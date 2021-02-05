તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ન્યૂ સ્માર્ટવોચ:ગાર્મિનની વુમન્સ ડેડિકેટેડ સ્માર્ટવોચ ‘લિલી’ લોન્ચ થઈ, પિરિયડ ટ્રેકિંગ સાથે ન્યૂટ્રિશન ટિપ્સ પણ મળશે

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • વોચ બ્લડ ગ્લુકોઝ લેવલ અને ગર્ભવતી મહિલાઓની બેબી મૂવમેન્ટ ટ્રેક કરશે
  • સ્માર્ટવોચ 6 કલર વેરિઅન્ટમાં અવેલેબલ છે

સ્માર્ટવોચ વિયરેબલ્સ અને GPS ટ્રેકર બનાવનાર અમેરિકન કંપની ગાર્મિને ભારતીય માર્કેટમાં પોતાની નવી સ્માર્ટવોચ લોન્ચ કરી છે. આ વોચનું નામ Lily (લિલી) છે. તેની પ્રારંભિક કિંમત 20,990 રૂપિયા છે. આ વોચની ડિઝાઈન વુમન્સ ડેડિકેટેડ છે. તે જ્વેલરી આઈટેમ્સ જેવી લાગે છે.

તેમાં મહિલાઓ માટે પિરિયડ ટ્રેક કરવા માટે મેન્સ્ટ્રુઅલ સાઈકલ ટ્રેકિંગ ફીચર આપવામાં આવ્યું છે. તેમાં પ્રેગ્નન્સી ટ્રેકિંગ ફીચર પણ મળશે. આ ફીચરની મદદથી ગર્ભવતી મહિલાઓ માટે હેલ્થ સ્નેપશૉટ પણ છે.

મહિલાઓની બેસ્ટ પાર્ટનર લિલી
ગાર્મિન ઈન્ડિયાના ડાયરેક્ટર અલી રિઝવીએ કહ્યું કે, હેલ્થથી લઈને સ્ટાઈલ સુધી લિલી મહિલાઓની બેસ્ટ વ્રેસ્ટ પાર્ટનર છે. અમને આશા છે કે મેક્સિસ મહિલાઓ તેનો લાભ લેશે.

ગાર્મિન લિલી સ્માર્ટવોચનાં ફીચર્સ

  • વોચમાં 24mmનું વોચ ફેસ મળે છે. તેમાં યુનિક T-bar lungs અને 14mm બેન્ડ સ્લેન્ડર આપવામાં આવ્યું છે. આ સ્માર્ટવોચ 6 ટ્રેન્ડી અને ક્લાસિક કલર ઓપ્શન્સ સાથે આવે છે. આ એક યુનિક મેટાલિક પેટર્ન લેન્સ સાથે આવશે. જે એક બ્રાઈટ લિક્વિડ ક્રિસ્ટલ મોનોક્રોમેટિક ટચસ્ક્રીન ડિસ્પ્લે સપોર્ટ મળશે.
  • ગાર્મિન કનેક્ટ એપથી પેરિંગ બાદ હેલ્થ સંબંધિત ડેઈલી એક્ટિવિટી ટ્રેક કરશે. તે બ્લડ ગ્લુકોઝ લેવલ, ગર્ભવતી મહિલાઓના બેબી મૂવમેન્ટ ટ્રેક કરશે. વોચ એક્સર્સાઈઝ ટિપ્સ સાથે ન્યૂટ્રિશન ટિપ્સ પણ આપશે. વોચ સ્ટ્રેસ ટ્રેકિંગ, સ્પોર્ટ્સ એક્ટિવિટી પણ ટ્રેક કરશે.
અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપતિએ કહ્યું- તું મરી જા, પત્નીએ કહ્યું- મને નથી બનવું બીજી આઇશા, મારે જીવવું છે, ન્યાય જોઈએ છે - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો