ઈનોવેશન:18 વર્ષના ડેવલપરે iOS 4 ફરી ઈન્ટ્રોડ્યુસ કરી, સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર પ્રશંસાઓનો વરસાદ થયો

તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવોડાઉનલોડ કરો
ટેક જાયન્ટ એપલએ iOS 15નું બીટા વર્ઝન લોન્ચ કર્યું છે તેવા ટાણે એક ટેક રસિયાએ iOS 4ને પુન:જન્મ આપ્યો છે. 18 વર્ષના ડેવલપર ઝેને જૂની iOS 4 ફરી ઈન્ટ્રોડ્યુસ કરી તેની લિંક સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર શેર કરી છે.
ઝેને તેના સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર iOS 4નો નાનકડો વીડિયો શેર કર્યો છે. તેણે લખ્યું કે જૂની OSને ફરી ઈન્ટ્રોડ્યુસ કરી રહ્યો છું. ઝેનની OS ફુલ્લી ફંક્શનલ છે. ઓપરેટિંગ સિસ્ટમના સોર્સ તેણે ઓપન રાખ્યા છે. તેથી અન્ય કોઈ ડેવલપર તેને મોડિફાય કરી શકે.
Today is Launch Day 🚀— Zane (@zzanehip) June 9, 2021
Introducing OldOS — iOS 4 beautifully rebuilt in SwiftUI.
* 🎨 Designed to be as close to pixel-perfect as possible.
*📱 Fully functional, perhaps even usable as a second OS.
* 🗺️ Fully open source for all to learn, modify, and build on. pic.twitter.com/K0JOE2fEKM
iOS 4માં 'સ્લાઈડ ટુ અનલોક' ફીચર અને હોમ બટન જોવા મળે છે. ઝેને iOS 4નું ટ્રાયલ તેના આઈફોન 12 મિનીમાં કર્યું છે. લેટેસ્ટ આઈફોન મોડેલમાં પણ જૂની OS એકદમ સોફ્ટલી રન કરી રહી છે.
iOS 4નો યુઝર ટ્રાયલ કરી શકે તે માટે ઝેને સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ટેસ્ટફ્લાઈટ લિંક પણ શેર કરી છે. સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ઝેનની કરામતને ઘણી પ્રશંસા મળી રહી છે.
OH. MY. GOSH. IT IS PERFECT. https://t.co/poOTlrhzbU pic.twitter.com/0LgZ4nSEdc— Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) June 10, 2021
Thank you for creating #OldOS. So nostalgic and it works. Well done! pic.twitter.com/nu9zt5eOTN— Fauzan Alfi (@fauzanalfi) June 11, 2021
Thank you for making this. It is astonishingly fun and delightful and well-done.— John Gruber (@gruber) June 10, 2021
Aww man, I miss the old Notes app so much! Such a nostalgia trip using this again. pic.twitter.com/oXXk3me9yA— Tim Mackey (@timdmackey) June 11, 2021
Copyright © 2021-22 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved
This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.