ ટેબમાં પ્રોસીડ કરવા પર વેક્સિન અંગેના પ્રશ્નોના જવાબ આપતા વીડિયો જોવા મળશે. વીડિયોમાં AIIMSના ડાયરેક્ટર રણદીપ ગુલેરિયા લોકોના મનની મુંઝવણ દૂર કરતાં નજરે પડે છે. પેજની નીચે ટેપ કરી તમે FAQsની 13 પેજની pdf પણ ડાઉનલોડ કરી શકો છો.

વેક્સિનેશન સર્ટિફિકેટ
આ ઓપ્શન જે લોકો વેક્સિન લઈ ચૂક્યા છે તેમના માટે છે. જો તમે કોરોનાની વેક્સિન લીધી છે તો તમે આ પ્લેટફોર્મ પરથી પ્રથમ ડોઝનું ઈ સર્ટિફિકેટ મેળવી શકો છો. તેના માટે તમારે CoWIN પર રજિસ્ટ્રેશન કરવું ફરજિયાત છે. સાથે જ તમારી પાસે 14 આંકડાનો બેનિફિશિયરી રેફરન્સ ID હોવો જરૂરી છે. આ આઈડી અને કોવિન સાથે રજિસ્ટર કરેલા મોબાઈલ નંબર સબમિટ કરી ઈ સર્ટિફિકેટ મેળવી શકાય છે.

વેક્સિનેશન ડેશબોર્ડ
આ ઓપ્શનમાં ભારતમાં ચાલી રહેલા વેક્સિનેશન પ્રોગ્રામની તમામ જીણવટ ભરી માહિતી ઉપલબ્ધ છે. અહીં અત્યાર સુધી કેટલા લોકોને વેક્સિનેટ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે તેના આંકડા રાજ્યો પ્રમાણે જોઈ શકાય છે. પેજની નીચે આપેલા ઓેપ્શન ‘Click for detailed insights’ પર ક્લિક કરી ઓપન થતાં બ્રાઉઝર પેજમાં ટોટલ સાઈટ્સ, ટોટલ સેશન, જાતિ અને રસીની કંપની પ્રમાણેની માહિતી અને છેલ્લા 30 દિવસનો વેક્સિનેશન ગ્રાફ સહિતની અનેક માહિતી મેળવી શકાય છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓરાજકોટમાં મતદારોને રીઝવવા પ્રયાસ, ભાજપનાં ભજિયાં, કોંગ્રેસનું ચાપડી-શાક, આપનાં ગાંઠિયા-છાશ, સોસાયટીઓમાં સાંજે લોકોના રસોડા બંધ - રાજકોટ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો