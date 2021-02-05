તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • MG Hector CVT Will Be Launched On February 11 And Renault Kyger On February 15. The Kyger Is Expected To Be Priced At ₹ 5 Lakh.

અપકમિંગ:11 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ MG હેક્ટર CVT અને 15 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ રેનો કાઇગર લોન્ચ થશે, કાઇગરની કિંમત ₹5 લાખ રહેવાની શક્યતા

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

બ્રિટિશ ઓટોમોટિવ કંપની MG ભારતમાં હેક્ટરનું લાઇનઅપ વધારી રહી છે. કંપની 11 ફેબ્રુઆરી, 2021ના ​​રોજ હેક્ટર CVT ગિયરબોક્સ સાથે લોન્ચ કરશે. આ ગિયરબોક્સમાં બે ઓપ્શન હશે. આ કારમાં 1.5 લિટરનું ટર્બો-પેટ્રોલ એન્જિન વાપરવામાં આવશે. તેની કિંમત લોન્ચિંગ સમયે જાહેર કરવામાં આવશે. તેમજ, રેનો કાઇગરને 15 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ લોન્ચ કરવામાં આવશે.

MG હેક્ટર CVTમાં નવું શું હશે?

  • હેક્ટરનું પેટ્રોલ મોડેલ અત્યારે 6 સ્પીડ મેન્યુઅલ ગિયરબોક્સ અને DCT ઓટોમેટિકમાં ઉપલબ્ધ છે. આવી સ્થિતિમાં CVT હવે હેક્ટરમાં ગિયરબોક્સનો ઓપ્શન આપશે. રિપોર્ટમાં જણાવ્યાનુસાર, આ કાર DCT વેરિઅન્ટ સાથે વેચાય એવી સંભાવના છે.
  • હેક્ટરમાં 10.4-ઇંચની સ્ક્રીન સાઇઝની ઇન્ફોટેનમેન્ટ સિસ્ટમ આપવામાં આવી છે, જે એન્ડ્રોઇડ ઓટો અને એપલ કારપ્લેને સપોર્ટ કરે છે. તેમાં આઇ-સ્માર્ટ ટેકનોલોજીથી સજ્જ 55 કનેક્ટેડ ફીચર્સ આપવામાં આવ્યાં છે. કારમાં 8 એમ્બિયન્ટ લાઇટિંગ, લેધર રેપ્ડ સ્ટિયરિંગ વ્હીલ ઇન્ફિનિટી સાઉન્ટ સિસ્ટમ, પેનોરેમિક સનરૂફ અને પાવર ડ્રાઇવર સીટ મળશે. તેમાં 6 એરબેગ્સ, એન્ટિ-લોક બ્રેકિંગ સિસ્ટમ, EBD, 360 ડિગ્રી કેમેરા જેવાં એડવાન્સ્ડ સેફ્ટી ફીચર્સ પણ આપવામાં આવ્યાં છે.

15 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ રેનો કાઇગરનું લોન્ચિંગ

  • રેનો 15 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ તેની કોમ્પેક્ટ SUV કાઇગરને ભારતમાં લોન્ચ કરશે. ઇન્ડિયન માર્કેટમાં આ સબ-4 મીટરવાળી ગાડીઓને ટક્કર આપી શકે છે. રેનો મેગ્નાઇટની જેમ કાઇગર પણ CMF-A+ મોડ્યુલર પ્લેટફોર્મ પર બેઝ્ડ હશે. તેમાં મેગ્નાઇટ જેવું 1.0 લિટર નેચરલી એસ્પિરેટેડ પેટ્રોલ અને 1.0 લિટર ટર્બો પેટ્રોલ એન્જિન મળી શકે છે.
  • કંપનીનો દાવો છે કે મેગ્નાઇટની જેમ કાઇગર પણ તેના કોમ્પિટીટરની સરખામણીએ ખૂબ જ સસ્તી હશે. રિપોર્ટ્સમાં દાવો કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે કે, તેની કિંમત પાંચ લાખ રૂપિયાથી શરૂ થશે. આ ઉપરાંત, ઇલેક્ટ્રિક સનરૂફ સહિત અન્ય ફીચર્સ જે મેગ્નાઇટમાં આપવામાં નથી આવ્યાં તે ફીચર્સ કાઇગરમાં આપવામાં આવી શકે છે.
  • આ કારને કેલિફોર્નિયા ડ્રીમ અને આરોરા યારેલિસ સંબંધિત બે કલર મિક્સ કરીને બનાવવામાં આવી છે. તેનાથી બોડી પેન્ટ વિવિધ એન્ગલ અને પ્રકાશ પ્રમાણે બ્લુ અને પર્પલમાં ફેરવાય છે. આ કારમાં સેમી-ફ્લોટિંગ રૂફ, રૂફ ઇન્ટિગ્રેટેડ સ્પોઇલર ફ્લેગ ડ્રોપ, સ્લોપિંગ રિઅર વિંડો, ટેપર્ડ મિરર જેવાં એરપ્લેન વિંગ્સ, ભારે ટાયર્સ સાથે 19 ઇંચના એલોય વ્હીલ્સ, રૂફ રેલ્સ, અગ્રેસિવ ફ્રંટ. રિઅર સ્કિડ પ્લેટ્સ મળશે. તેનું ગ્રાઉન્ડ ક્લિયરન્સ 210mm છે.
