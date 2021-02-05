તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

એડવેન્ચર ટૂરર બાઈક:11 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ રોયલ એન્ફિલ્ડ હિમાલયન લોન્ચ થશે, એન્જિનમાં કોઈ ફેરફાર નથી, જૂનાં મોડલ કરતાં કિંમત ઓછી હોય શકે છે

રોયલ એન્ફિલ્ડ પોતાની એડવેન્ચર ટૂરર મોટરસાઇકલ 2021 હિમાલયન 11 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ લોન્ચ કરશે. કંપની તેમાં નાના-મોટા કોસ્મેટિક ફેરફાર કરી શકે છે. તેમાં ટ્રિપલ નેવિગેશન પોડ મળી શકે છે. કિંમત 2 લાખ રૂપિયા આસપાસ હોય શકે છે. હાલ હિમાલયનની પ્રારંભિક ઓન-રોડ પ્રાઈઝ 2,25,595 રૂપિયા છે.

કંપની બાઇકમાં કોઈ પણ પ્રકારના મિકેનિકલ ચેન્જ નહિ કરે. એટલે કે તેમાં 411ccનું સિંગલ-સિલિન્ડર એન્જિન મળશે. આ ઈલેક્ટ્રોનિક ફ્યુલ ઇન્જેક્ટેડ એન્જિન છે. તે 6500rpm પર 24.3bhpનો પાવર અને 4500rpm પર 32Nmનો ટૉર્ક જનરેટ કરે છે. એન્જિનમાં ઇલેક્ટ્રિક સ્ટાર્ટ છે. તેને 5 સ્પીડ ગિયરબોક્સ સાથે જોડવામાં આવ્યું છે.

બાઈકનાં ફીચર્સ અને સ્પેસિફિકેશન

બાઈકનો વ્હીલબેઝ 1465mm અને ગ્રાઉન્ડ ક્લિયરન્સ 220mm છે. તેની લંબાઈ 2190mm, પહોળાઈ 840mm અને ઊંચાઈ 1360mm છે. તેમાં 15 લીટર કેપેસિટીની ફ્યુલ ટેન્ક છે.

તેનું ફ્રન્ટ સસ્પેંશન ટેલિસ્કોપિક (41mm) અને રિયર સસ્પેંશન મોનોશોક (180mm)નો છે. ફ્રન્ટ ટાયર 90/90 - 21" અને રિયર ટાયર 120/90 - 17"નું છે. ફ્રન્ટમાં 300mm ડિસ્ક બ્રેક અને રિયરમાં 240mm ડિસ્ક બ્રેક આપી છે. તેમાં ડ્યુઅલ ચેલન ABS પણ મળશે.

