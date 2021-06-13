તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઈનોવેશન:18 વર્ષના ડેવલપરે iOS 4 ફરી ઈન્ટ્રોડ્યુસ કરી, સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર પ્રશંસાઓનો વરસાદ થયો

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • ઝેન સોફ્ટવેર ડેવલપર છે. તે iOSમાં અવારનવાર મોડિફિકેશન કરતો રહે છે
  • ઝેનની iOS 4 લેટેસ્ટ આઈફોન 12 મિની આઈફોન પર પણ સોફ્ટલી રન કરે છે

ટેક જાયન્ટ એપલએ iOS 15નું બીટા વર્ઝન લોન્ચ કર્યું છે તેવા ટાણે એક ટેક રસિયાએ iOS 4ને પુન:જન્મ આપ્યો છે. 18 વર્ષના ડેવલપર ઝેને જૂની iOS 4 ફરી ઈન્ટ્રોડ્યુસ કરી તેની લિંક સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર શેર કરી છે.

ઝેને તેના સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર iOS 4નો નાનકડો વીડિયો શેર કર્યો છે. તેણે લખ્યું કે જૂની OSને ફરી ઈન્ટ્રોડ્યુસ કરી રહ્યો છું. ઝેનની OS ફુલ્લી ફંક્શનલ છે. ઓપરેટિંગ સિસ્ટમના સોર્સ તેણે ઓપન રાખ્યા છે. તેથી અન્ય કોઈ ડેવલપર તેને મોડિફાય કરી શકે.

iOS 4માં 'સ્લાઈડ ટુ અનલોક' ફીચર અને હોમ બટન જોવા મળે છે. ઝેને iOS 4નું ટ્રાયલ તેના આઈફોન 12 મિનીમાં કર્યું છે. લેટેસ્ટ આઈફોન મોડેલમાં પણ જૂની OS એકદમ સોફ્ટલી રન કરી રહી છે.

iOS 4નો યુઝર ટ્રાયલ કરી શકે તે માટે ઝેને સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ટેસ્ટફ્લાઈટ લિંક પણ શેર કરી છે. સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ઝેનની કરામતને ઘણી પ્રશંસા મળી રહી છે.

