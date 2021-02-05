તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ન્યૂ લોન્ચ:રોયલ એન્ફિલ્ડે 6 કલર ઓપ્શન સાથે અપડેટેડ હિમાલયન બાઇક લોન્ચ કરી, MGની હેક્ટર CVT ₹16.52 લાખમાં લોન્ચ થઈ

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

બ્રિટિશ ઓટોમોટિવ કંપની MGએ ઇન્ડિયન માર્કેટમાં હેક્ટર અને હેક્ટર પ્લસનાં CVT વેરિઅન્ટ લોન્ચ કરી દીધાં છે. આ વેરિઅન્ટ ઓટોમેટિક ગિયરબોક્સ સાથે આવશે. કંપનીએ તેના એન્જિનમાં કોઈ ફેરફાર નથી કર્યો. તેની પ્રારંભિક કિંમત 16.52 લાખ રૂપિયા રાખવામાં આવી છે. બીજીબાજુ, રોયલ એન્ફિલ્ડ હિમાયયનનું અપડેટેડ મોડેલ પણ લોન્ચ થઈ ગયું છે.

હેક્ટર CVT વેરિએન્ટ પ્રમાણે કિંમત

વેરિઅન્ટકિંમત (એક્સ-શો રૂમ)

5-સીટર સ્માર્ટ

16.52 લાખ રૂપિયા
5-સીટર શાર્પ18.10 લાખ રૂપિયા

પ્લસ-6 સીટર સ્માર્ટ

17.22 લાખ રૂપિયા
પ્લસ-6 સીટર શાર્પ18.90 લાખ રૂપિયા

હેક્ટરમાં આ જ વર્ષે જાન્યુઆરીમાં અનેક કોસ્મેટિક ફેરફાર કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. તેમાં નવી ગ્રિલ સાથે રિવાઇઝ્ડ બંપર અને નવા એલોય વ્હીલ્સ સામેલ છે. કારની કેબિનને નવી ડ્યુઅલ ટોન કલર થીમ આપવામાં આવી છે. તેમાં વાયરલેસ ચાર્જિંગ, વેન્ટિલેટેડ ફ્રંટ સીટ્સ અને અપડેટેડ MG આઇસ્માર્ટ મોબાઇલ એપ જોડવામાં આવી છે. હેક્ટર CVTમાં 1.5 લિટરનું 4 સિલિન્ડર પેટ્રોલ એન્જિન મળશે. આ 141 bhpનો મેક્સિમમ પાવર અને 250 Nmનો પીક ટોર્ક જનરેટ કરે છે.

2021 રોયલ એન્ફિલ્ડ હિમાલયન લોન્ચ

2021 રોયલ એન્ફિલ્ડ હિમાલયનમાં 6 નવા કલર ઓપ્શન્સ ઉમેરવામાં આવ્યા છે. તેમાં મિરાજ સિલ્વર, ગ્રેવલ ગ્રે, લેક બ્લુ, રોક રેડ, ગ્રેનાઇટ બ્લેક અને પાઇન ગ્રીન કલર ઓપ્શન્સ સામેલ છે. બાઇકની પ્રારંભિક એક્સ શો રૂમ કિંમત 2.01 લાખ રૂપિયા છે. તેમાં 411ccનું સિંગલ સિલિન્ડર, ઓઇલ કૂલ્ડ એન્જિન આપવામાં આવ્યું છે, જે 24.3bhp પાવર અને 32Nm ટોર્ક જનરેટ કરે છે. એન્જિન 5 સ્પીડ ગિયરબોક્સથી સજ્જ છે.

બાઇકના નવા કલર વેરિઅન્ટ પ્રમાણે ભાવ

કલરકિંમત
મિરાજ સિલ્વર2,36,286 રૂપિયા
ગ્રેવલ ગ્રે2,36,286 રૂપિયા
લેક બ્લુ2,40,285 રૂપિયા
રોક રેડ2,40,285 રૂપિયા
પાઇન ગ્રીનૌ2,44,284 રૂપિયા
ગ્રેનાઇટ બ્લેક2,44,284 રૂપિયા
