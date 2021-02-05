તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ન્યૂ લોન્ચ:TVSએ દિલ્હીમાં iqube ઇલેક્ટ્રિક સ્કૂટર લોન્ચ કર્યું, કિંમત 1.08 લાખ રૂપિયા, ₹5,000 રૂપિયામાં બુક કરી શકાશે

14 મિનિટ પહેલા
TVSએ હવે તેનું ઇલેક્ટ્રિક સ્કૂટર આઇક્યૂબ (iQube) દિલ્હીમાં પણ લોન્ચ કરી દીધું છે. અહીં તેની કિંમત 1.08 લાખ રૂપિયા રાખવામાં આવી છે. ગ્રાહકો 5 હજાર રૂપિયામાં તેને ઓનલાઇન બુક કરાવી શકશે. બેંગલુરુમાં એક વર્ષ પહેલાં જ આ સ્કૂટર લોન્ચ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું, જ્યાં તેની કિંમત 1.15 લાખ રૂપિયા રાખવામાં આવી છે. દિલ્હીમાં તેની કિંમત 7,000 રૂપિયા ઓછી છે.

ઇલેક્ટ્રિક વાહનોને દિલ્હી સરકાર સબસિડી આપે છે. સરકાર રજિસ્ટ્રેશન ચાર્જ અને રોડ ટેક્સમાં છૂટ આપે છે. સૌથી વધુ પ્રદૂષિત શહેરોનાં લિસ્ટમાં દિલ્હીનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. આવી સ્થિતિમાં સરકાર ઇલેક્ટ્રિક વાહનને પ્રોત્સાહન આપવા માટે તમામ શક્ય પ્રયાસો કરી રહી છે.

TVS iQubeનાં સ્પેસિફિકેશન્સ

  • આઈક્યુબમાં 4.4 kW ઇલેક્ટ્રિક મોટર અને લિથિયમ આયન બેટરી આપવામાં આવી છે. તે 5 કલાકમાં ફુલ ચાર્જ થઈ જાય છે. કંપનીનો દાવો છે કે સિંગલ ચાર્જ પર તેની રેન્જ 75 કિલોમીટર સુધીની છે.
  • તે 4.2 સેકંડમાં 0થી 40 કિલોમીટર પ્રતિ કલાકની ઝડપ પકડે છે. સ્કૂટરની ટોપ સ્પીડ 78 કિમી પ્રતિ કલાકની છે. તેમાં પાવર અને ઇકોનોમીના બે રાઇડિંગ મોડ મળશે.
  • iQubeના ફ્રંટમાં હેન્ડલ વચ્ચે બ્લેક કાઉલ છે. સ્કૂટરમાં U-શેપ LED DRL, ક્રિસ્ટલ-ક્લિયર LED હેડલેમ્પ અને LED ટેલલેમ્પ આપવામાં આવ્યા છે.
  • સ્કૂટરમાં કનેક્ટેડ ટેક્નોલોજી સાથે સ્માર્ટ એક્સકનેક્ટ પ્લેટફોર્મ આપવામાં આવ્યું છે. તેમાં ક્યૂ-પાર્ક આસિસ્ટ, ડે એન્ડ નાઇટ ડિસ્પ્લે અને રિજનરેટિવ બ્રેકિંગ જેવાં ફીચર્સ પણ આપવામાં આવ્યાં છે.
  • સ્કૂટરમાં જીયો-ફેન્સિંગ, નેવિગેશન આસિસ્ટ, રિમોટ બેટરી ચાર્જ સ્ટેટસ, લાસ્ટ પાર્ક લોકેશન, ઇનકમિંગ કોલ અલર્ટ અને SMS અલર્ટ જેવાં પણ ઘણાં ફીચર્સ મળશે.

અથર 450Xને ટક્કર આપશે
બેંગલુરુ સ્થિત અથર એનર્જી પણ આ વર્ષે તેનું નવું ઇલેક્ટ્રિક સ્કૂટર અથર 450X લોન્ચ કરશે. કંપની અત્યાર સુધીમાં તેના સ્કૂટર્સનું વેચાણ બેંગલુરુ અને દિલ્હીમાં કરી રહ્યું છે. પરંતુ હવે તે દેશભરમાં વેચવામાં આવશે. તેનું પ્રિ-બુકિંગ શરૂ થઈ ગયું છે. તે ટેસ્ટ ડ્રાઇવ માટે ઉપલબ્ધ છે. તેને ગ્રે, ગ્રીન અને વ્હાઇટ એમ ત્રણ કલર વેરિઅન્ટમાં લોન્ચ કરવામાં આવ્યાં છે. આ સ્કૂટરને બે વેરિઅન્ટ 450X પ્લસ અને 450X પ્રોમાં ખરીદી શકાશે.

