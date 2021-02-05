તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  From IPhone SE To IPhone 12, You Can Get Up To Rs 6000 Discount On This Platform, Find Out Which Phone Will Get How Much Discount.

ડિસ્કાઉન્ટ:આઈફોન SEથી લઈને આઈફોન 12 સુધી આ પ્લેટફોર્મ પર મળી રહ્યું છે 6000 રૂપિયા સુધીનું ડિસ્કાઉન્ટ, જાણો કયા ફોન પર કેટલું ડિસ્કાઉન્ટ મળશે

27 મિનિટ પહેલા
જો તમે નવા આઈફોનની ખરીદી કરવા જઈ રહ્યા છો તો હાલ તમારી પાસે સોનેરી અવસર છે. ઈ કોમર્સ સાઈટ ફ્લિપકાર્ટ પર એપલ ડેઝ સેલ ચાલી રહ્યો છે. તે 14 જાન્યુઆરી સુધી ચાલશે. આ સેલમાં નવી આઈફોન 12 સિરીઝ અને આઈફોન SE સહિતના સ્માર્ટફોન ભારે ડિસ્કાઉન્ટ સાથે ખરીદી શકાશે. આ સેલમાં આઈફોન SE પર 4901 રૂપિયાનું ડિસ્કાઉન્ટ, આઈફોન 12 પર 1500 રૂપિયાનું ડિસ્કાઉન્ટ અને આઈફોન 12 મિની પર 6000 રૂપિયાનું ડિસ્કાઉન્ટ મળી રહ્યું છે.

આઈફોન SE

એપલ સ્ટોર પર આઈફોન SEની કિંમત 39,900 રૂપિયા છે. ફ્લિપકાર્ટ પર તે સેલમાં 34,999 રૂપિયામાં મળી રહ્યો છે. અર્થાત સેલ દરમિયાન ફોનની ખરીદી પર 4901 રૂપિયાનો ફાયદો મળશે. HDFC બેંકના ક્રેડિટ અને ડેબિટ કાર્ડ યુઝર્સને એડિશનલ 4000 રૂપિયાનો ફાયદો મળશે. અર્થાત આઈફોન SEની ખરીદી 30,999 રૂપિયામાં કરી શકાશે. એક્સચેન્જ ઓફર હેઠળ 16,500 રૂપિયાનો ફાયદો પણ મળશે.

આઈફોન 12 મિની

ફ્લિપકાર્ટ પર આઈફોન 12 મિની 69,900 રૂપિયામાં મળી રહ્યો છે. EMI દ્વારા HDFC ક્રેડિટ અને ડિબિટ કાર્ડથી ખરીદી કરવા પર એડિશન 6000 રૂપિયાનું ડિસ્કાઉન્ટ મળી રહ્યું છે. સાથે જ ટ્રાન્જેક્શન કરવા પર 3000 રૂપિયાનું ડિસ્કાઉન્ટ મળશે. સાઈટ પર જૂના આઈફોન એક્સચેન્જ પર 16,500 રૂપિયાનું ડિસ્કાઉન્ટ મળી રહ્યું છે.

આઈફોન 12

એપલના ઓનલાઈન સ્ટોર અને ફ્લિપકાર્ટ બંને પર આઈફોન 12ની કિંમત 79,900 રૂપિયા છે. HDFC બેંકનાં ક્રેડિટ અને ડેબિટ કાર્ડથી EMI દ્વારા ખરીદી પર 6000 રૂપિયાનું ડિસ્કાઉન્ટ મળશે. HDFC બેંકના ડેબિટ કાર્ડથી ઓનલાઈન કેશ ટ્રાન્જેક્શન કરવા પર 1500 રૂપિયાનું ડિસ્કાઉન્ટ મળશે.

આઈફોન XR

આઈફોન XRની કિંમત 41,999 રૂપિયા છે. HEDFC બેંકના ક્રેડિટ અને ડેબિટ કાર્ડ ટ્રાન્જેક્શન કરવા પર 4000 રૂપિયા સુધીનું ડિસ્કાઉન્ટ મળશે. એક્સચેન્જ ઓફર હેઠળ 16,500 રૂપિયા સુધીનું ડિસ્કાઉન્ટ મળશે. ફ્લિપકાર્ટ એક્સિસ બેંક ક્રેડિટ કાર્ડની ખરીદી પર 5%નું ડિસ્કાઉન્ટ પણ મળશે.

આઈફોન 11

આઈફોન 11ની કિંમત 49,999 રૂપિયા છે. આ કિંમત ફ્લિપકાર્ટ અને એમેઝોન બંને ઈ કોમર્સ પ્લેટફોર્મ પર એકસમાન જ છે. ફ્લિપકાર્ટ પર ફ્લિપકાર્ટ એક્સિસ બેંક ક્રેડિટ કાર્ડથી ખરીદી કરવા પર 5%નું ડિસ્કાઉન્ટ મળશે. કંપની આઈફોન 11 પર પણ 16,500નું એક્સચેન્જ ડિસ્કાઉન્ટ ઓફર કરે છે.

નોંધ: વિવિધ મોડેલની આઈફોનની કિંમતો તેનાં બેઝિક વેરિઅન્ટની છે. વેરિઅન્ટ પ્રમાણે તેની કિંમતમાં તફાવત હોઈ શકે છે.

